OncoCyte: Promising Future In The Field Of Liquid Biopsy Tests

Determavu test presented really promising results at the beginning of the year in the R&D validation study with very good sensitivity and specificity rates.

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE:OCX) share price has suffered tremendous punishment in the last two months due to the delay in the CLIA validation process of Determavu (a liquid biopsy test for early detection of lung cancer). The accumulated slump totaled 62% (falling from $5.50 to $2.02 on 16/09/19). As confirmed by the company, delays are completely normal in this type of validation. In my opinion, we are facing another typical case of bearish market overreaction, and entry at current levels ($2.10) would mean an investment with a huge revaluation potential because it is expected that CLIA validation of Determavu will be finished by the beginning of next year.

The Value of Liquid Biopsies

Early detection of lung cancer has become a national priority in the field of health. This is due to the high mortality rates presented by patients diagnosed with lung cancer in advanced stages.

In this sense, for several years there has been a great research effort within the field of liquid tests (blood, saliva, etc.) for the early detection of lung cancer. These new biopsy methods involve a non-invasive, less expensive and faster way to confirm the existence of a malignant tumor. Currently, after locating the existence of a tumor in the lung by scanner or images made by resonance imaging, the only way to confirm the malignancy of the tumor is to perform a biopsy of the tumor tissue. This biopsy method carries significant risks for the patient, apart from being expensive and taking some time to do.

A large number of patients end up performing these uncomfortable biopsies unnecessarily, since the tumor that has previously been detected by the resonance image finally turns out not to be a malignant tumor.

With the new tests that are currently being investigated, with a simple blood test, the malignancy of the tumor found can be confirmed with a high degree of success, so many unnecessary biopsies would be avoided for people with benign tumors.

From several specialized cancer institutions and publications, the importance of these new diagnostic methods has been highlighted:

“How liquid biopsies can change clinical practice in oncology,” Annals of Oncology “The Value of Liquid Biopsies for Guiding Therapy Decisions in Non-small Cell Lung Cancer,” US National Library of Medicine-National Institutes of Health.

OncoCyte test

Among the various biopharmaceutical companies that are developing these new types of tests, we find OncoCyte, a biopharma that has been working on a test for several years: "Determavu," which, through the analysis of a blood sample of the patient, analyzes DNA remains of the cells of the immune system (Macrophages, Natural Killer cells, etc.) looking for certain differentiated signs in the genes in response to the presence of lung cancer cells. Thus, Determavu uses the patient's own immune system to check for the presence of cancer cells in the blood and whether they correspond to a malignant tumor.

The differentiating fact of Determavu with respect to the rest of the tests that are currently being carried out in the framework of liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of cancer is that Determavu is the only one that uses the immune system to investigate the presence of malignant tumors in the patient.

The effectiveness of the test was demonstrated using the R&D validation study whose data was published last January. In this study, 250 blood samples were analyzed, resulting in a sensitivity level of 90% (ability to detect signs of tumor manifestation) and a degree of specificity of 75% (ability to determine whether the signs of the detected tumor correspond to a malignant tumor of lung).

OncoCyte is currently immersed in the work to obtain the CLIA validation of Determavu. This validation, once obtained, would confirm that Determavu meets the rigorous criteria required for the CLIA validation of laboratory tests, of which the FDA is a responsible member. Once CLIA validation is obtained, the commercialization of Determavu would begin as a valid test for performing blood biopsies for the early detection of lung cancer. The company expects this stage to begin for the first half of next year. The interesting thing about OncoCyte's technology is that it can be applied for the detection of almost any type of cancer, since the immune system reacts to the presence of any type of tumor. This opens the door to a huge number of different types of diagnoses for the early detection of cancer, so the future possibilities for OCX are overwhelming.

Competitors currently developing blood biopsy test for cancer detection

There are currently several biopharmaceutical companies which, together with OncoCyte, are developing blood biopsy tests for early detection of cancer. Among the most prominent are:

Guardant Health (GH), with the Guardant360 test for the detection of various types of cancer by searching for isolated fragments of tumor DNA in blood samples. This test is already marketed in the United States and seeks FDA approval for next year. It is a test for the early detection of several types of cancer with promising trials results.

(GH), with the Guardant360 test for the detection of various types of cancer by searching for isolated fragments of tumor DNA in blood samples. This test is already marketed in the United States and seeks FDA approval for next year. It is a test for the early detection of several types of cancer with promising trials results. GRAIL is another important actor in the field of liquid biopsy tests, and is currently developing his methylation test, which, using DNA methylation technology, aims to detect tumor tissues in origin. They intend to obtain FDA approval next year. The test is being carried out by the Illumina spin-out.

is another important actor in the field of liquid biopsy tests, and is currently developing his methylation test, which, using DNA methylation technology, aims to detect tumor tissues in origin. They intend to obtain FDA approval next year. The test is being carried out by the Illumina spin-out. Oncimmune, an English biopharma that markets its EarlyCDT-Lung test for the early detection of lung cancer through the analysis of antigen proteins in the blood. It uses the immune system to detect possible natural reactions against cancer.

The following table shows a selection of companies that currently develop blood biopsy tests for the early detection of cancer:

(Source: Pharma Intelligence)

As you can see, there are many companies that currently develop liquid biopsy tests. This competition in the develop of liquid biopsy tests may pose a risk for OCX, because the companies that first manage to develop the best tests in terms of effectiveness will be those that monopolize a good part of the market.

OCX stock behavior during 2019

As can be seen in the graph below, the stock had an important jump at the beginning of the year 2019, motivated by the publication of the successful results of Determavu, causing it to reach above $5. However, since the middle of the year, there is a sharp decline that has caused the stock to fall from $5.50 to the current $2 (09/12/19). This decrease was due to the communication made by OCX on 06/26/19, where it was reported that the process for the CLIA validation study of Determavu was going to suffer a delay of between 6 and 9 months. This delay has been penalized by the market with an important punishment to the stock, because it has generated a lot of distrust among investors.

Subsequently, in the presentation of the semiannual results, the company took the opportunity to explain the reason for the delay and clarify in detail all the steps that OCX will take in the coming months to achieve the desired goal: the CLIA validation of Determavu.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Determavu and CLIA validation study

The delay in the process of validating Determavu to comply with CLIA requirements has led to an increase in market distrust. However, this type of validation process usually presents delays due to the complexity in the different phases of the process, so it is completely understandable that the CLIA validation study has been delayed by about 6 months.

The CLIA validation process is currently the main milestone that OCX executives intend to achieve. Once reached, which is estimated for the beginning of 2020, the process of commercialization of the test would begin. Then, the Determavu test will start generating revenue for the company. Later, as the company has confirmed after an email inquiry, OCX intends to conduct a comprehensive study to investigate the impact on cost savings that the use of the Determavu test among cancer patients in the United States would entail for the Public Health System.

FDA approval

In principle, the company does not plan to request the approval of Determavu by the FDA. Actually, it is not necessary to obtain such approval in order to market Determavu in the United States. However, the approval by the FDA would be a real boost in the level of confidence that the test would have among oncologists in the US, and therefore, would result in a considerable increase in sales. I believe that the company should consider requesting FDA approval once it obtains CLIA validation. It is important to say that CLIA is supervised by three responsible federal members, including the FDA, so once the company obtains CLIA validation, I don't think it will have many problems in getting FDA approval.

Acquisition of Razor Genomics

On the other hand, OCX recently published the acquisition of 25% of Razor Genomics, a company that develops a biopsy test for the early detection of cancer that has already been validated according to CLIA criteria. This acquisition is a boost for OCX in its goal of achieving a global diagnostic system for the early detection of cancer.

Insiders' latest moves

On September 11, Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX), the largest shareholder of OncoCyte, announced in a press release that it has sold a package of 4,000,000 shares of OCX at $1.66. The company also announced that it does not intend to sell more until 01/01/2020 or until the value of the share exceeds $3.

These divestments that LTCX is carrying out are due to its urgent need for cash to finance the three clinical trials that it is currently conducting. The analysis of its financial statements as of 06/30/2019 shows a considerable reduction in cash. LTCX's intention is to make progressive divestments of its various packages of shares, instead of public offerings of stocks, to avoid shareholder value dilution.

I personally believe that LTCX is carrying out a bad divestment policy, since the price at which OCX has been sold is ridiculously low, taking into account the potential revaluation of OCX shares in the near future.

Members of the Board of Directors

A point that I consider important is the last signings of members of the board of directors, with the incorporation of several specialists in the field of molecular research and its application in oncology:

Melinda Griffith was appointed as a member of the OCX Board of Directors last July 2019. Melinda was responsible for Roche Molecular's business development for 10 years. Roche Molecular is the only company that currently holds a liquid biopsy test for the early detection of cancer that has been approved by the FDA since 2016.

was appointed as a member of the OCX Board of Directors last July 2019. Melinda was responsible for Roche Molecular's business development for 10 years. Roche Molecular is the only company that currently holds a liquid biopsy test for the early detection of cancer that has been approved by the FDA since 2016. Padma Sundar , an industry leader in oncology diagnostics strategy and marketing, was appointed as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Market Access. She also has relevant experience in commercializing and driving adoption of novel, high-value tests, from her experience at companies such as Guardant Health (the owner of the Guradant360 test, which seeks FDA approval by next year), Roche Sequencing and Affymetrix.

, an industry leader in oncology diagnostics strategy and marketing, was appointed as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Market Access. She also has relevant experience in commercializing and driving adoption of novel, high-value tests, from her experience at companies such as Guardant Health (the owner of the Guradant360 test, which seeks FDA approval by next year), Roche Sequencing and Affymetrix. Tony Kalajian, CPA, MBA, appointed as Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer. Mr. Kalajian brings over 20 years of experience in domestic and international financial reporting, auditing and accounting with prior roles at BioTime Inc., STAAR Surgical Company and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

OCX Valuation

To analyze the real potential that OCX holds, we will carry out a valuation of the company using some of the existing financial valuation formulas. This will enable us to obtain the intrinsic value and compare it with the current stock market price. For this, we will use the method of discounted future earnings with an appropriate discount rate.

According to OCX, the estimated earnings per year for Determavu in the evaluation of lung tumors will range between $2 billion and $4 billion. Using the most prudent earning figure of $2 billion and a 6% discount rate, we will have:

Intrinsic Value = (Annual Revenue/Discount Rate)/No. of Shares Intrinsic share value = (2.000*/0.06)/52* = $641 *value in millions

Keep in mind that the valuation we are going to carry out is an approach subject to multiple factors that can modify the final result. The intrinsic value would have to be weighted by numerous risk factors that may arise in the future. Depending on its current stage, that is to say, having already achieved the R&D valuation study and with the CLIA validation and all the sales process pending, it would be reasonable to give the company a value of 20%.

Thus, this would give us an intrinsic value per share of OCX as:

0.20*$641 = $128.2.

This valuation obtained from OCX must be considered approximate data in determining whether the share price is actually significantly undervalued with respect to its intrinsic value. The data is not exact due to the multiple factors that intervene in its valuation, but it does serve very well as a reference value to compare it with the real value of the shares.

Bearing in mind that the current price is around $2.10, the figures clearly show that the shares are really undervalued.

Possible risks inherent to OCX

Any investor who is thinking of taking a position in OCX should consider the possible risks that the investment entails. In my opinion, one of the risks involved in the investment is that OCX finally fails to obtain the CLIA validation of Determavu. Keep in mind that it is a process with high complexity and that it is divided into many phases. In addition, Determavu is the only product currently being developed by OCX, so a failure in the CLIA validation process of Determavu would be catastrophic. Regarding this, I have to say that this risk is currently unlikely, because the validation process continues without serious problems.

Another possible risk is of more delays in the validation process given the history of delays that Determavu presents. More delays would mean a waste of precious time that would cause competitors to overtake OCX in the distribution of the large market of liquid biopsy tests. But as the company affirmed in the last presentation:.. "we have identified and understand the critical variables that caused us to pause in mid-June," so I think there will be no more delays.

Finally, there is a risk of dilution of the shareholder value due to the occurrence of a public offering of shares.

Future prospects of OCX

As we have seen, OCX develops its research activity in a totally avant-garde field with an incredible future: blood biopsy tests for the early detection of cancer.

The only research product currently in its portfolio, the Determavu test, presented really promising results at the beginning of the year, with very good sensitivity and specificity rates in the R&D validation study. In addition, its technology, based on the studies of biomarkers in the cells of the immune system to verify the existence of certain brands that reflect the existence of cancer, is unique within the blood tests for cancer detection.

If OCX complies with the plan, by 1Q of 2020 the company will have the CLIA validation of Determavu and will be able to start with the marketing process.

The Board of Directors should consider, after the CLIA validation, the FDA approval request by mid of next year. I believe that with the FDA's approval, the qualitative leap of Determavu would be incredible.

For the future success of this type of test, in addition to validation from CLIA and possible future FDA approval, it is very important that the medical oncology community accepts this type of test in its routine diagnostic procedures. I do not believe that blood biopsy tests will completely replace tumor tissue biopsies in the future, but they will be a very important complementary instrument for doctors. Only in the case of non-biopsable tumors (20%/30%), doctors will have to recur exclusively to blood biopsy test for the evaluation.

A future market of between $20 billion and $40 billion is estimated for liquid biopsy tests, so the potential is immense.

Conclusion

For investors seeking medium-/long-term returns, a share purchase at the current levels of $2.10 presents a very good investment opportunity. It should be borne in mind that blood biopsy tests for detection of tumors are still in the initial stages of validation and experimentation, so there is a lot of time left for them to be consolidated as an indispensable part of oncological evaluation. Investments in these kinds of companies must be with a view to the medium to long term. That is why, as an immature sector, the moment to take positions is now, since the existing potential is tremendous.

OCX reflects a clear undervaluation with respect to its intrinsic value, as explained previously, and it would not be unreasonable to foresee a rise in the share price once the company get the CLIA validation, which could easily reach $6 or $7 per share.

In conclusion, we can say that OCX presents a very good opportunity at current levels, given the enormous potential of blood biopsy tests for early non-invasive cancer detection in the near future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.