Why You Should Still Own Packaging Corporation Of America

Despite a small recovery in the share price to > $100/share, the company's stock is still somewhat undervalued. If you understand the risks, you could consider investing.

Since my last article on Packaging Corporation Of America, the company's shares have returned 10.66%, more than doubling the return of the S&P during the same time period.

It should be no news to followers of my articles that I am, and remain, a timber/paper industry long. Volatility aside, the industry covers basic requirements for not only various types of packaging papers and printing materials, but also toilet papers and other products which human beings use on a daily basis.

Despite the assaults by naysayers on the companies active in the industry, the fact remains that the "good" names found here outperform over a long time.

I've said for some time now, since I started writing on SA, that Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) is one such company. While the NA space has several companies worth investing in active in the same industry, I have nonetheless focused on this name somewhat to complement my European portfolio of paper companies, which includes BillerudKorsnäs (OTC:BLRDF), Stora Enso (OTCPK:SEOJF), Huhtamäki (OTCPK:HOYFF), UPM-Kymmene (OTCPK:UPMKF) and Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (OTCPK:SVCBF). All of the aforementioned are companies which I consider qualitative in their own right - as is the company I once again write about here.

Let's take a look.

A decent 2Q19 gives the stock a boost

As I said, since the writing of my last article and my recommendation to purchase, the stock has returned 10.66%.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

While the coverage given was my first on the company, I've owned the company stock for longer, albeit not to an extensive degree. The 2Q19 of the company came in about 2 months ago, and while results were good, I haven't seen the need for a concrete thesis update until now given the slight boost we've seen in share price since beginning/mid-September 2019.

So, why do I characterize the quarter as decent?

Net income down to $194 million, to an EPS of $2.04/share, down from $2.08 in 2018.

EBITDA of $376 million, down from $382 during 2018.

Expanding sales volume and positive sales mix in the company's packaging segment.

Higher price and mix in the paper segment.

Slight margin compression in the packaging business, down to 23.2% compared to 24.2% during last year.

Record-level box shipments in the corrugated products, growing the segment by 0.3% despite a significant business loss in California.

The drop in EBITDA and income was not in any way a result of sales/volume mix - in fact, this was mostly up - but rather, a result of higher operating costs, outage and maintenance expenses and taxes, as well as a slight volume drop in paper.

Looking forward, the company expects seasonal trends to be maintained, which means higher volume and sales during 3Q and 4Q19. The interesting thing during this quarter here and company's performance lately (or one of the interesting things) is the positive performance in white paper/printer paper, which is delivering results above what the industry is telling us. PKG is, simply put, vastly outperforming the market in terms of printer/white paper.

The company believes this to be due to superior logistics and distribution processes, as well as the advantage of an >18,000 customer base mix. There's simply a lot of advantage to the company customer base, which translates, currently, into market-beating sales even in otherwise declining segments.

In my original article, I characterized the company's annual results for 2018 as record-breaking for a third straight year. The current year, FY19, is showing signs of being slightly weaker (as expected, same for 2020), but this is again only in comparison to record-breaking years. Given the overall macro situation, tariffs and other issues, I not only consider PKG to have performed well but to have outperformed the market in several areas, as non-American Paper/Pulp/Forestry companies are facing far rougher times.

I also want to reiterate at this time that PKG is a company enjoying an almost perfect rate of vertical integration. In a shifting market, this can be said to be part of an advantage here.

So, in closing about this quarter, we're looking at somewhat deflated results in comparison to the same period in 2018. However:

Many of the cost increases and effects were guided for by the company - and in fact, performance is better than expected.

The company isn't the only one suffering from these effects, the entire sector is.

Despite the drop in certain segments, other segments which see traditionally or industry-wide poor performance are actually excellent performers in PKG.

A quarter or year won't break the company's overall trends and patterns presented below.

PKG is sitting at a very low 1.3X net debt-to-EBITDA ratio - though, at times, this has been below 1.0X and an excellent cash position.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Risks - Are there any?

Sure, there are risks to any stock or company. As I said in my original piece, painting a positive picture of PKG isn't hard. It's a great company with good management, verticality and structural advantages. The sales and volume mix are excellent, and I consider the company positioned for growth. Debt is in line and nothing worrisome, and the company has an excellent dividend growth record for the past 10 years.

At the same time, investors need to be continually aware of the short-term risks to the industry presented in my previous piece: cyclicality, feedstock costs, future margin compression, and the required maintenance and inherent disruptions to operations, which, in the short term, have the potential to really influence PKG's annual earnings.

The record margins of which I spoke in the article have also compressed somewhat - but not by a worrying amount (less than ~100bps from record levels), lest it continues.

Risks for excellent operators and companies in this space are pretty similar, regardless of whether you look at Sweden or the US: cyclicality, feedstock, FX and political, as well as the company machinery producing the pulp, cardboard and stock. PKG has shown that it manages these things very well.

Nonetheless, potential investors do need to look at PKG with the right set of expectations.

Some more positives

I also want to touch a bit on the fact that for the past 18 months, PKG has worked to take some of the bigger mill risks away from the future through big factory/plant/mill conversion projects. Unlike other companies, including some of the Swedish/Nordic companies I own which are in the midst of either constructing new box machines (such as BillerudKorsnäs with its KM7, or UPM with its project in South America), PKG has already done most of the work to scale capacity and prepare for the future. Not only that, the company has the flexibility required to run its machines as needed in relation to overall demand.

Wallula, for instance, is not currently running at full capacity due to a somewhat soft demand, but the company can adjust this where necessary.

Combine this with the fact that the company is sitting on a veritable mountain of cash at this time, and we can safely assume that PKG is well-prepared for any storm that may come. In fact, let's look at a quote from the earnings call which illustrates this well:

But again, I think, as we look at the world around us and some of the uncertainty, we feel pretty good about building somewhat of a warchest, shall we say, for any opportunity, that may present itself, whether it could be a stock buyback, any type of acquisition opportunity, so we're feeling good, but again, we are, we are and have been living in an uncertain world. And so, we're feeling pretty good about where we are with cash.



And we don't feel compelled that we have to go out and quickly utilize that. Each dollar of cash that's sitting in the bank right now, it's certainly not going to waste. And, again, one of our virtues has been patience. And I think we're exercising that virtue very well in terms of how we look at the utilization of cash for the future returns to the shareholders. So you got to just bear with us.



(Source: Packaging Corporation of America, 2Q19 Earnings Call Transcript)

This is, almost word for word, the sort of logic when it comes to management that I'm looking for in a "safe" company. Excellent cash position, very little debt and no hurry to invest all that capital just because it sits there.

Why do I like this? Because I'm much the same. I'm currently sitting on a fairly sizeable cash position approaching 20% of my total portfolio value. I am, however, in no rush to invest this simply because I have cash to spend. I don't see all that many opportunities that warrant large cash injections - and the ones I do see, I'm happy investing smaller-sized bites.

It's refreshing to see this put in a similar way by a company executive from PKG.

Valuation

I want to talk valuation again, so let's do that.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Looking at a 10-year period, PKG has grown earnings by an amazing ~16% per year. It's unlikely that this trend will continue - it's simply a very high growth rate for an otherwise conservative sector. The e-commerce boom has, of course, been a large part of this development. The company isn't as attractively valued as when I published my last article but still trades below fair value, both when going by the historical premium and more general valuations in terms of P/E.

Looking at other metrics, similar things can be found in Owner earnings, FCF and EV/EBITDA, where the company stock trades below the relevant metric. It is in recovery, however, so such valuations should not be expected to last forever.

In fact, the yield rewarding investors has already deflated significantly compared to my last article. My own YoC is closer to 3.75% - today's yield is almost below 3%. The valuation has gone up and seems likely to continue doing so, at least short term. The ~3% yield does not make the company a "bad investment," however.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The market expects PKG to perform rather poorly over the coming 2 years, with negative EPS results for both 2019 and 2020. The company has affirmed that this may indeed be the case. A return to standard valuation during this time may be considered unlikely, but that is what seems to be happening as we speak. If it does occur, your investment will return about 10.5% per year until 2021. It's not rates of return which could be considered to be spectacular, but given the company's safeties and competitive advantages, these are returns I consider to be appealing for this company.

Also to take into consideration, PKG has outperformed the S&P by nearly a factor of 3X over the past 20 years. This has been during the boom of e-commerce - whether this development is likely to continue is, of course, a question. Nonetheless, placing $10,000 into PKG resulted in annual returns of 12.8%, amounting to a total of $105,942, ~$18,800 of which would be dividends, compared to a bare ~$25,000 return for the S&P 500.

The company not only has its current position, economics and verticality, on its side but history as well.

So the question becomes: Is ~105$/share still an appealing price to pay for a company with these sets of benefits and advantages, during a time when it is expected to drop in earnings over the next few years?

Thesis

The answer to the question posed is twofold.

Yes, PKG is an appealing company to invest in. Given the undervaluation PKG is still under, I maintain my "Buy" rating, and as such, the company is still appealing. None of the competitive advantages of pros mentioned in my last article have disappeared - quite the contrary, in fact. Many have become even clearer.

At the same time, investing at the time of the last article would have rewarded you with potential annual returns of over 13%. Today, this is down to 10.5%. While we've seen that the company, despite a quarter with some drops, is rebounding somewhat, indicating that the market/investors consider the valuation to be unfairly low, the fact is that a recurring drop isn't outside the realm of possibility.

As such, your stance on investing here should depend on your prerequisites. I wouldn't say anyone who invests in PKG at this time makes a mistake - at the same time, I wouldn't call it foolish to wait here. Wait for better times and better valuations.

Regardless of your choice, however, PKG is a company I consider to be very qualitative and worth looking into.

I'd also like to pull your attention, dear reader, to the old adage coined by the British poet Thomas Tusser in 1524 - "A fool and his money are soon parted" - which I believe is a timeless piece of advice to any investor regardless of experience or age. In the end, invest only in companies/ideas/stocks/things you yourself consider likely to succeed and believe in. Do your own due diligence on everything you invest in, so that you can exercise confidence in your own portfolio and the decisions you make.

PKG is a company I consider worth investing in, and that's why I rate it a "Buy" at this time.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

At a valuation of 13-14 times earnings, I consider Packaging Corporation of America to be a company worth looking into and investing in. The company is still undervalued. Should the stock price go above $110-115/share however, I would change my rating at that point to be a weak "Hold." This wouldn't reflect my lack of confidence in the company, but would simply be a recommendation to wait for better times to invest.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PKG, BLRDF, SEOJF, HOYFF, UPMKF, SVCBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.