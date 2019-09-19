Komal Sri-Kumar: U.S. 10-Year Yields Are Going To 1%

Sri expects the yields on the US 10-year to drop as low as 1% over the next year, and warned that it could happen "sharply."

The Fed’s rate cut was fully priced in by the market ahead of the FOMC press release on September 18, he said.

The trade war between the US and China will be the main driver behind US Treasury yields over the next year, according to Sri-Kumar Global Strategies President Komal Sri-Kumar.

US Treasury 10-year yields could drop to 1% or below, Sri-Kumar Global Strategies President Komal Sri-Kumar told viewers of Real Vision’s Trade Ideas.

On September 18, the Fed cut its benchmark interest rate by 25bps, a move which Sri-Kumar pointed out was already fully priced in by the market.

Regardless of the FOMC meeting noise, Sri said investors should be “looking more at 1 or 1.5 years ahead rather than how to position themselves over the next week, which is essentially impossible to do.”

Still Bullish on Bonds

Sri has nailed the bond call and remains bullish on bonds today:

He told Real Vision’s Jake Merl that the main driver for Treasuries over the next year won’t be the Fed. Instead, it will be the trade war between the US and China.

“Despite China and the US making favorable points with regard to negotiations, I don’t think that the gulf can be bridged that easily,” he said.

Other potential impacts on yields could be geopolitical events, such as a deterioration of the situation in Hong King and worsening economic data in the US.

“My expectation is for the 10-year to reach 1%,” Sri added. “And when it starts moving, it’s going to move very quickly.”

