Expected Esports Growth Suggests A Potential Upside Of 28% For HUYA

The company has been prudent in its operation and we are expecting to see further margin expansion in the future.

Introduction

HUYA Inc.'s (Huya) (HUYA) share price is currently up 55.94% on a year-to-date basis and is currently trading at $24.06 per ADS. We believe that the company is undervalued due to negative sentiment triggered by the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute, which had a negative impact on the overall Shanghai Composite Index. Additionally, HUYA’s strong business performance will be supported by the increasing viewership of game live streaming content in China. Our valuation model suggests that the company should be trading between $21.23 and $30.80. Given that the potential upside far outweighs the downside, we recommend a buy into this company.

Investment Thesis

Given the rapidly growing popularity of esports-related events, we believe that Huya is well-positioned to capitalize on this high-growth industry. The company’s strategy to expand overseas as an expedited way to expand market share makes the most sense now, given that the domestic market is already decently penetrated. Organically, we believe that the company is well-positioned to attract new traffic by providing consistent high-quality content. Furthermore, the company may monetize this traffic through the sale of virtual items or develop new services like on-demand streaming as well. Even though both gross and operating margin might look weak compared to general industry standards at first glance, Huya has shown that it has the capacity to optimize its expenses without hurting its growth potential.

Business Description

HUYA is a leading provider of game live streaming platforms in China. The company produces a vast amount of live streaming content including gameplay, esports tournament events and other related esports shows. It also produces other entertainment content as well including talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. After achieving great commercial success in China, management decided to expand operations overseas with an international Nimo TV platform, which is currently available in South East Asia and Latin America. Platform users can interact with each other and can even donate to their favourite broadcasters or pay for some special features. Because gifts and donations are HUYA’s primary source of income, broadcasters receive performance-based contracts, which prompts them to produce high-quality content.

Management

It is our belief that Huya has a strong and experienced management team that will help the company to maintain a leadership position. In our opinion, the leaders of the company possess strong, deep domain knowledge of the live streaming industry together with excellent financial expertise that can help Huya to create a strong value for its shareholders over the long run.

Mr. David Xueling Li, the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the company, is a well-known figure in the Chinese software industry. He had previously served as a chief executive officer at YY Inc. (YY) between April 2005 and August 2016. Overall, he has accumulated more than 19 years of experience in the tech industry.

Henry Dachuan Sha, the Chief Financial Officer has a very strong financial expertise from his previous work in the private equity and investment banking industry. He was previously a director of Greenwoods Asset Management for more than two years before joining Huya in 2017. Overall, he has accumulated more than 7 years of experience in the financial services industry.

Market Dynamics

Esports has been gaining popularity rapidly over the last decade, with a possibility to become an Olympic sport one day. Becoming an esports professional has become a very lucrative job, given the fact that a very popular game like Fortnite has around $100 million in the competitive prize pool for 2019. Therefore lots of advanced gamers want to take a slice of that pool and work on improving their skills by watching live streams of more experienced users and esports professionals. Other users prefer to watch major esports tournaments as a form of entertainment as they enjoy the advanced level of gameplay skills professionals teams are showcasing. In general, Chinese are well known to be devoted gamers as well as frequent users of live streaming services, which drives an increased number of esports viewers in China.

According to the Frost & Sullivan Report, China has the largest active user base of live streaming services in the world, with an average MAUs of 279 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% to reach 518 million average MAUs by 2022.”

Additionally, based on estimates, the total revenue of China’s live-streaming market is expected to grow from $5.5 billion in 2017 to $16.5 billion by 2022. We believe that future market growth will be driven by mobile users. In our opinion, new telecommunication infrastructure enhancements like 5 G will lead to an improvement in esports related streaming services as well as more affordable data usage packages.

According to the figure above, the China Game Live Streaming Average MAUs and Mobile Average MAUs are expected to grow by CAGR of 14.1% and 20.5% between 2017 and 2022, respectively. Given the current strong phase of esports market expansion in both China and globally, we are expecting to see the company capitalize on this opportunity and maintain a leadership position in this industry. Huya’s management strategy seeks to tap into this long-term total addressable market with several examples like overseas expansion, increased content acquisition efforts or by improving its technical capabilities of platforms using advanced AI algorithms for better matching. Apart from that, sales and marketing efforts play a crucial role as brand awareness is a very important element in any kind of online business these days.

The game live streaming market in China is currently a duopoly between Huya and Duoyou and our fellow SA contributor - App Economy Insights wrote a great article on the particular topic. Even though both Huya and Douyu (NASDAQ:DOYU) have a strong competitive advantage compared to their peers, competitive pressures will most likely intensify over the next couple of years.

During the most recent earnings call, management already assured investors that the company is welcoming a new direct competitor Kuaishou.

Regarding the potential competition with Kuaishou, I confirm that from a macro perspective, we remain optimistic in welcoming that Kuaishou is entering into the game live-streaming industry and with this massive DAU currently. I think the move is going to release up the top filling for the industry in terms of the user base by introducing the mass audiences into this specific sector. And with Kuaishou, our interest we are seeing by end of this year, the user base, the market size in terms of user base will likely to double by end of this year for game live-streaming industry.”

Given the fact that game live streaming is a high-growth industry with a large total addressable market, there is enough space for new entrants and existing companies as well to attract new customers. Therefore, we believe that Huya will probably not lose its sticky customer base to new entrants on the market overnight, as there is no need for head-to-head competition. Additionally, we don’t anticipate any kind of direct threat from major foreign game live streaming providers like Twitch or Mixer in the domestic market. Twitch has already been blocked after half a year of its operations in China back in 2018, most likely because of very strict regulatory restrictions from the Chinese authorities.

Corporate Strategy

Management described HUYA’s corporate strengths as following:

No. 1 game live streaming platform in China

Highly engaged and interactive community

Efficient and transparent marketplace

Rich and dynamic content offerings

Cutting-edge technological capabilities and scalable infrastructure

Visionary management team and strong shareholder support

In our opinion, the most important organic growth driver will be a consistent high-quality content offering that will create a highly engaged and interactive community. We believe that it can build a large user base over time, with a huge cross-monetization opportunity. The company has been very successful on this front so far in the past. Furthermore, during the most recent quarters, management announced that it has signed an important partnership with Team Liquid, a professional esports team, as well as generated viewership of over 72 million from its self-organized tournaments. The company reported a total viewership of 620 million from broadcasted 95 major esports tournaments as well, primarily driven by increased viewer popularity in China. Nevertheless, another important factor is monetization, which we believe has a huge upside of potential. The primary source of live streaming revenue is derived from the sales of virtual items. However, based on prospectus, management has already been looking for other monetization sources like paid on-demand streaming.

We plan to further diversify our monetization channels. We will adopt more creative designs for virtual items, and promote more attractive reward systems and membership privileges to further incentivize users to spend on our platform. We also intend to strategically explore other potential monetization channels, such as paid on-demand streaming and other value-added products and services desired by our users in order to further unlock the monetization potential of our content and user base.”

If we take a look into some popular pay-per-view (“PPV”) sporting events like the UFC main events or high-profile boxing matches, those events can generate over 1,000,000 buys per event. If we assume the PPV price of approximately $30 per event, it usually equals to over $30 million gross revenues for a single event. For instance, UFC offers an annual fight pass as well which is a subscription-based offering for less than $10 per month. We strongly believe that HUYA is well-positioned to develop on-demand service of broadcasting major e-sport events in the near future, which will build a strong subscription-based model. When it comes down to the pricing of such service, we believe that Chinese users might be willing to pay roughly $3 per month. That equals to the price of subscription iQiyi (IQ) or so-called Netflix (NFLX) of China charges per month.

Business Model and Financial Analysis

Huya Inc. has two primary business model namely: (1) Live Streaming and (2) Advertising and others.

2017 2018 2019e 2020e 2021e Average MAU (in millions) 333.5 400.0 456 520 593 ARPU - live streaming 6.21 11.11 17.42 20.32 22.28 Total Live Streaming Revenues 2,069,536 4,442,845 7,941,668 10,562,418 13,203,022 Advertising and others 115,280 220,595 417,983 710,570 1,207,969 Total Revenues 2,184,816 4,663,440 8,359,650 11,272,988 14,410,992

The most important operating metrics - average MAUs and ARPU - for the company have been growing significantly after the company went public in 2017. For instance, average MAU and ARPU of the business segment live streaming achieved a growth rate of 20% and 78% in 2018, respectively. Consequently, we anticipate that the biggest revenue growth opportunity lies in increasing the ARPU over the long run. Accordingly, based on our market dynamics section the company has a quite high penetration of the total addressable market of live streaming services in China - (400.0 million in 2018 compared to projected 518.0 million by 2022).

Based on our analysis, we expect total average MAU to increase by 48% in 2021, primarily driven by a persisting high growth and increasing popularity of the esports industry. Given the company has indicated that it will continue to expand high-quality content offerings as well as to penetrate foreign international markets in Southeast Asia and Latin America, it is not hard for the company to achieve around 600M average MAUs by 2021. Based on our conservative estimates of the average MAUs and ARPU, we expect the company to achieve a revenue of RMB 11.27B by 2020 compared to street consensus of approximately RMB 10.92B.

Apart from consistently beating or at least meeting analysts’ consensus estimates over the last year, the company has been improving its costs and expenses over the past few years. Gross margin has improved from 11.67% in 2017 to 15.65% in 2018. In fact, gross margin has increased to 16.9% in Q2 19, which points out the continued trend of gross margin improvement. The company has been very successful so far when it comes down to optimization of expenses over the past few years. For instance, total operating margin shot up from -4.34% in 2017 to 0.57% in 2018. In fact, the operating margin has increased to 5.8% in Q2 19, driven by R&D and G&A efficiency improvements. Overall, both gross and operating margin improvements in Q2 19 were driven by operating leverage and improved efficiency in the Chinese market. We anticipate that as the company scales its operations it will continue to improve both margins which are at the moment at low levels compared to some larger peers in the technology industry.

Although both the costs of goods and operating margins have been improving, the contribution margin of the live streaming segment is still negative. We expect the contribution margin of this segment to continue to remain at low levels over the next couple of years. Management needs to really focus on how it can sustain the growth of ARPU over the long run while optimizing and improving their costs of acquisition at the same time. However, given the esports landscape in China and the broader Southeast Asian region, we remain optimistic that HUYA can take advantage of its leading market position. Furthermore, a highly sophisticated esports ecosystem combined with the best high-quality game live streaming content available on the domestic market will most likely lead to improved costs of acquisition and improved contribution margins over the long run.

RMB (000s) 2016 2017 2018 2019e 2020e 2021e Total Revenues 796,904 2,184,816 4,663,440 8,359,650 11,272,988 14,410,992 Cost of Revenues 1,094,644 1,929,864 3,933,647 7,022,106 9,412,945 11,961,123 Gross Profit -297,740 254,952 729,793 1,337,544 1,860,043 2,449,869 Research and development expenses 188,334 170,160 265,152 417,983 563,649 720,550 Sales and marketing expenses 68,746 87,292 189,207 334,386 450,920 576,440 General and administrative expenses 71,325 101,995 287,710 417,983 563,649 720,550 Total Expenses 328,405 359,447 742,069 1,170,351 1,578,218 2,017,539 Other Income 9,629 38,938 0 0 0 Operating Profit -626,145 -94,866 26,662 167,193 281,825 432,330

The balance sheet of the company and cash flow from operations currently seem healthy and have been consistently improving over the last several quarters. Furthermore, the company recently reported cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits and short-term investments of RMB 9.1 billion and net cash from operations of RMB 569.9 million or up 440% Y/Y. Given that the company has a strong market penetration opportunity in the high growth industry supported by a steady cash flow generation in the past, we don’t anticipate any significant red flags yet.

Business Outlook

Based on the most recent earnings call, the company has provided guidance of total net revenues to be in the range of RMB2,120 million to RMB2,200 million or up 66.1% - 72.3% YoY.

Considering the fact that the average consensus estimate of RMB 2,134 million is close to low-point of the provided guidance, we believe that the company has a nice chance of beating it in Q3 19. Nevertheless, we believe that it is still very early for the company to be able to drive significant improvements in its profitability over the next couple of quarters. Our analysis suggests that the company should be able to deliver an annual net revenue CAGR of approximately 45% between 2019 and 2021 which is above the projected CAGR of the esports market between 2017 and 2022. Furthermore, we anticipate more consistent gross and operating profit margin from 2021 onwards.

Valuation

HUYA is currently trading slightly below its peers. It seems clear that the premium valuation is being applied to more globally established Chinese large caps such as Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). Given the expected growth of the esports industry and the company itself, we believe that the stock price is currently undervalued.

Due to lack of a better method, we have utilized the P/S ratio to derive a value for the company. In the long run, PE is expected to contract significantly but Huya is currently still in its early stage. We assumed that a P/S multiple will remain at approximately 5.80x in 2021e. We also used HUYA’s 2021e revenues to derive an expected share price for the company. The potential upside against downside suggests a buy into this company. Our upside potential at 28% far outweighs the downside risk of 14%. Overall, given the upside/downside risks, we think that the company should trade between $21.23 and $30.80.

Conclusion

Overall, given the current strong growth rate of game live streaming sector in China, we believe that HUYA’s strategy and attempt to further penetrate the domestic as well as international market will position it to remain the market leader in the foreseeable future. We reiterate our recommendation to buy HUYA with a target price between $21.23 and $30.80 per ADS.

