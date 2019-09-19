Golar LNG: Results Were Better Than The Media Seems To Think

On Thursday, August 29, 2019, liquefied natural gas tanker and infrastructure operator Golar LNG (GLNG) announced its second-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be very disappointing as the company missed the expectations of its analysts on the top line and delivered a net loss for the period. While the stock was up briefly on the news, the news headlines focused on the 38% quarter-over-quarter decline in the company's time charter equivalent, but those investors that follow this industry know that the second quarter is generally the weakest in this regard. Overall then, I did not find these results to be as disappointing as the market did.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Golar LNG's second-quarter 2019 earnings results:

Golar LNG reported total operating revenues of $96.745 million in the second quarter of 2019. This represents an increase of 62.94% over the $59.374 million that the company had during the second quarter of 2018.

The company reported an operating loss of $23.435 million during the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the $28.864 million operating profit that the company had during the year-ago quarter.

Golar LNG suspended its dividend for two quarters in order to finance the purchase of three million common shares of its own stock.

The company had a fleet utilization of 66% during the quarter, which was a stark improvement over the 51% that it had in the first quarter of the year.

Golar LNG reported a net loss of $112.682 million in the second quarter of 2019. This compares very unfavorably to the $36.319 million net income that the firm reported in the second quarter of 2018.

As we can clearly see above, the company's financial performance was generally much better than what we saw in the year-ago quarter. This was partly due to the fact that charter rates were higher during the second quarter of this year than they were during the second quarter of 2018. During the most recent quarter, Golar LNG reported a time charter equivalent of $24,400 per day compared to $19,600 per day in the year-ago quarter. This is something that many of the news headlines miss when they report on the company's quarter-over-quarter decline. It also supports one of the trends that we have been seeing with day rates in this industry and that is that the seasonal lows, which generally occur in May, are getting higher from year to year. Overall, this supports the narrative that the market for LNG tankers is quite strong currently.

We do see though that Golar LNG's revenues declined on a quarter-over-quarter basis. In the first quarter, the company had total operating revenues of $114.287 million compared to $96.745 million in the current quarter. This is primarily a result of the weakness in day rates that we always see during this quarter, as importers do not really feel the urgency to stockpile natural gas in preparation for the winter. This seasonal weakness also causes tanker operators to schedule maintenance and drydockings for their ships during the second quarter as demand for them is likely to be weakest at this time. Golar LNG is no exception to this and the increased drydockings had an adverse impact on revenues.

With that said, we did see Golar LNG's fleet utilization increase from 51% to 66% quarter over quarter. This means that a higher percentage of the fleet was actually operating than was the case during the first quarter. Ordinarily, this can be expected to increase the company's revenues but in this case, the decline in charter rates more than offset the fact that more of the fleet was engaged in revenue-generating activities.

In past articles on Golar LNG, I discussed how the company is expanding into other areas of the LNG space besides tankers. This expansion has the effect of diversifying the company's operations and also reduces its exposure to the seasonal fluctuations inherent in the tanker space. We saw the benefits of this strategy play out during the second quarter. One of the areas into which the company has expanded is the ownership and operation of floating LNG production facilities. The first of these to join the company's fleet was the Hilli Episeyo, which began operation in May 2018. One of the nice things about this vessel is that it generates about $54.5 million per quarter for Golar LNG and this amount does not really fluctuate like the tanker revenues do. As a result, the vessel provides a relatively nice base of revenues that can support things such as the maintenance and repayment of debt, the payment of a dividend, share buybacks, and so on. It is always nice when a company in a cyclical industry has some source of revenues to support its non-cyclical expenses and we do see that here.

Speaking of the dividend, the company announced that it would be suspending it for two quarters so that it can initiate a stock buyback encompassing approximately three million shares. This is something that will almost certainly annoy those shareholders for whom the dividend was a major part of their investment thesis. Admittedly, I would be including myself in that group, although the company's dropdown partnership, Golar LNG Partners (GMLP), is the better vehicle for income-focused investors. The company intends to use the money that would otherwise go out to investors via the dividend to repurchase three million shares of its own stock, which are underlying a Total Return Swap that it has with a counterparty. The company claims that by doing this, it will be able to reduce its share count from 101 million to 98 million and simplify its overall capital structure. This really comes down to the debate on whether it is better to return money to a company's owners via dividends or through share buybacks. There is a great deal of debate on this and, in fact, numerous articles on this topic have been posted to this very site. In theory, a share buyback results in each share having a claim against a greater portion of the company's earnings and thus should cause the share price to increase, allowing this to be a way to increase an investor's wealth in a tax-advantaged manner since the investor does not have to realize this gain. In practice though, things do not always work out that way and I generally prefer dividends to buybacks. Thus, I must admit that I am not particularly pleased with this decision of management but the dividend should be returning in the fourth quarter, so it is not really the end of the world.

One of the biggest things underlying my investment thesis in liquefied natural gas shipping companies like Golar LNG is the current and near-term future strength in the market. Golar LNG emphasized this in its earnings report, pointing out that the demand for tankers to ship the compound is expected to increase by 15% in 2019 while the supply of these vessels will only increase by about 8%. A similar dynamic will be in play during 2020 as the demand for vessels will increase by 14% while the supply of tankers will only increase by about 9%. As every LNG production facility that will come online by the end of 2020 is already close to being under construction, if it is not already, we can regard the demand-side numbers as being pretty solid. The same is also true on the supply-side as the order book gives us a pretty good idea of the number of new tankers that will be available. As the demand growth for these vessels is expected to exceed supply growth over the next eighteen months, it should have the effect of pushing charter rates up, although we will continue to see the seasonal fluctuations that we see now.

Fellow LNG shipping company GasLog (GLOG) also predicts that both the supply of and demand for LNG tankers will continue to increase, although its projections appear to be a bit more conservative:

Source: GasLog Ltd.

As we can see, GasLog predicts that the supply-demand ratio is likely to be balanced over the next few years. While this is nowhere near as optimistic as Golar LNG is projecting, it still supports our overall thesis since even this projects that day rates will remain steady even as the companies in the industry grow their fleets, which would still result in revenue growth.

In conclusion, I did not find these results to be nearly as disappointing as the investment media did. Indeed, to my mind the worst thing here was not the seasonal decline in day rates but the fact that the company cut its dividend for two quarters in order to finance a share buyback. The overall market environment remains quite strong and this should continue to benefit the company over the coming quarters. This is very much the kind of thing that we like to see with businesses in cyclical industries and Golar LNG still looks like a solid way to play the growing LNG industry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GMLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.