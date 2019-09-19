POSCO: Steel Yourself For The Rally

Investment highlights

Our Overweight rating on the steel sector remains unchanged. We reiterate Buy on POSCO (PKX) and keep the company as our steel sector top pick. Our investment points include the rebound of China’s steel prices on strong seasonality, iron ore prices that have been stabilized at a high level amid increasing Chinese imports, and undemanding valuations with the stock trading below its historical low P/B. Furthermore, China’s September 7 interest rate cut and the expected increase in infrastructure investments should also help buoy sentiment over steel shares. We maintain our target price at KRW330,000.

Major issues and earnings outlook

We believe 3Q19 parent operating profit will be in line with consensus, coming in at KRW692bn (-37% YoY, -5% MoM). Price negotiations with downstream players are progressing at a slower-than-desired pace and expectations for a massive price hike have been tempered. However, the stock has mostly priced in these negatives, now trading at 0.4x P/B (or KRW204,500). In the meantime, with raw material costs bound to rise further in 3Q19, the company’s attempts to raise steel prices are all the more justified. Even if price negotiations drag on, the increases in steel prices will be retroactively reflected, driving 4Q19 ASP and earnings higher.

Weak until August, China’s steel prices have rebounded since the beginning of September on favorable seasonality and strong iron ore prices, which are now holding up at around USD90/ton after coming off a peak of USD118/ton in July. With China expected to keep its steel production intact in 2H19, iron ore demand also appears likely to stay firm. Of note, China’s iron ore imports rose 6% YoY in August.

Beijing’s interest rate cut and its resolve to scale up infrastructure investments bode well for the steel sector as they help to mitigate investors’ doubt about the Chinese government’s will to stimulate the economy.

Share price outlook and valuation

The stock has rebounded from the bottom of KRW204,500 on the back of the rebounding Chinese steel prices, an interest rate cut, expanding infrastructure investments in China, and renewed interest in the stock’s attractive valuation. This momentum remains intact, and we expect the stock to continue moving upward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.