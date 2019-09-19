Accenture Close To Overbought Levels Ahead Of Earnings

Sentiment toward the stock is skewed to the bearish side, but not by a great deal.

The company has been able to grow earnings and revenue consistently in the past few years and is expected to do so again.

Tech consulting firm Accenture (ACN) is set to release fourth-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Thursday (9/26/19). Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.71 per share on revenue of $11.08 billion. The Dublin-based company reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018 on revenue of $10.15 billion. This means analysts are looking for earnings to grow by 8.2% and revenue to grow by 9.2%.

Those figures are in line with the earnings and revenue growth we have seen in recent years. Earnings have grown by an average of 12% per year over the last three years, while revenue has increased by an average of 8% per year. In the third quarter, earnings grew by 8% and revenue grew by 4%. For 2019 as a whole, analysts expect the final growth figures to show earnings growth of 9% and revenue growth of 9.2%.

While the growth figures have been consistent and above average, the management efficiency measurements for Accenture are mixed. The return on equity is well above average at 42.2% while the profit margin is average at 14.0%.

Looking at the fundamental ratings from Investor’s Business Daily, the EPS rating for Accenture is 82, meaning that it is in the top 18% of companies in terms of earnings growth in the last few years. The SMR rating (measuring sales growth, profit margin, and return on equity) is a "B," and that means it is slightly above average in these areas as a whole.

The Big Rally Appears to Have Stalled

Accenture experienced a pretty big rally off of its December low, gaining over 54% from the low to the high. Over the past few months, the rally seems to have stalled a little, and that has the stock on the verge of moving below its 13-week moving average.

The stock hasn’t closed a week below the 13-week since it rallied above it back in January. It has flirted with the trend line on several occasions and even dropped below it on a few occasions, but it always managed to close above the moving average. ACN went through a similar stretch last summer before falling below the 13-week in October. That drop below the moving average signaled worse things to come in the fourth quarter with the stock dropping another 18% or so.

The rally over the last nine months had put the stock in overbought territory based on the 10-week RSI and the weekly stochastic readings, but the selling in the last few weeks has allowed both indicators to move out of overbought territory.

If you look at the pattern in the stochastic readings, it is similar to what we saw in early 2018. The stock was overbought, and then the stochastics dipped slightly before moving higher again. The indicators then completely rolled over and dropped all the way down to oversold territory at the end of March. The stock fell approximately 11% during this period. It is also worth noting that the rally from April 2017 through January 2018 is similar in length and percentage gain to the rally the stock has seen since December.

Sentiment Toward Accenture Slightly Skewed to the Bearish Side

Turning our attention to the sentiment indicators for Accenture, we see that the overall view of the stock is slightly more bearish than the average stock. There are 24 analysts covering the stock, with 15 “Buy” ratings, six “Hold” ratings, and three “Sell” ratings. This puts the buy percentage at 62.5%, and that is slightly below average and reflects less optimism toward the stock.

The short interest ratio is currently at 3.9, and that is after there was a slight increase in short interest during the second half of August. This reading is slightly above average and indicates more bearish sentiment toward Accenture than the average stock.

The put/call ratio for Accenture is currently at 1.44, with 35,374 puts open at this time and 24,494 calls open. This ratio is higher than the average stock and indicates more bearish sentiment. Not only is the ratio higher than average, it has increased significantly in the last three months. The put/call ratio was at 0.73 on June 26, and the company released third-quarter results on June 27.

My Overall Take on Accenture

If I look at the overall picture for Accenture, there are some things that I like and some things I don’t like. The fundamentals are better than average with consistent earnings and revenue growth, and the REO is well above average.

The overall sentiment picture suggests that investors and analysts are less bullish on Accenture than they are on the average stock. This is encouraging from a long-term view, as the bearish sentiment can shift to the bullish camp and that can help fuel a rally.

My biggest concern at this time is the technical picture. The stock has rallied sharply since December and hasn’t really had much of a break in that rally - even in May when the overall market fell. The similarity in the rallies from 2017 and now is also a concern. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a modest pullback that brings the overbought/oversold indicators down closer to oversold levels.

Accenture has beaten earnings estimates in each of the last eight quarters, and I am guessing the company will beat them again this quarter. Even with the earnings beats, that hasn’t led to moves higher each quarter. In fact, the stock has gapped lower after two of the last three earnings reports.

Weighing everything, I am neutral on Accenture at this time. If the stock were to pull back a little and move close to the 52-week moving average, I would be more bullish. If that happened, the oscillators would likely be down close to oversold territory, and that would help me feel better about the stock as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.