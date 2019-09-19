International Game Technology Is Undervalued

Since April 2015, it has executed several restructuring plans, which market participants need to get to know. Along with the reduction in debt, the restructuring efforts will most likely not hurt the company.

With some states currently regulating the sports betting industry, International Game Technology PLC (IGT) will gain a lot of attention. Some market analysts believe that the sports betting industry could represent a $150 billion market. Also, International Game appears, in our opinion, to be undervalued. It is trading at 8.1x EBITDA, while peers trade at 10x-18x. Finally, the company has made a lot of efforts, which the market ignores. It has reduced its debt, so the financial risk is under control now.

Business And The Sports Betting Industry

International Game Technology offers technology for the gaming industry. The company sells products and provides services to almost all gaming markets, including sports betting and interactive gaming, among others.

Among the different industries served, we are very interested in the company’s sports betting segment. Market participants will most likely be aware that some states in the United States recently permitted sports betting:

(Source: Legal Sports Report website)

(Source: Play USA)

In our view, International Game Technology is well-prepared to compete in the sports betting market in the United States. Notice that it is a licensee for the operation of retail and internet-based sports betting in Italy. That means the company owns business contacts in the industry, in addition to the accumulated know-how. Undoubtedly, International Game Technology will have a competitive advantage over other new competitors.

(Source: Company website)

In the last annual report, the company reported some of its customers in the Sports betting sector:

FanDuel (DUEL)

Horse Races S.A.

Lottery National Belgium

Pronósticos para la Asistencia Pública

Betfred

DraftKings (DRAFT)

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Experts are expecting a total market opportunity of $150 billion. Also, according to GamblingCompliance, assuming participation by 25 to 37 states, the total market opportunity may be equal to $3.1-5.2 billion by 2023. The images below offer further information on the matter:

(Source: CNBC)

(Source: GamblingCompliance)

Stable Revenue

International Game Technology reports pretty stable revenue, which makes the company a target of value investors. Growth investors will most likely pass on this name. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, total revenue was equal to $2.379 billion, 1.24% less than that in the same period in 2018. Service revenue represented 82% of the total amount of revenue. The company makes service revenue from operating and facilities management contracts, online and instant lottery systems, and machine gaming. See the image below for more details on the matter:

(Source: 10-Q)

See in the chart below that revenue increased from below $4 billion to more than $4.8 billion. It is also remarkable that International Game Technology’s FCF was positive from 2011 to 2016. Optimistic market participants will expect the company to have positive FCF in 2018. Note that in the first half of 2019, the company could report CFO of $591 million and FCF of $360 million. These figures are much better than the FCF number released in the same period in 2019. With these figures in mind, it is obvious that something is changing inside International Game.

(Source: YCharts)

(Source: 10-Q)

Leverage Decrease, Restructuring Efforts, And New Debt

Before assessing the company’s balance sheet, let’s understand how International Game Technology recently reduced its debt. As shown in the charts below, the company’s Financial debt/TTM EBITDA was out of control at the beginning of 2018. The ratio went to as much as 24x, when other competitors were trading at less than 8.7x. Also, please note that after 2018, the company’s EBITDA increased from $400 million to more than $1.2 billion. At the same time, the debt levels decreased.

(Source: YCharts)

(Source: YCharts)

Since April 2015, International Game Technology has executed several restructuring plans, which market participants need to get to know. Along with the reduction in debt, the restructuring efforts will most likely not hurt the company. Read the lines below for more details on the matter:

“The Company has undertaken various restructuring plans, principally related to the April 2015 acquisition of IGT to eliminate redundant costs and achieve synergies across the business. The Company recorded restructuring costs associated with these plans of $14.8 million, $39.9 million and $27.9 million, for the years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016, respectively.”



(Source: 10-K)

On September 10, 2019, the company priced senior secured notes worth $500 million. See more details in the image below, and notice that interest rates were placed at 2.375%:

(Source: Seeking Alpha News)

Market participants should already know that financial risk decreased a lot in 2018 and 2019. For those who may not agree, review the lines below on the interest accepted when the company issued bonds in 2018. International Game sold senior secured notes due 2024 at a 3.5% interest rate and senior secured notes due 2027 at a 6.25% interest rate. The company is financing its activity at a lower interest rate.

(Source: 10-K)

Debtholders are not as afraid of lending money as in 2018. Equityholders worry a bit less about the company’s financial obligations, which should push the valuation up. Also, the number of financial expenses has decreased.

(Source: YCharts)

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2019, International Game Technology reports total assets of $13.836 billion and total liabilities worth $11.230 billion. With the new $500 million in debt, the company’s asset/liability ratio equals 1.22x. With this ratio, its financial situation is stable. See the image below for more details on the company’s assets:

(Source: 10-Q)

Several assets may not be that appreciated by market participants. Goodwill and intangible assets represent 54% of the total amount of assets. Notice that the company is the result of a business combination executed in April 2015 between Gtech and American gaming company International Game Technology. The acquisition consideration was valued at $6.4 billion. The most significant part of the company’s goodwill was generated in that transaction.

As shown below, in 2017, the company reported an impairment loss of $0.714 billion. 27% of the amount of goodwill was registered in 2016. In our view, if the company reports additional impairment losses, the market may push the valuation of International Game Technology down. Investors should understand the impairment risk.

“A $714.0 million goodwill impairment loss was recorded in 2017 in the North America Gaming and Interactive reporting unit as the long-term strategy of improving content and game performance to stabilize and then grow market share was taking longer than expected.”



(Source: 10-K)

(Source: 10-K)

As of June 30, 2019, the total amount of liabilities was equal to $11.23 billion. What matters the most on this name is the assessment of the company’s debt. Notice that short-term debt equals $0.829 billion and long-term debt equals $7.152 billion. See the image below for more details on the matter:

(Source: 10-Q)

Let’s understand when is the debt due. In 2020, International Game Technology may have to pay $1.338 billion. In June 2019, the total amount of cash and restricted cash was equal to $656 million. With $500 million more obtained very recently, we get the total amount of cash of $1.156 billion. The FCF in the first half of 2019 was $360 million. With these figures in mind, we don’t see why the company could have issues to pay its 2020 debt obligations. The financial risk is not high right now. See the table below for more details on the matter:

(Source: 10-K)

With that said, notice that International Game Technology will need to pay $794 million in 2021, and in 2020, debt obligations will be equal to $1.866 billion. It appears clear that the management will need to negotiate with debtholders in the next two years. The company will do either this or sell more bonds.

Valuation

International Game Technology appears to be undervalued as compared to other peers. As shown in the chart below, the company trades at 8.1x EBITDA, while other peers trade at 10x, 11x, and even 18x. That’s not all. Competitors report EBITDA margin of 21-35%, and the company’s EBITDA margin is equal to 29%. With these figures, the recent debt reduction, and the restructuring efforts in mind, International Game should trade a bit higher than 11x, which is approximately the median mark.

(Source: YCharts)

(Source: YCharts)

In our view, a few investors have taken into account the amount of FCF reported in the first half of 2019. As shown in the chart below, peers report FCF of less than $63 million. International Game’s FCF is more significant than $333 million.

(Source: YCharts)

Conclusion

Now that some states in the United States have agreed to regulate the sports betting industry, International Game is a name to be followed carefully. In our view, the company is undervalued as compared to its peers. It is trading at 8.1x EBITDA, with peers trading at 10x-18x. Besides, market participants did not carefully review the large amount of FCF generated in the first six months of 2019. The market also ignored the reduction in the company's financial risk. In our view, the company’s valuation will soon increase to 11x or higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.