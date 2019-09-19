Slowing Earnings = Danger For Stocks

“There is a direct relationship revenues and profit margins slowing and people’s reaction to stocks."

As Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough explains in the video, when earnings go down, losses begin piling up. For the record, the market doesn’t require some seismic event like the 2008 financial crisis to hit stocks. Take a look at the earnings slowdown in 2015-16 for evidence.

“The average decline [from the 2015 peak to the 2016 trough] was minus-38% in the Russell 3000,” McCullough explains. “There is a direct relationship between revenues and profit margins slowing and people’s reaction to stocks. So, are you just going to buy stocks ahead of a slowing earnings season? I wouldn’t and that’s why I’m not.”

