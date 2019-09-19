Newtek Business Services' Dividend Sustainability Analysis (Includes 2020 Annual Dividend Projection)

Summarized results from the three tests performed, including a projection of NEWT’s annual dividend per share rate for 2019-2020, are stated within the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

Due to NEWT’s more unique business model, it is very important for readers to understand the difference between NII and net ICTI regarding consistent, reliable dividend sustainability metrics and projections.

Author’s Note: This article is a detailed analysis of NEWTEK Business Service’s (NEWT) dividend sustainability. I have performed this analysis due to the continued number of readers who have specifically requested such an analysis be performed on NEWT (since I have not written a “focus” article on this company in over a year). For readers who just want the summarized conclusions/results, I would suggest to scroll down to the “Conclusions Drawn” section at the bottom of the article.

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to provide a detailed analysis with supporting documentation (via three tests) on the dividend sustainability of NEWT through the end of 2020. This analysis will be provided after a brief overview of NEWT’s regulated investment company (“RIC”) classification per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”). The first two tests will focus on NEWT’s net investment company taxable income (“ICTI”) and the company’s undistributed taxable income (“UTI”). These two tests will be termed “TEST 1” and “TEST 2”. The third test will focus on NEWT’s investment pipeline (which directly leads to realized/capital gains) and be termed “TEST 3”.

Understanding the tax and dividend payout characteristics of NEWT will provide investors with an overall better understanding of the business development company (“BDC”) sector as a whole. From reading this article, investors will better understand how a RIC per the IRC comes up with the company’s current dividend per share rate and specific signs when an impending increase or decrease should occur. In the past, I have covered a handful of sector peers’ IRC metrics via similar articles (ultimately based on reader requests).

At the end of this article, there will be a conclusion based on the results obtained from TEST 1, TEST 2, and TEST 3 about the dividend sustainability of NEWT. I will also provide my projection regarding NEWT’s annual dividend per share rate for 2019-2020. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target for NEWT are also stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section at the end of the article.

Discussion of NEWT’s RIC Classification per the IRC:

As a BDC, NEWT elects to be treated as a RIC under Subchapter M of the IRC. To continue to qualify annually as a RIC, the IRC requires NEWT to meet certain “source-of-income” and “asset diversification” requirements. These requirements are beyond the scope of this article and will not be mentioned again. There is one specific provision which pertains to NEWT’s dividend sustainability that should be discussed. As a RIC, NEWT is required to distribute to shareholders at least 90% of the company’s ICTI and net capital gains (in excess of any capital loss carryforward balance; if applicable) in any given tax year in order to be eligible for the tax benefits allowed in regards to this type of entity. This is a very similar taxation treatment when compared to a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) entity. If NEWT qualifies to be taxed as a RIC, the company avoids double taxation by being allowed to take a dividends paid deduction at the corporate level.

Several book to tax adjustments need to be determined to properly convert NEWT’s earnings per share(“EPS”) figure to the company’s ICTI. Next, one would need to determine NEWT’s net capital gains for the specified time period. Net capital gains consist of realized short-term net capital gains in excess of realized long-term net capital losses for each tax year. While most sector peers continue to have a material capital loss carryforward balance from prior years, NEWT currently is one of the few BDC exceptions. In fact, NEWT has never had a capital loss carryforward balance dating all the way back to the company’s conversion to a BDC back in 2014. This is an important (and positive) factor for readers to understand. Simply put, this provides factual evidence NEWT’s management team has had a long “track record” of outperforming a vast majority of BDC peers through a very unique business model that differs from all sector peers I currently cover (non-bank Small Business Administration [SBA] government-guaranteed lender; no new licenses are being issued). This also includes strong managerial expertise, attractive underlying collateral regarding most loans (higher probability to ultimately collect most principal if a certain borrower cannot service its debt), and a continued higher percentage of loans to more established businesses (as opposed to riskier “start-ups”). I believe this is one the main reasons why NEWT continues to trade at a substantial premium to most BDC peers.

When NEWT’s ICTI and net capital gains are combined, this comprises the company’s net ICTI which is also known as its annual distribution requirement (“ADR”). Regarding NEWT’s ADR, the company has an additional option available if it fails to distribute 90% of its net ICTI within a given year. NEWT is allowed to carryover its net ICTI into the following year and pay an excise tax of 4% regarding the current year’s UTI. However, NEWT needs to distribute the company’s remaining net ICTI for a given tax year through declared dividends prior to the filing of its tax return for that applicable year. This is also known as the spillback provision. As opposed to some sector peers, NEWT prefers to distribute at least 90% of the company’s current year net ICTI via higher dividend per share rates during the second half of the year. However, hypothetically speaking, if NEWT fails to comply with this provision, excluding the one extraordinary measure that is discussed below, the company would be declassified as a RIC per the IRC. If this were to occur, all of NEWT’s net ICTI would be subject to taxation at regular corporate tax rates at the company level.

As noted above, there is one extraordinary measure that could be taken by a RIC for relief of the spillback provision (which a certain BDC peer recently utilized; a “deemed” distribution) but that is a scenario I believe shareholders would strongly be against. In a nutshell, a RIC would pay corporate taxes on the retained undistributed capital gains at the BDC level while shareholders would receive a tax credit currently equal to 21% of the deemed distribution. In my professional opinion, it would make much more sense to “pass-through” the company’s capital gains to shareholders via the spillback provision versus paying taxes on such gains. I believe management has continued to be in agreement with my overall sentiment on this topic as NEWT continues to state the company plans to distribute between 90%-100% of its annual net ICTI in the form of cash dividends by year’s end (a deemed distribution is inefficient/not the wisest strategy).

NEWT’s Primary Factor Regarding Setting an Appropriate Dividend Per Share Rate - Intend to Cover the Company’s ADR with Net ICTI:

To fully understand and accurately project a BDC’s dividend sustainability, readers must understand the subtle differences between a company’s net investment income (“NII”) and net ICTI figures/cumulative UTI balances. As stated earlier, due to the fact NEWT continues to not have a capital loss carryforward balance, this is an extremely important concept to understand. Simply put, not having this balance continues to “de-couple” NEWT’s quarterly NII and net ICTI and notably widens the gap between the company’s cumulative undistributed NII and cumulative UTI balances.

In addition, since NEWT’s conversion to a BDC back in 2014, the company has consistently generated a quarterly/annual net investment loss. However, due to the consistent generation of realized/capital gains, NEWT has not “needed” to generate NII to have net ICTI. This is due to NEWT’s very unique business model which I have discussed, at length, in prior articles. Many readers and even a few “seasoned” contributors who write articles within the BDC sector did not understand this extremely important distinction in the past (which ultimately led to an inaccurate assessment of NEWT at the time). As such, readers/contributors not considering IRC methodologies greatly lower the probability of providing accurate projections over a prolonged period of time. Since this is such an important concept to understand, let us briefly discuss this distinction.

NII is a Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) figure which is based on the accrual method of accounting. ICTI and net ICTI are IRC figures which are “generally” based on the cash method of accounting (some exceptions to this notion [for instance payment-in-kind income and differing depreciation/amortization time tables] but I am keeping it simple for this discussion). Income and expense recognition of certain accounting transactions differ between GAAP and the IRC (book versus tax accounting treatments). A majority of NEWT’s book to tax differences (either temporary or permanent in nature) consist of the following: 1) deferred financing fees on loans and deferred offering costs in relation to equity offerings; 2) pre-tax book income (losses) related to certain control investments; 3) share-based compensation expense; and 4) income tax (provisions) benefits. There are several additional book to tax adjustments that NEWT periodically recognizes. However, for purposes of this “free to the public” article, further discussion of these additional adjustments is unwarranted. Let us now move on to NEWT’s dividend sustainability analysis.

To test NEWT’s primary factor, I believe it is necessary to analyze and discuss the company’s historical annual net ICTI figures to see if the company’s annual dividend distributions were being covered. This will lead to a better understanding of the overall trends regarding this particular metric and possible pitfalls that may arise in the future. This includes NEWT using the company’s cumulative UTI balance on any annual net ICTI overpayments. I also believe it is desirable to analyze and discuss my projected NEWT net ICTI figures for 2019 to see if the company’s projected dividend distributions will be covered.

By using this methodology, I have consistently provided highly accurate projections within the BDC sector over multiple years (including the most accurate projections on Seeking Alpha). Table 1 below shows NEWT’s annual net ICTI for 2016, 2017, and 2018. Table 1 also shows my annual projection for 2019.

Table 1 - NEWT Net ICTI and Cumulative UTI Analysis (IRC Methodologies Based on Annual Timeframes)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using NEWT data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

All ACTUAL figures within Table 1 above are checked and verified, either directly or through reconciliations, to various spreadsheets and data from NEWT’s supporting documentation (excludes all ratios). Table 1 will be the main source of information as TEST 1 and TEST 2 are analyzed below.

TEST 1 - Annual Net ICTI Versus Annual Distributions Analysis:

See Red References “A, B, C, (B / A)” in Table 1 Above Next to the December 31, 2019 Column

Using Table 1 above as a reference, I take NEWT’s annual "net ICTI" figure (see red reference "A") and subtract this amount by the annual "distributions from net ICTI" figure (see red reference "B"). If red reference "A" is greater than red reference "B", then NEWT technically had enough annual net ICTI to pay out the company’s dividend distributions for that particular period of time. Any excess net ICTI left over, after accounting for NEWT’s dividend distributions, is added to the company’s cumulative UTI balance. This particular balance will be analyzed within TEST 2 later in the article. If red reference "A" is less than red reference "B", then NEWT technically did not have enough annual net ICTI to pay out the company’s dividend distributions for a particular period and must use a portion of the cumulative UTI balance to help with the overpayment.

TEST 1 - Analysis and Results:

Still using Table 1 above as a reference, NEWT had annual net ICTI of $23.5, $30.3, and $33.8 million for 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively. In comparison, NEWT had annual dividend distributions of ($22.2), ($28.9), and ($33.5) million, respectively. When calculated, NEWT had an annual underpayment of net ICTI of $1.3, $1.4, and $0.3 million for 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively (see red reference “(A – B) = C”). This calculates to an annual dividend distributions payout ratio of 94%, 95%, and 99%, respectively (see red reference “(B / A)”). When combined, NEWT had an underpayment of net ICTI of $3.0 million during 2016-2018 which calculates to a three-year dividend distributions payout ratio of 96%. In my opinion, most readers would view this as a very minor underpayment (at or greater than 95% but less than 100% payout) of net ICTI.

Let us now take a look at my projection for NEWT’s net ICTI for 2019. I am currently projecting NEWT will report net ICTI of $39.6 million for 2019. In comparison, I am currently projecting NEWT will have dividend distributions of ($41.0) million. When calculated, I am currently projecting NEWT will have an overpayment of net ICTI of ($1.4) million for 2019. This calculates to an annual dividend distributions payout ratio of 104% which would be considered a very minor overpayment (at or greater than 100% but less than 105% payout) of net ICTI.

When looking at TEST 1 on a “standalone” basis, I believe NEWT’s very minor underpayment for 2016-2018 and projected very minor overpayment of net ICTI for 2019 could be perceived as a “cautious” trend regarding the company’s dividend sustainability. However, it should be noted NEWT had annual dividend distributions of $1.53, $1.64, and $1.80 per share for 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively. This calculates to an annual dividend distributions increase of 7% and 10% during 2017 and 2018, respectively. When compared to the fourteen other BDC peers I currently cover, this was a very impressive annual increase. Furthermore, I am currently projecting NEWT will have an annual dividend distribution of $2.14 per share for 2019. This calculates to an annual dividend distribution increase of 19% during 2019. Simply put, no other BDC peer I currently cover will come close to this annual percentage increase. This is very important to understand and is a positive catalyst factor/trend. To take this dividend sustainability analysis a step further, let us now perform TEST 2.

TEST 2 – Cumulative UTI Coverage of Outstanding Shares of Common Stock Ratio Analysis:

See Red References “E, G, (E / G)” in Table 1 Above Next to the December 31, 2019 Column

Once again using Table 1 above as a reference, I take NEWT’s "cumulative UTI” figure (see red reference “E") and divide this amount by the company’s "outstanding shares of common stock" figure (see red reference "G"). From this calculation, NEWT’s "cumulative UTI coverage of outstanding shares of common stock ratio” is obtained (see red reference "(E / G)"). The higher this ratio is, the more positive the results regarding NEWT’s future dividend sustainability. Simply put, this ratio shows the amount of cumulative UTI covering the number of outstanding shares of common stock for that specified point in time. Since NEWT has continued to gradually increase the company’s investment portfolio, through borrowings and periodic “at-the-market” (“ATM”) equity offerings, this ratio shows if the company has been able to increase its cumulative UTI balance by a similar proportion.

TEST 2 - Analysis and Results:

Still using Table 1 above as a reference, NEWT had a cumulative UTI balance of $2.4, $3.8, and $4.0 million at the end of 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively. Due to NEWT’s three-year very minor underpayment of net ICTI (as discussed in TEST 1 earlier), the company’s cumulative UTI balance increased from $1.2 million as of 12/31/2015 to $4.0 million as of 12/31/2018. NEWT had 14.6, 18.5, and 18.9 million outstanding shares of common stock, respectively. When calculated, NEWT had a cumulative UTI coverage of outstanding shares of common stock ratio of 0.16, 0.20, and 0.21 at the end of fourth quarter of 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively.

Let us now take a look at my projection for NEWT’s cumulative UTI at the end of 2019. I am currently projecting NEWT will report cumulative UTI of $2.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. When calculated, I am currently projecting NEWT will have a cumulative UTI coverage of outstanding shares of common stock ratio of 0.13 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. This includes accounting for a projected annual dividend of $2.14 per share for 2019; an increase of 19% when compared to 2018.

While this ratio continues to be lower when compared to some of NEWT’s sector peers like TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX), Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC), Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN), and MAIN Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), I would point out NEWT’s management team has continued to state the company likes to distribute most of its annual net ICTI to shareholders by the end of any given tax year. As discussed earlier, this has directly equated to very attractive annual dividend per share rate increases over the past several years (7% increase in 2017, 10% increase in 2018, and a projected increase of 19% in 2019). Unlike some BDC peers I currently cover who had material dividend per share reductions over the past several years, NEWT has continued to have sufficient net ICTI for the company’s increased dividend distributions (with a minor surplus). I believe this is one of the main reasons why NEWT continues to trade at a notable premium to most sector peers.

The following were the 6/30/2019 cumulative UTI coverage of outstanding shares of common stock ratios for NEWT and fourteen of the BDC stocks I currently cover (very good comparison tool/metric):

1) TSLX: 1.19 (0.96 as of 6/30/2018)

2) ARCC: 1.06 (0.80 as of 6/30/2018)

3) GAIN: 0.88* (0.49 as of 6/30/2018)

4) MAIN: 0.43 (0.49 as of 6/30/2018)

5) Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC): 0.37 (0.26 as of 6/30/2018)

6) FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK): 0.33 (0.63 as of 6/30/2018)

6) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT): 0.33 (0.04 as of 6/30/2018)

8) NEWT: 0.25 (0.10 as of 6/30/2018)

9) Blackrock (BLK) TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC): 0.11 (0.12 as of 6/30/2018)

10) Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC): 0.08** (0.06 as of 6/30/2018)

11) Apollo Investment Corp. (OTC:AINV): 0.06 (0.00 as of 6/30/2018)

12) Oaktree (OAK) Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL): 0.04 (0.12 as of 6/30/2018)

13) Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC): 0.03 (0.26 as of 6/30/2018)

13) Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI): 0.03 (0.14 as of 6/30/2018)

15) Medley Capital Corp. (MCC): 0.00; No cumulative UTI (0.10 as of 6/30/2018)

* = Notable capital gain on Cambridge Sound Management, Inc. and Logo Sportswear, Inc. during the calendar fourth quarter of 2018; partially offset by ($1.52) per common share deemed distribution during the calendar first quarter of 2019

** = Based on an Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”) tax year-end of August 31st (tax year 2019 began 9/1/2018)

As readers can see, some BDC peers like to be cautious when it comes to distributing out its cumulative UTI (for instance TSLX and ARCC) while some companies like to distribute most of its “built-up” cumulative UTI annually; whether it is through a special periodic typically twice a year (for instance GAIN [however recently declared an extremely large “deemed” distribution; notably lowered this metric]), at the end of the year (for instance GBDC in recent years), or through an increased dividend in the second half of the year (for instance NEWT).

In my opinion, considering TEST 2 on a standalone basis, the evidence provided above helps support NEWT’s increasing annual dividend per share rate from 2016-2018 and projected increase for 2019. This is a good segway in transitioning to a more “forward-looking” sustainability analysis regarding NEWT’s annual dividend for 2020.

TEST 3 –SBA Loan Pipeline Analysis:

As highlighted above, NEWT has a very unique business model that differs from all sector peers I currently cover (non-bank SBA government-guaranteed lender); no new licenses are being issued). Simply put, as first outlined several years ago, this puts NEWT in a special “niche” of the market and differentiates this BDC from its sector peers. In addition, NEWT continues to derive a vast majority of the company’s net ICTI from realized/capital gains regarding the guaranteed portion of Section 7(a) loan sales which is not a component of NII per GAAP. In comparison, all of the other BDC peers I currently cover derive a majority of their net ICTI from interest and dividend income which is a component of NII per GAAP. As such, let us briefly get accustomed with how these realized/capital gains are produced.

One of NEWT’s wholly-owned controlled portfolio companies is Small Business Lending(“SBL”). This company is a lender service provider that primarily originates and services government-guaranteed SBA loans and non-SBA loans. Effective at the start of 2019, SBL provides employees/services to another of NEWT’s controlled portfolio companies, Newtek Small Business Finance (“NSBF”). NSBF which is a nationally licensed, SBA lender that originates, sells, and services loans to qualifying small businesses which are partially guaranteed by the SBA’s federal Section 7(a) loan program. In fact, NSBF is the largest non-bank institution licensed by the SBA under this program. Furthermore, NSBF is only one of fourteen non-banks to have a SBA Government-Guaranteed Lender License which are no longer being issued. As such, NSBF has a special “niche” per se regarding providing loans to small business which are partially backed by the SBA/U.S. Government. These government-guaranteed participation certificates trade in their own secondary marketplace which has been around for over half a century. Due to the fact a portion of NSBF’s originated loans under the SBA’s 7(a) program are backed by the guarantee of the SBA /U.S. Government, NSBF generally sells the government-guaranteed portion of the loan for a modest premium. NEWT then finances the unguaranteed portion of the loan through debt securitizations. When this occurs, NEWT quickly receives back the principal invested in the loan. As such, when compared to a typical BDC, NEWT is able to reinvest capital at a much quicker pace.

More recently, another of NEWT’s wholly-owned controlled portfolio companies, Newtek Business Lending (“NBL”) has begun to originate SBA 504 loans. This program is a long-term financing platform where small businesses can purchase land, buildings, and equipment. In direct contrast to NEWT’s SBA 7(a) loan program which mainly offers floating-rate loans, the company’s SBA 504 loans are fixed-rate in nature. NBL has the first lien collateral on these loans while the U.S. Government has the second lien. NBL typically sells its portion of the loan at a minor premium.

On a side note, it was recently announced NEWT has created a 50/50 joint venture (“JV”) with TCPC through the creation of Newtek Conventional Lending (“NCL”). The main purpose of NCL is to originate commercial business term loans to domestic middle-market companies and small businesses. While not having an immediate material benefit for NEWT (first loan was just funded in May 2019), management is confident in the years ahead this JV will grow in size and begin to provide recurring dividend income which would positively impact NII/net ICTI.

Getting back to this section’s analysis, one of the key factors in determining if NEWT can continue to produce net realized/capital gains via the company’s investment portfolio is to determine how its prospects are regarding future SBA 7(a) and, to a lesser extent, 504 loans. To analyze this factor, Table 2 is presented below.

Table 2 – NEWT 2019 SBA 7(a) and 504 Loan Pipeline

(Source: Table created, with added highlights and data from two slides, from NEWT’s quarterly shareholder presentation for the second quarter of 2019)

I believe it is apparent NEWT’s SBA 7(a) and 504 loan pipeline remains robust. During 2017, NEWT funded $386 and $18 million of SBA 7(a) and 504 loans, respectively. During 2018, NEWT funded $469 and $42 million of SBA 7(a) and 504 loans, respectively. Using Table 2 above as a reference, NEWT has recently projected the company will fund approximately $600 and $75 million of SBA 7(a) and 504 loans during 2019, respectively. When calculated, this is a projected annual SBA 7(a) and 504 loan funding increase of 28% and 79%, respectively.

Simply put, NEWT continues to anticipate funding a higher volume of SBA 7(a) and 504 loans over the foreseeable future. Due to the guaranteed portion of the SBA 7(a) and 504 loans being sold in the secondary marketplace at a typical weighted average premium of 10%-13% and 3%-5%, respectively, I believe it can be determined NEWT should be able to continue generating net realized/capital gains within the company’s SBA investment portfolio. To support this notion, Table 3 is provided below.

Table 3 – NEWT SBA Guaranteed Participation Certificates Average Premium (2013-Q2 2019)

(Source: Table obtained, with added highlights, from NEWT’s quarterly shareholder presentation for the second quarter of 2019 [link provided below Table 2])

Using Table 3 above as a reference, the weighted average sales price of the portion of loans guaranteed by the SBA/U.S. Government (participation certificates) was 112.31, 112.49, 111.72, 111.91, and 110.52 for 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively (100 being par). It should be noted these prices were extremely consistent; even during times of heightened volatility in broader credit markets. The weighted average sales price was 111.09 and 111.52 for the first and second quarters of 2019, respectively.

Simply put, I believe it is a relatively high probability premiums associated with these types of government-guaranteed loans should continue to occur; even with the more recent offsetting impacts from a lower interest rate environment (very attractive interest rates which increases pricing partially offset by higher prepayment risk which lowers pricing [though somewhat less risky with 7(a) loan’s “floating-rate” features]). I state as such because generally the risks associated with small business loans is higher when compared to higher-grade corporate debt. This is due to the fact most small business do not have material amounts of assets (to treat as collateral) and have an overall lack of available capital (amongst many other factors). However, since the SBA/U.S. Government is guaranteeing all non-performance on these types of loans, the price to pay for such a product results in a modest premium (non-existence of a loss of principal). This is a similar concept when discussing agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) versus non-agency MBS. Therefore, this factor should enable NEWT to continue recording net realized/capital gains within the company’s SBA guaranteed investment portfolio under various interest rate and credit risk scenarios. I believe this is a very positive trend for NEWT’s dividend sustainability.

For all SBA 7(a) government-guaranteed participation certificates that are sold in excess of a 10% premium to par (price of 110.00), the remaining premium is equally “split” between NEWT and the SBA (50/50 proportion). For example, for a government-guaranteed participation certificate that is sold at a price of 112.00, NEWT would record a sales price of 111.00 for reporting/accounting purposes.

When various factors/modeling forecasts are taken into consideration, I am currently projecting NEWT will record annual net realized/capital gains of $46-$51 and $53-$58 million for 2019 and 2020, respectively. In addition, over this time period, I am projecting NEWT will experience the following factors/trends which will directly impact NII/net ICTI: 1) a couple Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate decreases which directly decreases the U.S. prime (“PRIME”) interest rate associated with most floating-rate debt investments (negatively impacts interest rates associated with most of the company’s unguaranteed portion of 7(a) loans retained); 2) more attractive cost of funds rate obtained via the company’s recent/future securitizations; 3) recent redemption of higher cost 7.50% notes due 2022 and issuance of 5.75% notes due 2024; and 4) continued strong operating performance by most of the company’s control investments (which continues to lead to recurring dividend income streams).

Conclusions Drawn:

To sum up the information in this article, three dividend sustainability tests were performed on NEWT. The first two tests were based on NEWT’s net ICTI and cumulative UTI which are based on IRC methodologies. TEST 1 provided the following information in regards to NEWT’s annual net ICTI payout ratio for 2016, 2017, 2018, and my projection for 2019, respectively:

NEWT’s 2016, 2017, and 2018 Annual Net ICTI Payout Ratio: 94%, 95%, and 99%

My Projected NEWT 2019 Net ICTI Payout Ratio: 104%

When looking at TEST 1 on a standalone basis, I believe NEWT’s very minor underpayment for 2016-2018 and projected very minor overpayment of net ICTI for 2019 could be perceived as a cautious trend regarding the company’s dividend sustainability. However, it should be noted NEWT had annual dividend distributions of $1.53, $1.64, and $1.80 per share for 2016, 2017, and 2018. This calculates to an annual dividend distributions increase of 7% and 10% during 2017 and 2018, respectively. When compared to the fourteen other BDC peers I currently cover, this was a very impressive annual increase. Furthermore, I am currently projecting NEWT will have an annual dividend distribution of $2.14 per share for 2019. This calculates to an annual dividend distribution increase of 19% during 2019. Simply put, no other BDC peer I currently cover will come close to this annual percentage increase. This is very important to understand and is a positive catalyst factor/trend.

To gain further clarity, TEST 2 was then performed which analyzed NEWT’s cumulative UTI balance. TEST 2 provided the following information in regards to NEWT’s cumulative UTI coverage of outstanding shares of common stock ratio at the end of 2016, 2017, 2018, and my projection at the end of 2019, respectively:

NEWT’s Cumulative UTI Coverage of Outstanding Shares of Common Stock Ratio as of 12/31/2016, 12/31/2017 and 12/31/2018: 0.16, 0.20, and 0.21

My Projected NEWT Cumulative UTI Coverage of Outstanding Shares of Common Stock Ratio as of 12/31/2019: 0.13

In my opinion, considering TEST 2 on a standalone basis, the evidence provided above helps support NEWT’s increasing annual dividend per share rate from 2016-2018 and projected increase for 2019.

Next, TEST 3 provided the following information in regards to NEWT’s projected SBA 7(a) and 504 loan funding/closings for 2019 and my projection for 2020:

NEWT’s Projected SBA 7(a) and 504 Loan Funding for 2019: $655-$695 Million (Mean = 32% Increase Versus 2018)

My Projected NEWT SBA 7(a) and 504 Loan Funding for 2020: $770-$810 Million (Mean = 17% Increase Versus 2019)

When looking at the results from TEST 1, TEST 2, and TEST 3, I have concluded the probability of NEWT being able to, at the least, maintain the company’s annual dividend per share rate for 2020 (versus 2019) is high (80%).

I am currently projecting NEWT will declare the following annual dividends to be distributed during 2019 and 2020, respectively:

My Projected NEWT 2019 Annual Dividend Rate (Q4 2019 Dividend Has Yet to Be Declared): $2.10-$2.18 per share (Mean = 19% Increase Versus 2018)

My Projected NEWT 2020 Annual Dividend Rate: $2.20-$2.30 per share (Mean = 5% Increase Versus 2019)

A prior BDC comparison article I wrote provided some recent, more generalized dividend sustainability metrics regarding fifteen BDC peers that I cover (including NEWT). For additional analysis related to this topic, I refer readers to the following article:

Ares Capital's NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Versus 14 BDC Peers - Part 2 (Post Q1 2019 Earnings)

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate NEWT as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 60% premium to the mean of NEWT’s projected NAV as of 9/30/2019 range ($15.35 per share), a HOLD when trading at greater than a 45% but less than a 60% premium to the mean of NEWT’s projected NAV as of 9/30/2019 range, and a BUY when trading at or less than a 45% premium to the mean of NEWT’s projected NAV as of 9/30/2019 range.

As such, I currently rate NEWT as a HOLD. As such, I currently believe NEWT is appropriately valued (even with the recent “run-up” in price). My current price target for NEWT is approximately $24.55 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $22.25 per share. Long-term holders of NEWT should gain comfort that I continue to believe the company’s dividend sustainability is currently high.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current BDC Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 9/6/2017, I re-entered a position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.765 per share. On 10/16/2017 and 11/6/2017, I increased my position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.285 and $5.66 per share, respectively. When combined, my PSEC position has a weighted average purchase price of $6.077 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each PSEC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on PSEC (however close to my BUY range).

On 6/5/2018, I initiated a position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $18.502 per share. On 6/14/2018, I increased my position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $17.855 per share. My second purchase was approximately double the monetary amount of my initial purchase. When combined, my TSLX position has a weighted average purchase price of $18.071 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each TSLX trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on TSLX.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in ARCC at a weighted average purchase price of $16.40 per share. On 12/10/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in ARCC at a weighted average purchase price of $16.195, $15.305, and $14.924 per share, respectively. When combined, my ARCC position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.293 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each ARCC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on ARCC.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in SLRC at a weighted average purchase price of $20.655 per share. On 12/18/2018, I increased my position in SLRC at a weighted average purchase price of $19.66 per share, respectively. When combined, my SLRC position has a weighted average purchase price of $19.909 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each SLRC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on SLRC.

On 3/13/2019, I initiated a position in GAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $11.625 per share. On 6/6/2019, I increased my position in GAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $11.085 per share. When combined, my GAIN position has a weighted average purchase price of $11.257 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each GAIN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on GAIN.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures, at the end of August 2019 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 81.8% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 93.2% out of 44 total positions (updated monthly; multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out [no realized total losses]). Both percentages experienced a minor-modest decrease in August due to the sell-off within the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector; mainly due to a fear of narrowing net spreads and higher prepayments. I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARCC, GAIN, GAINM, PSEC, SLRC, TSLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in NEWT, AINV, BDCL, BDCS, BIZD, FSK, GBDC, MAIN, MCC, OAK, OCSI, OCSL, PFLT, or TCPC.