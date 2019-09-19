Microsoft: $40 Billion To Nowhere

Don't own Microsoft for this capital return plan, and actually avoid the stock on the negative ramifications of the weak signal.

The announcement of a large share buyback might grab headlines and drive a stock higher in the short term, but investors really need to break down the impact before rushing to buy a related stock. The big $40 billion share buyback from Microsoft (MSFT) is a prime example of form over substance. In fact, investors should really question if the tech giant should repurchase shares at these levels and whether this move signals a top in the stock.

Big Capital Return Headlines

After the close on Wednesday, Microsoft announced a big dividend hike and a large share buyback. The dividend hike is arguably more meaningful due to the stock trading at a pricey forward P/E multiple offering limited value to share buybacks.

The tech giant hiked the quarterly dividend by 11% to $0.51. The new dividend yield is 1.47%. Despite a recent history of annual dividend hikes in the 10% range, the dividend yield continues to plunge due to large stock gains since mid-2016.

In reality, one can even argue that these dividend hikes and payouts are meaningless to the stock. The 5-year price return is 195%, while the total return is 230%. Microsoft has seen nearly 85% of the total return over the last 5 years due to stock appreciation leaving the dividend impact as almost immaterial to the investment thesis.

The headline-grabbing number was the $40 billion share buyback approved by the board. The buyback doesn't have a deadline, so investors need to break down the amount as not very relevant to the stock performance either.

Microsoft is worth $1 trillion, so even the company repurchasing $40 billion worth of shares in one year would only lead to buying 4% of the outstanding shares. The amount split over 2 years equates to $20 billion a year, or only 2% of the outstanding shares.

One only needs to review the $75 billion approved by the Apple (AAPL) board to see where Microsoft comes up short. In addition, Apple has regularly spent over $20 billion a quarter on buybacks, leaving the approval by Microsoft as nearly meaningless.

Argument To Not Buy Shares

After proving that a large sounding share buyback doesn't impress, another reason exists for Microsoft to not load up on stock here. The prime reason being that the stock isn't actually that cheap, trading at nearly 24x '20 EPS estimates.

Analysts have EPS growing 10.0% this year and another 13.6% next year. The growth rates place the stock trading at the upper end of the range of 2x.

Microsoft would be far better off waiting to purchase shares on weakness, where a stock buyback would make sense. The stretched valuation is a primary reason the net payout yield (dividend yield + net stock buyback yield) fails to impress compared to Apple. The company has a net payout yield in the 3% range compared to 8% for Apple.

Microsoft has far outperformed Apple in the past few years, so whether or not to own the tech giant stock shouldn't be based on this capital return plan. The far more important determent of value is the growth in cloud computing, LinkedIn or video game sales.

The capital returns as represented by the net payout yield needs to reach 8%+ for a signal to use this method to purchase the stock. An investor would need to see the stock plunge back below $100 where the market cap reaches $700 billion in order for the net buyback yield to top 5.7% (if Microsoft spent all $40 billion in a year). At such a level, the dividend yield approaches 2.0%, providing a net payout yield struggling to scrape up to 8.0%.

What is noteworthy is that Microsoft has over $50 billion in net cash on the balance sheet and generated ~$40 billion in free cash flow in the last fiscal year. One has to question how the board of directors came up with the $40 billion total with this much cash sloshing around. Either the stock is cheap in relation to the cash available or it isn't. Ironically, Microsoft signaled that the stock is expensive but the company has extra cash to burn. Otherwise, the tech giant couldn't have committed to spending up to $40 billion per year.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Microsoft has unintentionally used the capital return announcement to confirm that the stock is rather expensive. When a company declares a headline-grabbing share buyback that isn't even relevant to an investment in the stock, the move indicates the stock valuation is now far outstripping the cash flows generated by the company.

A $40 billion share buyback just doesn't move the needle, and it actually reinforces the expensive level with the stock at $140. This share buyback is a signal to avoid MSFT.

