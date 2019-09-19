Why I Initiated A Position In Broadcom

Investors should consider Broadcom as a long-term core technology holding in the same basket with companies like Amazon, Apple, and Google.

Meantime the company yields 3.7% and is down 15% from its high. The SOX Index has outperformed AVGO by ~20% YTD.

I got into Broadcom at $284 and change today. Not a drastic price dip on the Fed rate cut news, but enough to finally goad me into action.

I took advantage of a dip in shares of Broadcom (AVGO) today to initiate a position in a company I have watched go higher for years now. My thought process is that the company's position in proprietary RF filters for smartphones, combined with its networking chip expertise for the data center/cloud market, bodes very well for the future. With the big move into 5G coming sooner rather than later, it appears Broadcom - with its size, diversification, and decent yield - is an excellent choice as a core long-term technology holding.

Source: Yahoo Finance

As the graphic above shows, AVGO has been a monster over the past 5 years. The stock just keeps steadily grinding higher. From that perspective, the mid-afternoon sell-off today was no big deal, other than it gave me an excuse to (finally!) initiate a position. Given the market volatility based on "trade tweets," I plan to average into a bigger position over time.

As Seeking Alpha contributor Stephen Simpson commented in his recent article on Broadcom (see For Now, 'Okay' Will Have To Be Good Enough For Broadcom):

Although Broadcom reiterated its full-year guidance, the implication was for a slightly weaker-than-expected fourth quarter, as the Street had already been counting on a stronger rebound for the chip sector in the third calendar quarter of the year.

I think that is a good call. As a result, I am certainly not expecting Broadcom to shoot to the moon any time soon.

That said, Broadcom gets an estimated ~30% of revenue from the high-end smartphone market. And AVGO's expertise and dominance in smartphone radio frequency filters appear to give it the inside track on the soon to be burgeoning 5G smartphone market. Note that 5G phones will require even more filter technology on a per phone basis than previous generation smartphones. As a result, Broadcom should get solid - if not robust - growth out of its RF technology product offerings. As a result, I expect the company to continue its long-term track record of value generation for shareholders:

Source: September Presentation

Yet the smartphone market isn't Broadcom's only large-scale growth opportunity. AVGO's in-house networking design expertise, combined with its software infrastructure offerings, means the company is also very well-positioned for long-term growth in the global data center market.

Symantec

The Symantec acquisition should close in Q1 and at $10.7 billion in cash - it's another big one. So I waited to buy until the Q3 conference call to see what management had to say about the balance sheet. Here is what CEO and President Hock Tan had to say:

... maintaining our core capital allocation strategy of dividends and M&A while pursuing meaningful buybacks in parallel has caused us to increase our leverage and leverage multiples pretty substantially. Especially in light of the weak macro environment we are seeing today, we're conscious of the risks that a more levered balance sheet creates and are very focused on managing those risks. As a result, we have started to transition our focus to deleveraging the balance sheet following the recent Symantec acquisition announcement.

That's exactly what I wanted to hear. And I think AVGO is smart to continue expanding its software business (note it's not yet a year since Broadcom acquired CA Technologies for $18.9 billion). Generally speaking, software is a higher margin business as compared to hardware. And note that the $10.7 billion all-cash price tag Broadcom paid for Symantec was significantly lower than the $15 billion figure bandied about back in July. Cash talks.

Going forward, AVGO's FY2019 revenue guidance of $22.5 Billion is split like this: $17.5 Billion from Semiconductor Solutions and $5 Billion from Infrastructure Software (~22%). The Symantec purchase is expected to add $2 Billion of "sustainable, incremental, run-rate revenues and ~$1.3 Billion of Pro Forma EBITDA (including synergies)." Clearly, Symantec is another high-margin business to add to Broadcom's portfolio. Yet with the expected growth on the hardware side, I'd expect the HW/SW split for FY2020 to stay about where it is today.

But the market seems to be punishing Broadcom for the acquisition. I say this because the iShares PHLX Semiconductor Index ETF (SOXX) has outperformed AVGO by ~5% since the Symantec announcement:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Given the company's overall track record when it comes to acquisitions, the under-performance of Broadcom's stock since the Symantec announcement is somewhat irrational in my opinion. The good news: it does offer investors an opportunity to get into the stock at a reasonable price.

Summary And Conclusion

I'm not expecting AVGO to trade significantly above $300 anytime soon. That said, I am very comfortable buying shares under $290 and hopefully can take advantage of dips to average in more shares. Why? Because I very much expect Broadcom to continue its proven long-term track record of growing shareholder value. While the 3.7% yield is nice in an era of a 2.3% 30-year Treasury, the reason to own Broadcom as a core technology holding is simple: long-term capital appreciation. And over the next year or two, I expect 5G to be a powerful growth catalyst to drive AVGO shares higher.

After I finished submitting this article, I noticed Barron's published an article after the close today: NXP and Broadcom Are 2 Chip Stocks To Buy For Next Year. In the piece, Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon puts an outperform rating and a $340 price target on shares of AVGO. Rasgon also says:

Broadcom also has an attractive valuation and will benefit from several product cycles—including design wins inside Apple products, according to Rasgon.

While also noting that AVGO has strong free cash flow and "consensus earnings forecasts aren’t aggressive."

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much success with your investments.