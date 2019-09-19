Inflationary Pressures Leave The BoE Less Room To Intervene

Inflation in the UK remains a problem for UK policymakers as it leaves the BoE less room to intervene in case of an economic downturn.

Uncertainty is still elevated in the UK as we are approaching the October 31 deadline and the probability of a no-deal Brexit stands at 30%.

Uncertainty is still elevated in the UK as we are approaching the October 31 deadline and the probability of a no-deal Brexit stands at 30-35% (according to a pool of sell-side institutions). We added in the appendix a great chart from Statista that summarizes the differential outcomes. It is important to note that the most likely venue for an agreement on an orderly Brexit will happen during the EU summit taking place in Brussels on October 17-18.

Lower consumption growth and high uncertainty impacting business investment have constantly lowered growth projections in the UK, which is now expected to grow at 1.3% in real terms in 2019 according to the IMF. This is significantly lower than the average growth of the advanced economies estimated at 1.9% for this year. In addition, as business sentiment and other market surveys have constantly been deteriorating in the past 2 years, our leading economic indicator is still showing weakening signs in the economic activity for the next 6 months to come (figure 1).

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR

As for the US, the 2Y10Y yield curve also inverted in the middle of August (figure 2, left frame), which usually implies that the probability of a recession is now much more significant. Even though we are still far from the levels observed in the end of the 1990s (-1%) and in 2007 (-50bps), the UK outlook is vulnerable to many global factors and especially a no-Brexit deal. Figure 2 (right frame) shows that business confidence is currently standing at its lowest level since 2009.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters

There is no doubt that the UK outlook will be very volatile in the coming months depending on the government’s behavior and the relationship with the EU. The big problem in the UK is that compared to other developed economies, inflation expectations have been rising. Figure 3 (left frame) shows that market measure – 5Y5Y inflation swap – is currently trading at 3.7%, which is far above the 2-percent BoE target. In addition, unit labor costs have been trending higher amid rising wage growth and weakening productivity growth. Figure 2 (right frame) shows that the annual growth of total earnings has accelerated to 3.7% in the three months to June (annual growth in weekly earnings excluding bonuses is up 3.9%), the highest in 11 years.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

The job market in the UK remains strong despite the uncertainty around the Brexit outcome; according to the ONS, 1 million Britons have joined the workforce since the referendum and the unemployment rate is currently sitting at 3.8%, its lowest level since the October to December 1974 period. Women are leading the way in the UK with an employment rate standing at an all-time high of 72.1% (15.55 million). In the year to June, 322,000 women joined the workforce while male employment rose by 103,000; hence the gap between female and man employment rates has narrowed from 14.6% in the beginning of 1992 to 8.2% (figure 3, left frame).

The number of job vacancies though is still far above its long-term average of 550K despite a 30K drop this year to 727K according to the ONS (figure 3, right frame).

Figure 4

Source: ONS

Compared to other developed economies where inflation expectations have been weakening, inflation in the UK remains a problem for UK policymakers as it leaves the BoE less room to intervene in case of an economic downturn. In addition, the British pound could also experience another round of sell-off in case of a bad outcome on Brexit. It has lately been flirting with a 30-year critical support at 1.20 in August before it experienced a little rebound this past couple of weeks supported by a risk-on environment. However, a no-deal Brexit could definitely push Cable below 1.20 and therefore increase the pressure on inflation expectations. Figure 4 (left frame) shows that the GBPUSD exchange rate has constantly been diverging from its ‘fair’ value at 1.43 based on PPP Eurostat-OECD calculations, implying that sterling is currently 13% undervalued against the US dollar.

In addition, the annual growth in excess liquidity in the UK has been weak (flat at around 0) and is not currently pricing in a little appreciation in cyclical stocks, especially financials. Figure 5 (right frame) shows that excess liquidity tends to lead (9 months) financial stocks over time.

Therefore, we think that the UK will have to rely on other developed nations’ stance of monetary policies (Euro area, the US, Japan) before starting to cut rates and relaunch QE.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

Appendix: Brexit what's next?

Disclosure: I am/we are long EURUSD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.