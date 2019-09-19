Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - The Worst Week Since November 2016

Most of the funds from the sector are still trading at positive Z-scores, and we do not see a statistical edge to include some of them in our portfolio.

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders like us.

Currently, we are cautious when we choose our long positions, as most of the closed-end funds which hold municipal bonds have lost their statistical edge and are traded at positive Z-scores. However, there are several interesting pair trade opportunities which can be traded. For the conservative market participants with a longer investment horizon, I still see interesting dividend opportunities that are trading at high discounts

The Benchmark

For quite a long time, municipal bonds were among the strongest sectors after the start of their uptrend in November 2018. The past week was not as ordinary as the previous ones. The benchmark reported its biggest weekly decline since November 2016. The iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) fell by $1.36 and finished Friday's session at $113.37 per share.

Next week will be very important for the municipal bonds. On Wednesday, we will understand the rate decision from the Federal Reserve. If we do not see a decrease in the rate or it is less than expected, it is very likely that we see another spell of turbulence in the municipal bonds sector.

Of course, the changes in the Treasury yields are crucial for the performance of the municipal sector. The munis are interest rate-sensitive due to their higher duration, and most of the market participant pay serious attention to the fluctuation of the yields. The US 10-year Treasury yield bounced back from its bottom, as market participants again have appetite for riskier assets. The main reason behind this desire is the potential positive outcome of the trade meeting between the U.S. and China.

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The strong correlation between these major indices and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for the municipal bond CEFs.

The News

Several funds from the sector announced their dividends:

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) - $0.0475 per share.

DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) - $0.0425 per share.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) - $0.0320 per share.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) - $0.0531 per share.

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

2. Biggest price increase

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

No doubt, the past week can be categorized as negative for the closed-end funds which invest in municipal bonds. All of the CEFs reported a serious decline in their net asset values. The prices of the funds reported even higher declines, and some of them fell by more than 5.00% only for one week. The Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) was the worst price performer, as its price remained in the red territory with a 7.20% decrease on a weekly basis.

For quite a long time, the closed-end funds from the sector were traded at positive Z-scores and we were cautious when we were trying to find interesting buying opportunity, as most of the funds were relatively overpriced. The recent decrease in their prices can be considered as good news, because we are going to be able to find lower Z-scores among the funds. The Z-score indicator shows us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. By the value of the Z-score, we can figure out whether the fund is overpriced or undervalued.

From the statistically undervalued funds, I find the BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (MHD) as a potential "Long" candidate which can be reviewed. Currently, MHD is traded at negative Z-score of -0.50 points and its discount is 6.27%. The reason behind the recent decrease in its price is the dividend cut which was announced from $0.0675 per share to $0.0635 per share. Even with a decreased dividend, the current yield of 4.73% is very competitive for the sector.

On top of that, after the correction of the monthly distribution, the earnings coverage ratio is in line with our expectations. Another fact which I like here is that MHD is a national municipal bond closed-end fund that has a very diversified portfolio between different states, sectors, and credit qualities.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

2. Highest Z-Score

Мy philosophy is simple when we talk about using the Z-score as a statistical indicator of overpriced funds. When the value of the statistical parameter is above 2.00 points without any fundamental reason, I will not review this fund as a potential "Long" candidate. Furthermore, if we see a trend reversal in the sector, these CEFs with the highest Z-score will be my first choice when I am looking for potential "Sell" candidates.

Another very important point that I would like to highlight is the topic of earnings and dividends. In other words, how to avoid "dangerous" funds which can decrease their dividend. The easiest way is to monitor the earning coverage ratio and the UNII/share balance. If both of them become negative for several consecutive periods, the dividend cut seems a very realistic event. The Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) was one of the recent examples which proved that these ratios are important and that the decrease of the dividend can affect the price.

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is 0.47 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was 1.04 points.

3. Biggest Discount

We have already discussed that the prices of the Munis fell more than their net asset values. As a result, this week we see higher discounts in the sector, and we have six funds with a discount of more than 13.00%.

The Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (VMM) is among the leaders of the ranking, and it has a discount of 13.99%. Over the past week, its price fell by 2.81%, while the net asset value reported a decrease of 1.26%.

If you want to extend your investments in Minnesota, then VMM may catch your attention. The current yield of the fund is 3.49%, and the dividend is fully covered by the latest earnings. The credit quality of VMM is more than impressive, as 52.01% of its investments are rated as "AAA" and "AA".

The modified duration of the portfolio is 6.59 years, and "Hospital" and "Education" are the sectors with the biggest weights.

4. Highest Premium

These are the funds which are traded above their net asset values. The PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) continues to be the leader in the sector when we sort the participants by premium. Its price is traded 35.87% above the NAV. Each week, I mention that it is an illogical long-term investment at this premium, but it seems that the price will not fall until some fundamental change, such as a dividend cut, affects it. Even last week's sell-off was not strong enough reason to see the premium of PCQ at least below 30.00%.

The average discount/premium of the sector is -6.55%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and the net asset values of the funds was -4.97%.

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Above, we saw the willingness of the market participants to pay a premium for the PIMCO funds. This table could be a good explanation of that desire and why PIMCO funds are differently treated. The funds from this sponsor proved that they can outperform their peers by return on net asset value over the past five years. The average return on net asset value for the past five years for the sector is 5.20%.

The Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) is an interesting fund which can be reviewed as a potential "Long" candidate. Its Z-score is 0.20 points, and it is traded at a slight discount, but the fund has one of the highest current yields in the sector and one of the highest returns on net asset value for the past decade. These positive facts are accompanied by earning coverage ratio of 105.38% and UNII/share balance of $0.0470.

6. Highest Distribution Rate

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important. The average yield on price is 4.21%, and the average yield on net asset value is 3.94%.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

The average effective leverage of the sector is 35.3%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Seven funds from the sector have effective leverage equal to zero.

Above, you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on net asset value. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Conclusion

Compared to the previous years, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened, but we remain cautious when we select our long positions due to the high Z-scores in the sector. However, there are several interesting trades which you can review if you use the discount as a metric.

Note: This article was originally published on September 15, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

