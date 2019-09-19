Dogcatcher Readers' Good Dogs And Rogues August 13-September 13

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top yield August-September ReFa/Ro showed 32.6% more net gain than from the same investment in all ten. Big high-priced ReFa/Ro mentioned stocks soundly topped the pack this month.

By YIELD, the following ReFa/Ro made the top 10: APLE, MO, SNP, SKT, GNL, IEP, EDI, SMHB, CEN, and AMZA. They averaged 12.27% yields. (Three made all-three lists: GNL, MO, and SNP).

August 13-September 13, Fredrik Arnold's article readers mentioned 43 equities and funds in their comments. Some lamented bad news, so bad news investments mixed in with (mostly) favorites.

Reader Selections

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a reader favorite listing in this series of articles. Thus, it is possible that only rogues and discontinued, or dreadful, doubtful dividend issues may appear.

Lately readers and other contributors have questioned the intent, purpose, validity, and usefulness of my daily stock lists. Most, however praise the effort to sort promising opportunities out of the thousands of dividend offers. After all, yield counts when searching for dividend winners.

Most valuable to the writer, however, are those reader comments that truly catch errors in my calculations or changes in direction. Examples like the reader who misses my "safer" dividend follow-up articles because they contain dividend payout ratios.

This month the goofs were my crediting CNSL with a dividend when it pays none, assigning the ticker SXHD to XSHD; and not including five MoPay Funds AMZA, CEN, SMHB; EDI, and XSHD on the MoPay roster.

Two months ago I was also called out for including CNSL in a high yield list after it had announced a cancellation of dividends in April, and my failure to detect GME's dividend death in June. Readers month before last noted Q Pay JMP among my MoPay list from YCharts. Which YCharts persists in listing dividends for one year after cancellation is announced and implemented.

My gaff confusing volatility with risk in my beta reports was detected in May. But another reader this month thought volatility was a better beta label. Others called out blunders missing the dividend cut by Unity and botching HD's price in March, crediting ATVI with 4x its annual dividend in February, claiming DF.TO a monthly pay when it only paid four dividends last year, AVH on the January MoPay list when it stopped paying dividends in September, non-dividend paying Trez Capital (TZS.TO) and Canadian Life (LFE.TO) stocks in January, showing Chevron (NYSE:CVX) as both a low price and higher price stock in the Aristocrats in November, and giving General Mills the GM ticker symbol in a previous month come to mind.

YCharts responded with the following information when I complained about cancelled dividends remaining alive and listed for a full year after their demise:

"We allow a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Hence, this data should not be used for backtesting purposes. For true historical testing purposes, one would need the date the company announced a cut or increase in the dividend to get the proper expected dividend yield as of a given date."

Below are 43 tangible results for the reader favorite and rogue equities and funds mentioned between August 13 and September 13. Two non-dividend payers made the list, BRK.B and CNSL, along with two Closed-End Investment Companies, CEN and EDI, plus one ETN, SMHB, and three ETFs, AMZA, XSHD, and SPY.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted 23.33% To 139.12% Net Gains By 10 ReFa/Ro Stocks To September 2020

Three reader-favorite top yield stocks were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for the reader-fave stocks, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 30% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were identified by projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1k invested in each of the highest yielding stocks. That dividend and the median of aggregate one-year analyst target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points.

Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not counted. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to September 13, 2020 were:

Source: YCharts

China Yuchai International Ltd. ( CYD ) netted $1,191.17, based on the median target price estimate from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 81% over the market as a whole.

ING Groep NV (ING) was projected to net $589.75, based on the median of target estimates from two analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 32% over the market as a whole.

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) was projected to net $392.04 based on the median of target price estimates from 17 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 62% under the market as a whole.

Telefonica SA (TEF) was projected to net $371.85, based on dividends, plus a median of target price estimates from three brokers. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 29% under the market as a whole.

China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) was projected to net $360.01, based on the median of target price estimate from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 51% over the market as a whole.

Halliburton Co. (HAL) was projected to net $347.03, based on target price estimates from 32 analysts, plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 38% more than the market as a whole.

BP Plc (BP) was projected to net $320.61, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from 17 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 23% under the market as a whole.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) was projected to net $315.78, based on a target price estimate from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 29% less than the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was projected to net $272.51, based on a median of target price estimates from 27 analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 14% less than the market as a whole.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) netted $233.82, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 26 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 15% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 43.95% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 3% over the market as a whole.

Source: rd.dom

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are in fact best called "underdogs."

43 For the Money

Yield (dividend/price) results from YCharts.com verified by Yahoo Finance for ReFa/Ro stocks as of market closing prices 9/13/19 for 43 equities and funds revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

See any Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins' book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend-paying stocks. Utilizing analysts' price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): ReFa/Ro Top Yield Fund, InfraCap MLP ETF, Led 43 By Yield Into August

Source: YCharts

ReFa/Ro sorted by yield included 9 of 11 Morningstar sectors as well as two CEICs three ETFs and one ETN among the 43 selections.

Of the leading ten by yield, the top reader-mention was the lone ETF which placed first, InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) [1].

The second reader-mentioned finisher by yield was one of two CEICs (or closed end investment corporations) placing second, and fourth, Center Coast Brookfield MLP & NRG Inf Fd (CEN) [2], and Stone Harbor Emg Mkts Total Income (EDI) [4]. In third place by yield was the lone ETN in the top ten, ETRACS 2xMnthly Py Lvrgd US SmCpHiDivETN (SMHB) (3).

Next, the lone industrials representative in the top ten paced fifth, Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) [5]. Thereafter, three real estate entities, placed sixth, seventh, and tenth: Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) [6], Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (SKT) [7], and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) [10].

Finally, two singletons in the energy and consumer defensive sectors placed eighth and ninth, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP) [8] and Altria Group Inc. (MO) [9], to complete the top 10 ReFa/Ro by yield for September.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 ReFa/Ro By Price Upsides Showed 17.84% To 113.88% Gains To September 2020

Source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analysts' median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analysts' median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analyst Targets Predicted A 32.76% Disadvantage For Five Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced Reader Favored Or Rogue Stocks To August 2020

10 top ReFa/Ro were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, top 10 ReFa/Ro selected 9/13/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented: ETF (1); CEICs (2); ETN (1); industrials (1); real estate (3); energy (2); consumer defensive (1).

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted Five Lowest-Priced Top 10 Highest-Yield Reader Favorites And Rogues To (33) Deliver 12.08% Vs. (34) 17.192% Net Gains by All 10 To September 2020

Source: YCharts

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 ReFa/Ro kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 32.6% LESS net gain than $5k invested in all 10. The eighth lowest priced ReFa/Ro top yield equity, Altria Group Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 39.2%.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced ReFa/Ro top yield dogs for September 13 were: InfraCap MLP ETF; Center Coast Brookfield MLP & NRG Inf Fd, Stone Harbor Emg Mkts Total Income, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., with prices ranging from $5.15 to $16.34 per share.

Five higher-priced ReFa/Ro for September 13 were: ETRACS 2xMnthly Py Lvrgd US SmCpHiDivETN, Global Net Lease Inc, Altria Group Inc, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., and Icahn Enterprises LP, whose prices ranged from $17.33 to $67.57.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analysts' targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential.

It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The 40 equities and funds discussed in this article were submitted within comments from Seeking Alpha members nicknamed: 2bears; amegalo; Bogiedog; Bright spot; Colonel Boogie; cubetroll; Cuip99; DividendsforLife; ehelpies; el financiero; HuskerDog; jazznut; killiondt; M Plaut; Mark BM; minnesota72; Nancy Kramer; Retire2020; rkneiss73; sgtextreme; Trader 611; vadermike123.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your FoFave dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, INTC, PFE, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.



