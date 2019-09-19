Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is a somewhat divisive stock in the dividend growth community. On one hand, this high yielder has been an absolute superstar in terms of dividend growth in recent years. And, I want to be clear, that term “superstar” isn’t an overstatement. I know that this company isn’t widely followed by dividend growth investors, but simply put, you’d have a really hard time trying to find a company that has generated better dividend growth than AVGO since it initiated its dividend in 2010. But, on the other hand, this company operates in a highly cyclical industry giving investors fears about the reliability and predictability of its bottom-line results. Furthermore, AVGO’s CEO, Hock Tan, runs his company in a somewhat controversial manner, pursuing the “roll-up” strategy with regard to fairly constant M&A activity that some see as a potential foundation for a house of cards. I think AVGO presents more risk than many income oriented investors are willing to stomach, but then again, that plays into the hands of those willing to accept this risk because it’s why the stock is relatively cheap and offers such a high yield. I’ve been long AVGO for a few years now, though I admit that it’s a name I worry about more than most others that I own. With that in mind, I track AVGO much more closely than I do the majority of my holdings. The company just posted its Q3 earnings. Let’s take a look at the results.

Q3 Results

Broadcom’s earnings report began with a somewhat sobering quote from CEO Tan, highlighting the fact that demand in the semi-conductor space is still soft and uncertainty remains high due to the trade war’s effect on the macro environment. Pressures from the trade war have weighed on the semi space for months now. Broadcom has been in the crosshairs here especially, due to its Chinese sales exposure. Tan said, “Looking at the semiconductor solutions segment, we believe demand has bottomed out but will continue to remain at these levels due to the current uncertain environment."

In the Q3 conference call, Tan shed a bit more light on the trade situation, saying, “As it relates to semiconductors, although the US-China trade conflict continues, we have not seen further deterioration in our business, both specific to China as well as globally. Accordingly, we continue to expect to achieve over $22.5 billion of revenue in fiscal 2019, including $17.5 billion from semiconductor solutions and $5 billion from infrastructure software.”

The guidance that the company gave in the Q3 report mirrored that given in the Q2 report. This bodes well for those who were concerned about further deterioration in the semi-space due to the trade talks. Many believed (I was one of them) that AVGO was being cautious with its outlook earlier in the year.

Getting back to the earnings report, he also noted that the company’s operations “continued to drive sustained revenues and robust cash flow despite a challenging market backdrop.”

This focus on strong cash flows was soon echoed by CFO, Tom Krause, who said, "During the quarter, we generated over $2.3 billion in free cash flow representing over 8% growth on a year on year basis. We returned over $2 billion to stockholders in the quarter including $1.1 billion in cash dividends and approximately $1 billion in share repurchases and eliminations. We remain fully committed to maintaining our investment grade credit rating and, looking forward, we intend to focus on deleveraging our balance sheet."

Despite the trade concerns, AVGO managed to produce consolidated net revenues of $5.5b, which represents 9% y/y growth. When it comes to the bottom-line, AVGO is much trickier to analyze. Those who are interested in GAAP accounting figures probably won’t think that AVGO shares represent much of a value because their GAAP numbers are quite low. However, the non-GAAP margins and earnings figures are much higher and using these, AVGO looks quite cheap. I’ve been willing to use the adjusted figures because of AVGO’s frequent M&A activity. M&A typically adds a lot of one-time items to the GAAP measures which create the wide gaps between GAAP and non-GAAP figures.

AVGO’s GAAP operating profit margin was 16% whereas its non-GAAP operating profit margin figure came in at 53%. GAAP EPS came in at $1.71 whereas non-GAAP EPS was $5.16.

To me, it’s easiest to simply focus on the operational cash flows that AVGO generates. The cash flows can be used to determine how the company is performing as well as dividend safety (which is of the utmost importance to me). During Q3, AVGO produced $2.307b in FCF, which represented 8% growth y/y.

AVGO’s Semiconductor Solutions segment produced $4.353b in revenues during the third quarter (accounting for 78.9% of the company’s overall revenues). This was down 5% from the $4.568b revenue that the company posted in Q3FY18; however, the Q3FY19 result was up 6% on a sequential basis compared to the $4.088b in sales during Q2FY19. This 6% q/q growth does seem to point in a bottom in the chip space, though only time will tell if that near-term bottom ultimately holds.

Infrastructure Software revenues were up an impressive 132% y/y, coming in at $1.14b. This y/y performance is great, though it’s due to the company’s M&A focus on this area. On a q/q basis, Infrastructure Software was actually down 19%, which was a bit concerning to me.

In the Q3 CC, Tan mentioned that “the CA business is running above our expectations, benefiting from sustained enterprise demand for our mainframe and distributed software.”

Tan must be a Vilfredo Pareto fan because when speaking about the Infrastructure Software segment and CA technologies in particular, he mentioned that his focus is on the top 500 largest enterprises in the world because these are the types of businesses that use the most infrastructure software. He refers to these clients as core customers and mentioned that core customer renewal business is expected to be up by over 20% in 2019. There is double digit attrition amongst non-core customers, though Tan expects that the core costumer growth will remain higher than non-core customer attrition and therefore, CA is likely to exceed the long-term revenue and profitability targets that the company originally gave when making the transaction.

Tan also said that the company’s recent $10b+ acquisition of Symantec’s enterprise business fits into this core customer focus. Large enterprises are generally looking for a one-stop-shop when it comes to software solutions and by entering into the cybersecurity market, AVGO not only increases cross selling opportunities between its CA/Brocade businesses, but also offers a more enticing package to potential customers.

Tan said that moving into cybersecurity was “the logical next step in Broadcom's infrastructure software strategy.”

He also mentioned that this is a $160b market. Analysts see secular tailwinds behind names in the cybersecurity space and although competition is fierce, I agree with Tan and believe that if AVGO is going to make a push to solidify itself as a global leader in enterprise solutions, it needs to have a strong footing in the security space. Tan remains confident that the deal will close in the first quarter of 2020.

Given AVGO’s penchant for M&A, I would be surprised if Symantec is the last security related addition that Tan & Co. make. Although semi sales still represent the lion’s share of AVGO’s revenue pie, it appears that the company is looking to continue its transition away from these more cyclical markets, increasing its exposure to stable and reoccurring sales. We’ve seen other big-tech names make this transition successfully in recent years (names like Microsoft (MSFT), Cisco (CSCO), and Apple (AAPL) come to mind) and I suspect that Broadcom management hopes to benefit from the same trends which should ultimately result in a much higher multiple on the stock.

Valuation

Speaking of multiples, let’s take a look at AVGO’s valuation. I’ll be using the non-GAAP figures here because those are the ones that I rely on when looking at this company’s shares.

AVGO’s ttm P/E ratio sits at 13.6x. This is essentially in-line with its long-term average of 13.8x. However, analysts are projecting AVGO to post 9% EPS growth in 2020 and another 10% on top of that in 2021, so if you’re willing to look ahead and use forward P/E ratios, AVGO begins to look much more attractive based upon the current share price relative to the future estimates. Broadcom is trading for just 12.5x 2020 EPS estimates and 11.3x 2021 estimates.

It’s worth noting that AVGO shares have underperformed the semi-conductor industry this year. The iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector ETF (SOXX) is up nearly 40% YTD. The S&P 500 (SPY) is up approximately 20% YTD. And, AVGO shares are up only 15%.

This underperformance appears to be due to AVGO’s exposure to China (and especially, Huawei). Chinese exposure will remain a headwind while the trade war persists (and potentially after a resolution, depending on how a deal looks). AVGO’s focus on large, core costumers, will likely continue to result in Chinese exposure. I wouldn’t be surprised to see this company continue to underperform its peers in the short-term because of this. However, I think it’s important to note that while AVGO has underperformed, shares have still posted ~15% capital gains and when you combine this with the company’s strong, 3.65% yield, you arrive at total returns that I would deem acceptable in any given year.

Shareholder returns

Speaking on the dividend, let’s move on to shareholder returns. In the Q3 CC, CFO Krause laid out AVGO’s plan regarding shareholder returns saying, “First and foremost, we have committed to return half of our free cash flow to shareholders each year in the form of cash dividends. In essence, this allows the AVGO stockholder decide how best to reinvest 50% of the free cash flow that we generate.”

I hinted at this in the introduction, but it doesn’t get much better than AVGO in terms of dividend growth. In 2016, AVGO gave shareholders a 100% dividend increase. Management followed that up with a 75% increase in 2017. 2018’s dividend increase came in at 51.4%. And while I doubt that 2019’s increase will be 50%+, I expect to receive another double digit raise from AVGO in December when they announce the 2019 increase.

And, not only has AVGO been generous when it comes to dividend increases, but the company has recently been dedicating significant cash flows towards buying back shares because management believes the shares are undervalued. In Q3, AVGO continued this trend, buying back $977m worth of shares.

Krause spoke about the buyback situation in the CC as well, saying, “Now over the last years, we have bought back a lot of stock. We had an opportunity to buy stock at depressed prices following the CA announcement. We also want to limit the dilution from the one-time multi-year grant we did earlier this year. In all, we have invested $13.1 billion to repurchase or eliminate a total of 54.5 million shares at an average price of approximately $240 per share over the last 16 months through the end of our fiscal Q3 '19.”

Even after these strong dividend and buyback results, AVGO has ~$5.5b in cash on the balance sheet. The company’s debt load is high, at $37.6b. This likely also contributes to the company’s relative underperformance as of late. Frequent M&A results in high debt, though in a low interest rate world, I can’t really blame management for using leverage to diversify the business and increase growth.

During the CC Q&A session, Krause touched on the company’s recent M&A moves and balance sheet health, saying:

“Now we still have a lot of cash flow and that cash flow we think based on our strategy is best use for M&A because that's where the returns are most optimal. But as part of that, we often borrow money to finance those acquisitions, and then we go and pay that debt down. So I think we're going back to a more traditional playbook and as part of that given the size and the scale and the increasing diversity of the business and the share profitability and the cash flows, we're very much an investment grade company and we're going to be very focused on maintaining that investment grade status going forward.”

Management considers the credit grade when making shareholder return decisions and they believe that the ~50% FCF payout ratio allows them to not only reward shareholders but make the necessary financial moves to maintain a healthy balance sheet. So long as the cash flows are reliable/continue to grow, I suspect they might be right.

Conclusion

The stock’s low valuation seems to point to the fact that some investors believe the current strategy is not sustainable long-term. At the end of the day, I wouldn’t be entirely surprised if they were right either. We’ve seen how similar acquisition based growth strategies have worked out in the past (most recently, Valeant Pharmaceuticals comes to mind). This sort of growth strategy is risky business and owning AVGO may not be for the faint of heart.

AVGO’s S&P credit score is just BBB-. With ratings like this and the increased risk from the “roll-up” type strategy that Hock Tan is famous for in his pursuit of growth, I definitely don’t view AVGO as a SWAN (sleep well at night) type stock. However, the low valuation and the dividend growth results make the risk/reward favorable enough for me to own shares. Right now, 2.47% of my portfolio. That means the position is slightly overweight. Frankly put, while the dividend metrics are fantastic, I don’t really have much desire to increase my exposure much above the 2.5% level.

I’ve only been long AVGO since April of 2017. When I originally bought shares at $213, my initial yield on cost was roughly 1.91%. Since then I’ve upped my cost basis a bit, to $231.38. Because of the strong dividend growth results that AVGO has produced, my yield on cost has already risen to 4.58%. And, assuming that the dividend is increased to the ~$3.00/share level in December, that YoC figure will rise to ~5.2%. With this in mind, it’s clear that AVGO has been a big winner for me thus far and although I admit that this management team’s strategy can be controversial, I’m content to stick with my shares.

I don’t think AVGO represents a fantastic bargain here at $290. It wasn’t all that long ago that investors could have bought AVGO in the $250 range. That ~4.25% yield threshold is the area where I think the stock really starts to look interesting.

