Lower Rates Create Opportunities In Today's Mortgage Market

By Nick Childs, CFA

While mortgages have underperformed U.S. Treasuries year to date, lower rates have sparked a refinancing wave that is creating tailwinds in the housing market. Portfolio Manager Nick Childs explains why we believe active management is key to uncovering opportunities in the space.

Transcript

Nick Childs: So why mortgages, why now? Mortgages have struggled versus Treasuries year to date. In Q4 2018, we were around 150 basis points higher in mortgage rates. So, what we are seeing today is, back in Q4, around 7% of the universe was refinanceable; now, [it's] around 70%. So, from a risk perspective, mortgages have refinancing risk. In this environment, given the volatility, mortgage spreads are close to the wides we have seen over the last five years. So, they do look attractive from a spread perspective, on a standalone basis, historically.

A lot of our clients are asking, "What's going on with the housing market? How are mortgage rates affecting the housing market?" You know, [in] Q4 we were fairly bearish on the housing market broadly. Mortgage rates were high, affordability was constrained. Today, a lot of those headwinds have lifted, with mortgage rates as low as they are. In fact, we are seeing a lot of tailwinds, and we are becoming fairly optimistic on the housing market.

The mortgages that were taken out over the last 18 months are most refinanceable, because they haven't had an opportunity to refinance in their lifetime. When you think about the mortgage space in aggregate, and you kind of think about that in total return space, while there's a top-level total return number, there are thousands of nuances beneath the surface. So, the dispersion beneath that surface in total return is significant.

So, while mortgages are underperforming U.S. Treasuries year to date, as an active manager you still can outperform because of the thousands of nuances.

It's making it a very interesting market for active managers. Whereas the mortgage space generically on a passive basis has a lower preference for volatility, we are encouraged by it. And if you think about, kind of, how the borrower universe is made up, really the most negatively convex or refinanceable borrowers have taken out their mortgages over the last 18 months.

So, why active and mortgages? Volatility is good for us, right? And investing in mortgages, it's a very quantitative space in general. So, think basic statistics, mean reversion, etc. Every time you see a change in interest rate regime, it allows for further opportunity, right? It is a modeling space, so we are understanding borrower behavior - so effectively why and when people prepay their mortgage - and every change in interest rate and every increase in volatility allows us to do more of that. So, we are pretty excited about that.

The opinions and views expressed are as of September 2019

