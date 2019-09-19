Earnings Analysis | Technology

Zscaler Punished For Weak Outlook

by: Sramana Mitra
Cloud computing stocks have slumped this month as large investors seem to be shifting their portfolio.

Following the earnings report, ten analysts cut their target prices for the stock with the average target price at $67.38.

Since its IPO in March 2018, Zscaler has steadily climbed to a high of $89.54 in July this year and a valuation of over $10 billion.

According to a Grand View Research report published earlier this year, the global cyber security market is estimated to grow 10% annually to reach $300.32 billion by 2025 from $139.67 billion in 2017. Enterprise cloud security company Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) beat analyst estimates for the fourth quarter but its weak outlook for FY2020 sent its stock tumbling.

Zscaler's Financials

Zscaler's fourth-quarter revenue grew 53% to $86.1 million. Calculated billings grew 32% to $125.8 million. Deferred revenue grew 53% to $251.2 million. GAAP net loss was $5.3 million or $0.04 per share, compared to $7 million or $0.06 per share a year ago. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.07, compared to a net loss per share of $0.01 a year ago. Analysts expected earnings of $0.01 per share on revenue of $82.8 million.

Cash provided by operations was $17.8 million, or 21% of revenue, compared to $14.7 million, or 26% of revenue in Q4 2018. Positive free cash flow was $7.6 million, or 9% of revenue, compared to $11.9 million, or 21% of revenue a year ago. Cash and cash equivalents were $364.4 million as of July 31, 2019.

For the full fiscal year 2019, Zscaler reported revenue of $302.8 million, up 59%. GAAP net loss was $28.7 million or $0.23 per share, compared to $33.6 million or $0.63 per share in fiscal 2018. Non-GAAP income from operations was $25.1 million, or 8% of total revenue, compared to a loss from operations of $15.4 million in fiscal 2018, or 8% of total revenue. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.22, compared to a net loss per share of $0.13 in fiscal 2018.

For the first quarter, the company expects revenue of $89 to $90 million, or 41-42% growth, in line with analyst estimates of $87.6 million. Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to be $0.00 to $0.01, missing the analyst estimate of earnings of $0.03 per share.

For the fiscal year 2020, Zscaler expects revenue of $395 to $405 million, or a growth rate of 30-34% compared to 59% in fiscal 2019, calculated billings of $490 to $500 million, non-GAAP income from operations of $13 to $18 million, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.12 to $0.15. Analysts had expected earnings of $0.19 per share on revenue of $402.9 million.

Cloud computing stocks have slumped this month as large investors seem to be shifting their portfolio and Zscaler has been punished, perhaps a tad too severely, for its weak outlook. From a growth rate of 59%, Zscaler expects a growth rate of 30-34%, which doesn't sit well with investors. Its competitor Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW) swung to a loss in the quarter, sending its stock tumbling 9% in the after-hours session. Zscaler swung to a profit, but its stock tumbled 20% due to its weak outlook.

Following the earnings report, ten analysts cut their target prices for the stock with the average target price at $67.38. Early last week, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) cut its price target from $52 to $47; BMO cut the price target from $100 to $60, Wedbush reduced the price target from $90 to $80, and Piper Jaffray reduced the price target from $82 to $70.

Since its IPO in March 2018 when it listed with a price of $16 per share and a valuation of $1.9 billion, Zscaler has steadily climbed to a high of $89.54 in July this year and a valuation of over $10 billion. It hit a 52-week low of $30.72 in October last year. Its stock is currently trading around $47.48 with a market cap of $5.97 billion.

