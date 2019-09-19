Pacific Drilling: Reason To Believe In An Industry Recovery, But Company Is Still Risky

On Friday, September 13, 2019, ultra-deepwater drilling specialist Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD) gave a presentation at the Pareto Securities Oil and Offshore Conference. As is usually the case with presentations such as this, the company devoted a considerable amount of space towards discussing its current position in the industry and making an investment case in itself. The company also spent a great deal of time discussing the current conditions in the industry as well as where the ultra-deepwater drilling industry is heading. Admittedly, there are some reasons to be optimistic about the ultra-deepwater drilling sector in general, but as I discussed in a recent article, Pacific Drilling does still have a significant amount of risk surrounding it. This somewhat limits its appeal to only those investors who are comfortable with a certain amount of speculation.

Pacific Drilling is one of the only remaining pure-plays on the ultra-deepwater sector as the troubles that afflicted the industry following the oil price crash in 2014 forced many of these firms into bankruptcy protection and they were ultimately acquired. While Pacific Drilling also spent a bit of time under Chapter 11 protection, it was not acquired. As a pure-play company, the firm owns and operates a fleet of seven ultra-deepwater drillships:

Source: Pacific Drilling

Prior to the industry collapse, one of the biggest cases in favor of an investment in Pacific Drilling was the company's young and highly technically-capable fleet. This was predicated on the fact that the exploration and production companies that were hiring ultra-deepwater rigs had a very strong preference for young rigs, for a few different reasons. This preference is still true today. However, Pacific Drilling has not constructed any new rigs since the Pacific Meltem and Pacific Sharav joined the fleet in 2014 due to financial problems so the fleet has been steadily aging ever since. This was largely the case for every other drilling contractor too though and in fact very few new rigs have left the world's shipyards since 2015. Therefore, Pacific Drilling still has the youngest fleet in the entire industry:

Source: Pacific Drilling

One of the biggest advantages that Pacific Drilling has because of the young age of its fleet is a high degree of reliability across its fleet. After all, younger machines generally do not break down as often or need as much maintenance as older ones. This is reflected in the company's very high revenue efficiency, which has averaged 98% since 2018. Revenue efficiency is a measurement of the percentage of revenue that the company actually brought in compared to what it would have brought in had its fleet had absolutely no downtime. For obvious reasons, we want this figure to be as high as possible as that means that the company is bringing in as much money as possible based on the contracts that it has. As we can see, the company performs quite well in this area, which is at least partly due to its young and modern fleet.

As just mentioned, there are a few reasons why exploration and production companies have been preferring to hire modern rigs. One reason for this is that these rigs are more likely to have certain safety features, such as dual blow-out preventers, that regulators are increasingly mandating (and the oil companies themselves want to reduce the risk of another Deepwater Horizon disaster) than older rigs are. They are also more likely than older rigs to be able to handle the high temperature and pressure downhole conditions that frequently characterize wells today. As we can see here, the majority of Pacific Drilling's rigs have this in-demand equipment and in some cases the company's rigs are more likely to have it than the broader fleet as a whole:

Source: Pacific Drilling

This should increase the company's ability to compete for drilling contracts as its rigs are more likely to have the equipment that the counterparty desires. Of course, this is no real advantage if there are very few contracts available in the first place and that was the case over the past few years as the overall utilization rate fell from 90% in 2013 to a low of 63% last year. It has begun to recover this year though and is expected to continue to do so over the next few years, as it reaches 83% in 2021:

Source: Pacific Drilling

As may be expected, the utilization rate is somewhat dependent on the level of exploration and CapEx spending by those companies that hire offshore drilling rigs as this is the money that is used to pay the dayrate on these rigs. As we can see here, the level of spending by these companies fell substantially beginning in 2014 but has recently begun to recover:

Source: Pacific Drilling

As we can see, the level of exploration and CapEx spending by exploration and production companies this year is expected to be higher than during any year since 2013. This supports the expectations of rising ultra-deepwater rig utilization that we saw earlier. However, Pacific Drilling did not provide any estimates of the level of spending that we will see in 2020 or 2021 to support its predictions of rising utilization during those years. However, there is some other ancillary data that we can use to support this assertion. One of the biggest potential drivers of industry strength here is the fact that the oil and gas industry in general has underinvested in the offshore environment over the past few years. As a result of the lack of exploration spending, the reserve replacement ratio of offshore oil right now is only at about 25%. This will cause offshore energy production to peak in 2020 and then decline fairly steeply under the status quo:

Source: Pacific Drilling

However, in order to meet the world's oil demand over the next six years, offshore production will need to remain relatively stable. While we will see fairly strong production growth in shale, particularly North American shale, this growth will not be enough to satiate worldwide oil demand if offshore cannot keep production relatively flat:

Source: Pacific Drilling

This puts us in a situation where those companies that operate in the offshore environment need to increase their production as well as their exploration to replace the resources that are removed from the ground. In order to accomplish either of these goals, these firms will have to hire far more rigs than they are currently. This certainly gives some support to the company's assertions that the fleetwide utilization rate will increase over the next few years.

While there are reasons to believe that the offshore drilling industry will strengthen over the next few years, Pacific Drilling itself remains a speculative play at the moment. One of the biggest reasons for this is the company's current weak contract coverage. As we can see here, there is no time between now and the beginning of 2021 in which the company will have more than three rigs working:

Source: Pacific Drilling

Admittedly, this is a situation that may improve, particularly if the number of contracts being tendered by exploration and production companies does increase as predicted as it is quite likely that at least some of these contracts would go to Pacific Drilling's rigs. There is also the problem of the dayrate at which these contracts are at. As I discussed in my last article (linked above) on the company, the Pacific Sharav has been working on a very long-term contract that has a dayrate of $551,000. This contract ended last month and that dayrate is obviously well above current dayrates. In fact, it is more than double the dayrate that the rigs have been getting under newly awarded contracts. Thus, the company would have to get a couple new contracts to make up for the lost revenue here and that may be a tall order to fill. In addition, Pacific Drilling was not able to operate profitably even with this contract in place and now it will clearly be even harder for the company to turn a profit. Therefore, the company needs to see dayrates improve quite a bit as utilization does and I am skeptical that this will be the case.

In conclusion, Pacific Drilling occupies an interesting and perhaps advantageous position in the strengthening offshore drilling industry. There are reasons to believe that the current strengthening conditions will continue for the next few years, which would have a beneficial effect on the company. With that said though, the firm may need more strength than the market will be able to deliver and as such remains a speculative play at present.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.