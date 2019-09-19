Assessing SaaS Part 2: Shopify

We assess Shopify by looking at its history, looking at revenue growth versus price appreciation and the historical P/S ratio. Both seem to point to overvaluation.

Introduction

Shopify (SHOP) was the first stock I picked in my series of Potential Multibaggers. It has been an outstanding performer since that day, May 2, 2017, beating the S&P 500 by 260%:

Data by YCharts

But just as most other SaaS stocks, Shopify is down quite a bit over the last weeks:

Data by YCharts

In this article, I want to assess Shopify. Is it still a good buy? What should you do if you have outsized returns? How should you evaluate the stock? I want to show the reader the only valuation method that makes sense to me. Therefore, I return to what I have called before the 'virtual PEG'.

Assessing Shopify by looking at its history

(Source)

I think there is no discussion about the quality of Shopify. Tobi Lütke has built out his company from a small provider of software that makes it easy to set up an online shop to an omnichannel solution for small, medium and big businesses.

While a lot of investors see the long-term bull case for Shopify from a qualitative side by acknowledging that it is an exceptional company with top-tier management and outstanding execution, there is often one big hurdle. A lot of investors stumble and fall over that hurdle: its valuation. Shopify has been called overvalued since it shot up 51% on the day of its IPO in May 2015, according to the experts.

The revenue growth of Shopify testifies that the company is really growing like a beanstalk:

Data by YCharts

When I saw this graph, there is already something that struck me. There are a lot of investors and pundits who claim that Shopify is in dotcom bubble territory. But the company's revenue has grown as much as the stock has since the IPO. If you look at the comparison between the revenue growth and the stock price appreciation over the last year, there seems to be a disconnection, though:

Data by YCharts

The first graph also contained the revenue from the quarter before the IPO, pulled from the S-1. If you take the same chart, but with the start date for revenue at May 21, 2015, the day of Shopify's IPO, you see that the tiny revenue pre-IPO also plays a role for Shopify:

Data by YCharts

Here you can see that Shopify's stock price and revenue growth were more or less in line, with small undervaluations and a few temporary overvaluations, for about its whole time on the public market until recently. Or to put it more precise: until somewhere in April of this year. If Shopify would be around its normal price of following its revenue growth, it would be somewhere around the neighborhood of $200-$220. That means that the stock is overvalued by about 35% to 40% if you take this metric.

Of course, if you look at the classic ratios, you cannot justify Shopify's stock price at all. But that has been the case since its IPO. At the current price, it has a negative P/E and a forward P/E of 350. But these numbers don't really mean anything on themselves. Shopify has such high growth that these metrics are very poor scales to value the stock against.

If we look at Shopify's P/S ratio, though, we see that the company has been overvalued versus its historical P/S ratio since around April of this year too:

Data by YCharts

Both on a P/S ratio and from a stock price/revenue growth perspective, Shopify seems overvalued since April-May. I can stand a bit of overvaluation, especially in stocks that I have a low cost basis for, as with Shopify ($81). But nevertheless, I sold first a third of my shares and later even about 60%:

(Source: From the author's Twitter page)

The stock has continued its upward climb since I sold my first batch of shares and it was up almost 40% at a certain moment, although it has come down considerably since that peak:

Data by YCharts

I don't mind that I have lost some upside, though. It had become a large percentage of my portfolio. If I feel comfortable with the price, I can stand up to a 20% allocation for a stock, but in this case, I thought I had to sell. Long-term I still believe in Shopify, but its price has to come down before I would consider investing again. The reason I don't sell all of my shares? Well, a stock can be overvalued for a very, very long time or could go sideways and grow into its valuation. Besides that, with my cost base of $81, I don't see Shopify drop below that.

Assessing Shopify by the Amazon example

The story of Amazon (AMZN) has always been that the company could be profitable anytime it wanted. It just needed scale and therefore it kept investing. And investors who have kept beating this drum have been proven right: as we all know, Amazon has been an amazing investment. The question is in this context of course if Shopify is like Amazon at this point.

We'll have a look at Amazon's revenue and expenses over the last decade:

Data by YCharts

Revenue and expenses are completely in sync with each other. But if you look at profitability, you see a different picture:

Data by YCharts

The earnings growth number was very close to zero percent until very recently. A lot of investors will point to AWS as Amazon's big source of earnings growth and, of course, they are right. But at the same time, AWS is just a consequence of Amazon's business model. The company noted that it had excess capacity in cloud storage and, voilà, a new source of income, and a very profitable one, was born.

At the same time, AWS is still a smaller contributor to Amazon's total revenue:

(Source)

But of course, AWS is a big source of operating income, almost as big as Amazon's North American business:

(Source: Amazon's most recent Form-10Q)

Amazon is the example here. Let's look at what Shopify has done.

You can see that Shopify's revenue and expenses walk in lockstep exactly the way Amazon's has done:

Data by YCharts

Now if you look at the expenses, you see that most of them are because of sales and marketing:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Of all the expenses in the six months ended June 30, 2019 (the third column), almost exactly half ($224,232M out of $460,466M) was for sales and marketing. R&D also took a big chunk with about 35% of the total expenses. These expenses are typically very high for companies that are in high-growth. If the company becomes more mature and the revenue growth slows down, these are the first things management looks at to cut costs. For now, we want Shopify to do these expenses.

Let's have a look at Amazon's numbers around the year 2000, for example. We see that the sales and marketing expenses of Amazon as a percentage of its revenue dropped significantly during the dotcom drop:

These expenses are both necessary and adaptable. I think it is fair to say here that Shopify could cut them anytime it wanted and be much more profitable. Of course, that would come at the expense of growth and that would not be a good thing at this point.

Assessing Shopify by the '10-year forward P/E'

For the third assessment of Shopify, let's look at it from another point of view again, from the perspective that Shopify has become a mature company. This may take a decade and probably even longer, but I always invest for the very long term.

At this moment, Shopify projects revenue between $1.51B and $1.53B. Mostly Shopify beats expectations, so let's take the higher point here: $1.53B. There are 112,013,409M shares outstanding, according to the last 6-K. But, as most will know, Shopify has announced an offering of 1.9M shares to raise capital a few days ago. So, the number will be approximately 114M shares outstanding. 12.3M of these are B shares, with multiple votes, which are reserved for insiders. But we won't take this fact into account and just follow the rules.

With a revenue of $1.53B, that means a revenue of $13.42 per share. The gross profit margin of Shopify was 56.6% in Q2 2019. Gross margins will never be net profit margins, of course. But Shopify's gross margin (or net profit margin) will never be like Amazon's, because Amazon is a 1P seller, which means it has a huge revenue for this, but a very low profit margin. Shopify's will be much higher.

So, how high will the profit margin of Shopify be once it is (more) mature? That is always a guess, of course, but you can make it a guesstimate by looking at more mature SaaS companies like Adobe (ADBE) and Intuit (INTU). Adobe's operating margin came in at 27.4% last quarter and that of Intuit was 27.3% for its last fiscal year.

If you project Shopify's revenue growth of the next decade, which will inevitably decrease as the numbers grow, this could give us a guesstimate for the next decade:

(compiled by the author)

Suppose Shopify has a profit margin of 25% by 2028, this would add up to earnings of $4.24B. We don't know how many shares will be outstanding by then. But let's take a yearly growth of 2%. Although I certainly hope it is less, but I think this is more or less realistic. That would add up to about 140M shares. $4.24B of operating income could translate in about $3.2B of net income (depending on a whole lot of elements, of course). That would add up to EPS of $22.86. With Shopify's current stock price of $328.82 (at the close of Tuesday, September 17), that is a 10-year forward P/E of 14.38.

When I did this exercise less than a year ago, in November 2018, when I wrote my article Shopify: A Valuation Guide, the 10-year forward P/E came in at just 6.31. That means that Shopify has become a lot more expensive versus its intrinsic value. I think this comes as no big surprise to those who follow the stock.

Just as a reference: Coca-Cola (KO) is expected to have earnings of $2.29 next year and is projected to grow by 5.20% over the next five years, according to finviz.com. If you stretch that to 10 years, EPS will be $3.80 in a decade, which, with a price of $54.24, adds up to a 10-year forward P/E of 14.27. McDonald's (MCD)? 12.48. Procter & Gamble (PG)? 11.60.

Now I know that there are a lot of ifs and assumptions here, on all sides of the equation. For example, I think that the revenue growth I used is very optimistic. Next year, analysts expect 35% growth instead of 43%. But I have taken higher numbers because Shopify is a serial overdeliverer. Companies as Coca-Cola, McDonald's and Proctor & Gamble are much more predictable, though, and therefore they deserve a premium valuation. If you pay the current price of $328 for Shopify, you should believe that the company can either keep up a premium valuation for a very long time (which is not unreasonable as long as the results keep coming) or that the company will have higher revenue or higher EPS.

When Shopify's 10-year forward P/E came in at 6.31 in my last valuation, I called it cheap and I was happy to buy, although back then, there were lots of investors and pundits calling out that it was so overvalued. It was at $141 then, almost 60% lower than now.

Assessing Shopify by the 'virtual PEG'

Let's assess Shopify differently in one other way, which I have dubbed the 'virtual PEG' last year. It has fewer assumptions: let's take the final net profit margin of 25% and apply it to the revenue projection of 2019: $1.53B. That would add up to $382.5 in profits. With the future number of outstanding shares (after the sale of the additional shares) of 114M, that would be EPS of $3.36. With the current stock price of about $328.82, this would mean a P/E ratio of 97.9. This is still very high. But let's look at the virtual PEG by adding the growth of Shopify to the equation. That growth is expected at about 35%. That means that the 'virtual PEG' comes in at 2.8, which is overvalued by any measure. In November 2018, it was just 1.

Takeaway

In my first article on Shopify, dating back to May 2017, when I introduced the stock in my series of Potential Multibaggers, I said that high growth companies need to be looked at from a qualitative point of view.

In my second article on Shopify, I connected the company with a trend in society: rising rates of entrepreneurship as a reaction to the outsourcing of more and more jobs, not only industrial, but also in services.

In my third article, Shopify: A Valuation Guide, I tried to pierce through the curtain to the numbers. The curtain, in this case, is that Shopify is growing so fast that it is impossible to apply traditional metrics, just as it has been impossible for Amazon or Netflix (NFLX) for a very long time. My conclusion then was that the company was still cheap for its growth at $141.

In this article, I did this exercise again. But while my conclusion in November 2018 was that Shopify was still cheap, my conclusion is now that it is too expensive. With a 'virtual PEG' of 2.8, versus 1 in November 2018, and a '10-year forward P/E' of 14.38, versus 6.31 in November 2018, I think it is fair to say that Shopify's shares are overvalued now.

Valuation is always a guessing game, no matter what some believe. That also means that I leave room for rounding errors of 25%, even with optimistic assumptions. But Shopify is overvalued by 35% to 40% at least at this point, in my opinion. That is why I have reduced my stake by 60%.

Now, of course, it is not possible to predict the future accurately. But I wanted to present a more accurate valuation for Shopify than the traditional ratios, which have been proven wrong again and again. I hope I have succeeded in my attempt.

If you have enjoyed this article and would like to read more articles from a long-term perspective and updates about Shopify, please hit the follow button next to my name.

In the meantime: keep growing!

P.S. Can I ask you to keep an eye on my upcoming Market Place: Potential Multibaggers? It will be launched within a few weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.