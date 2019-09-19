DBE: Go Long Energy

The fundamentals of each commodity held are bullish, which indicates that future price appreciation of shares is to be seen.

For holders of the Invesco DB Energy ETF (DBE), it's been a solid month with returns clocking in at over 7%. If you've been watching the news, the source of these returns is pretty clear: an attack on a key Saudi Arabian export facility has resulted in the price of all major energy commodities increasing substantially over the last week. In this article, I will make the case that the underlying fundamentals for the commodities DBE holds as well as the methodology of the instrument itself are currently strongly bullish and that more upside remains in DBE.

Understanding DBE

If you haven't read the prospectus for DBE, you've likely got a few questions as per exactly what the ETF does. Given the broad exposure of the ETF as well as a specific dynamic roll methodology, confusion can abound. In this section, let's walk through the basics of the prospects as well as the implications of the strategy for holders of shares.

First and foremost, DBE bills itself as an instrument which gives exposure to energy commodity futures. Specifically, it targets holdings in WTI, Brent, distillate, gasoline, and natural gas. That's right, in one ETF you are holding five separate products.

If you're familiar with energy, you likely are aware that any sort of analysis of this ETF can be a bit daunting because each of these commodities has a separate set of fundamental catalysts and drivers. What I mean by this is that the variables which impact the price of crude oil aren't the same as those which impact the price of natural gas, and so on. Luckily however, the majority of holdings are confined to several instruments which are highly correlated. As seen in the following table of holdings, DBE has roughly 40% of its exposure in Brent and WTI with another 40% in gasoline and distillate.

If you're unfamiliar with these commodities, a simple chart of the dollar per barrel history of these instruments makes the case pretty well: they are highly correlated.

This high correlation is an important thing to keep in mind if you're buying DBE with the intention of capturing a diversified return across the energy space - energy is largely one concentrated bet. Natural gas is much less correlated, but with holdings representing only 10%, the overall returns of the ETF will largely be the result of the broad movements in the other commodities.

This said, DBE does have a very interesting roll methodology which extracts value from the market due to the roll. Specifically, DBE employs the DBIQ Optimum Yield Energy Index (Excess Return) methodology which essentially optimizes roll yield by maximizing backwardation or minimizing contango.

If you've ever traded or invested in commodity ETPs before and compared your returns to the underlying instrument, you've likely noticed a decoupling. This difference in performance is largely due to roll yield. Roll yield is the gain or loss that arises from holding futures exposure in any contract but the front.

The reason why there would be a gain or loss from this type of transaction is due to the tendency that as time progresses, futures prices tend to trade towards the value of the front month contract. This means that if you are long and a market is in backwardation (front contract higher than back month contracts), your roll yield will be positive because the futures positions that you hold at lower prices will trade up in value as time progresses in an approach towards the prompt. Conversely, roll yield in a contango market (front contract cheaper than back month contracts) will be negative for the opposite reason: your long contracts held at higher prices will tend to trade towards the front month contract as time progresses.

The beautiful thing about the DBIQ Optimum Yield Index approach is that it intentionally seeks to maximize backwardation roll or minimize a contango roll. This means that for holders of DBE, exposure is dynamically shifted in such a way that roll yield works to the best favor as possible for holders of the fund. Here's the current structure across the futures curves and what it means for holders of DBE.

Across the entire spectrum of the holdings of DBE, roll yield is currently positive. This situation does not happen often (indeed, WTI itself has been in contango roughly 78% of all months over the last decade) and indicates strong upside potential in the instrument.

The beauty about roll yield is this: even if the price of commodities return a 0% across a moderate time frame, if you have exposure in the back of the curve and the market is in backwardation, your returns will be greater than zero since the back-month contract will likely have risen to approach the spot month, increasing the value of holdings. This said, I believe that fundamentally, there are strong reasons to buy most of these commodities which indicate that future returns will likely be positive for each market.

Fundamentals

Doing a full fundamental analysis of five separate commodities in short form is nearly impossible. However, what we can do is briefly touch on the key fundamental message of each market above and give an indication as per what the market is saying at the moment to arrive at a directional trade recommendation for DBE.

Crude Oil

Let's start with crude. Both Brent and WTI are currently being strongly impacted by OPEC's cuts. At the end of last year, OPEC agreed to cut production and in the middle of this year, OPEC extended these cuts through March of 2020.

When OPEC cuts came into effects, imports into the United States strongly dropped.

With weaker imports, United States stocks have been dropping because even though refining demand has been remarkably weak, lower imports means that crude inventories are draining.

With stocks drawing at above-seasonal rates, prices are rising, and this relationship will largely continue through March of 2020 bringing strength to United States crude (expressed through WTI which DBE holds).

On the Brent side, the impact the OPEC cuts is fairly straightforward. Brent is a grade of crude produced in the North Sea which goes straight to vessel, which means that it is literally a direct competitor to many OPEC barrels with no logistics constraints. Since OPEC's exports are primarily waterborne, the fewer OPEC barrels on the sea, the greater the demand for Brent since it is a relatively similar barrel as some of the larger OPEC grades. As long as OPEC cuts continue, this underlying strength for Brent will be seen and the price of Brent will likely rise.

Products

On the gasoline and distillate side, the bullish case is a little more straightforward: refining capacity has been eliminated in the East Coast as a result of the PES explosion. This explosion removes nearly 30% of the refining capacity along the East Coast, which means that prices are going to have to rise in the long term to incentivize barrels to flow into the region to balance the market. Prices have risen since the explosion and they will likely continue to do so. Another key thing to keep in mind about this relationship is that both RBOB and ULSD price in the New York Harbor, which is close to where the capacity reduction has occurred meaning that the pricing effects have little distance to travel before impacting the major benchmarks.

Natural Gas

Even though natural gas represents only 10% of the exposure of DBE, it still is worthwhile to examine the large-scale fundamentals at work.

We are currently in summer heating demand for gas. Gas inventories typically rise during the summer and fall during the winter.

During the summer, the key price catalyst has to do with power burn due to cooling demand whereas during the winter, the price driver revolves around heating demand. If you've noticed natural gas prices over the last month, they have increased tremendously with a rally of around 20% seen in the last few weeks.

The reason for this rally is that the forecast is calling for lots of cooling demand across the key demand centers (East Coast, Gulf Coast, California).

As we see this materialize, we will likely see continued upside in natural gas.

Conclusion

DBE is a pretty complicated instrument in that it dynamically shifts its roll exposure while holding five separate commodities. Luckily for investors, roll yield is strongly positive across the entire gamut of holdings as well as the fundamentals are all either moderately bullish (products) or strongly bullish (crude oil and natural gas). Going forward, I expect DBE to continue rallying for the next few months as OPEC cuts exacerbate the crude stock situation and power burn brings natural gas into winter demand at below-average stock levels. If you're looking for a great trade in energy, it's time to buy DBE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.