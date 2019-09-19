The Oil Price Increase And The Dollar

If sustained, the latest international oil price spike is bound to lead to a hike in gasoline prices at the pump, which would have the same impact on consumer expenditure as an increase in indirect taxes.

Yesterday's record 15 percent jump in international oil prices on the heels of a major Saudi Arabian oil supply disruption comes at a time when the global economy is already slowing.

It would also be true to say that a sustained increase in oil prices would likely lead to a further strengthening of the US dollar that would heighten US-European trade tensions.

It would be an understatement to say that a sustained increase in international oil prices is the last thing that a slowing global economy now needs.

It would be an understatement to say that a sustained increase in international oil prices is the last thing that a slowing global economy now needs. It would also be true to say that a sustained increase in oil prices would likely lead to a further strengthening of the US dollar that would heighten US-European trade tensions.

Yesterday's record 15 percent jump in international oil prices on the heels of a major Saudi Arabian oil supply disruption comes at a time when the global economy is already slowing. Indeed, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy all appear to be on the cusp of recession. Meanwhile, Chinese economic growth has slowed to its lowest rate in over a decade, and the risk of a hard Brexit on October 31 is increasing.

If sustained, the latest international oil price spike is bound to lead to a hike in gasoline prices at the pump, which would have the same impact on consumer expenditure as an increase in indirect taxes. Such a sustained increase could occur if there were to be delays in restoring Saudi Arabian production to its former level and if markets were now to require a risk premium to insure against possible US retaliatory action against Iran.

Among the industrialized countries, the United States would suffer the least balance-of-payments damage from an increase in international oil prices due to it being virtually energy self-sufficient as a result of its large shale oil and natural gas production. In addition, any reduction in US consumer demand as a result of higher gasoline prices would be offset at least in part by increased incentives to invest in US shale oil production.

By contrast, most of Europe is almost totally dependent on imports to meet its oil demand. As such both its overall economy and its balance of payments is likely to be harder hit by the Saudi Arabian oil price shock than is the United States. That in turn is likely to call for a further monetary policy easing by the European Central Bank that will lead to a further weakening of the Euro in relation to the dollar.

In recent weeks, President Trump has been accusing the European Central Bank of deliberately weakening the Euro to gain an unfair competitive advantage at the United States' expense. An unwanted side effect of the recent spike in international oil prices is that it might heighten US-European trade tensions by leading to yet a further Euro depreciation. If that were to occur, it would greatly compound the direct damage that an international oil price hike would do to the global economy. This would especially be the case if it were to prompt President Trump to impose his threatened 25 percent import tariff on European automobiles.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.