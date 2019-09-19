Apple Hospitality REIT's 7.4% Yield Is Safe, And Insiders Are Buying

In spite of risks, I am cautiously optimistic that APLE's dividend could remain uninterrupted through the next recession.

YoY performance metrics fell due to the sale of nine hotels in March 2019, but comparable operations are fine (roughly flat YoY).

Certain types of hotels are more recession-resistant than others. APLE's properties fall more on the recession-resistant side.

Investment Thesis

Hotels are cyclical. Everyone knows that. When the economy is strong, hotels fill their rooms with travelers and businesspeople, room rates rise, and hotelier profit margins widen. When the economy turns down, families take fewer vacations, there are less employed businesspeople to be sent on business trips, room rates fall, and hotelier margins contract.

What everyone may not know is that one category of hotel — well-located, mid-quality, affordable, limited-service brands — is significantly more recession-resistant than other hotels. Recessions don't halt all traveling, but they do lessen it. Therefore, when travelers become more cost-conscious during economic downturns, they are more likely to choose the most affordable option available to them.

That is where the present investment idea comes in. It owns exactly the sort of hotels that should prove the most resilient to broader economic weakness but will also enjoy the upside of a growing economy. And it pays its shareholders a generous, monthly dividend of 7.4%.

The Company

Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) is the largest publicly traded landlord of limited-service hotels. "Limited-service" means exactly what it sounds like: little or no room service, in-hotel restaurants, or resort-like activities. These are mid- to upper-middle quality, widely affordable lodging properties with broad appeal to families, vacationers, and businesspeople.

Think of names like Hilton Garden Inn, Homewood Suites, Hampton Inn & Suites, Courtyard Marriott, and Residence Inn, to name a few.

Image Source

APLE owns 234 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states. Its largest property presence is in the state of Texas (31 hotels), followed by California (27), Florida (23), and Alabama (15).

Interestingly, though APLE has the lowest average revenue per average room (RevPAR) in its lodging REIT peer group, it boasts the second highest EBITDA margin:

Source: Q2 Presentation

In other words, it is able to squeeze a higher percentage of profits out of that $109 per room than most of its peers can with higher revenues per room.

Potential Recession Performance

To me, that $109 per room signifies lower cost, more affordable rooms that are likely to become the choice of travelers and businesses if and when the economy turns down. If money is tight and families or businesses are looking to book rooms, would they rather choose a $130 room or a $109 room? Of course they'll choose the more affordable room.

We have some evidence of this from a report published by Hotel News Now. Here's a chart showing which quality of hotels fared better during the previous two recessions than others:

Source: Hotel News Now

Most of APLE's hotels (70.7%) are actually categorized as upscale, while 26% qualify as upper midscale, and 3.3% are classified as upper upscale.

If we had another 2002-style recession, then, the weighted average RevPAR decline for APLE would come to 8.83%. If we had another 2009-style recession, the weighted average decline would come to 16.46%. The average of these two is 12.65%.

What about the location of the hotels? The HNN report also included a chart showing the relative performance over the last two recessions by location type:

Source: Hotel New Now

APLE's hotels are 55% suburban, 27% urban, 6% airport, 5.7% resort, 4.6% small town, and 1.6% interstate. Thus, if we had another 2002-style recession, the company's weighted RevPAR decline would be around 10.5%. Assuming a 2009-style crash, the weighted decline would be around 17.6%. The average of these two is 14.05%.

The average of the two RevPAR decline estimates is 13.35%. In such a case, RevPAR would drop from $109 to $94.45. Assuming a similar drop in total revenue, and given APLE's ~31% FFO margin, FFO would drop in this scenario by around 12%.

Assuming shares outstanding remain flat, this 12% drop in FFO would result in FFO per share of $1.50, which still amply covers the $1.20 annual dividend payout.

However, funds from operations in Q2 came in at $0.49, compared to $0.51 in the same quarter a year ago. This reflects a decline in Modified (adjusted) FFO from $117.3 million in the same quarter a year ago to $110.2 million in the most recent quarter. Does this mean that APLE's operations are faltering? That its hotels are making less money?

No, it does not, as RevPAR actually remained roughly flat QoQ and YoY. Rather, it reflects the sale of nine hotels in March, 2019. Rather than reinvesting the proceeds into new properties, the most recent 10-Q says that "[t]he net proceeds from the sales were used to pay down borrowings on the company’s revolving credit facility."

Recent Performance

Here is an excerpt from the latest 10-Q (quarterly report):

In evaluating financial condition and operating performance, the most important indicators on which the Company focuses are revenue measurements, such as average occupancy, average daily rate (“ADR”) and RevPAR, and expenses, such as hotel operating expenses, general and administrative expenses and other expenses.

Let's evaluate APLE the way they evaluate themselves, starting with some year-over-year comparisons:

Source: Q2 10-Q

The number of hotels fell by nine, which explains the slight drop in revenue. However, both operating and non-operating (taxes, insurance, G&A, interest) expenses rose. I don't put too much weight on this, as the nine hotels were just sold in March and, as such, revenue and expenses may gradually move back in the same direction soon.

Notice also the huge drop in ground lease expenses, which means that APLE must have sold most of its hotels which sat on ground leases. While most ground leases have extremely long lease terms, there is some comfort in owning, freehold, the land as well as the improvements.

Notice also that the nine hotels, collectively, were sold at a loss of $161,000. While that loss represents less than 0.05% of quarterly revenue and, as such, is a mere drop in the bucket, it likely means that either APLE overpaid for the properties or that they underperformed and had to be sold at a loss. It isn't a good sign, but it isn't all that troubling either.

Now, excluding the nine recently sold hotels, here are some critical YoY operating metrics:

Source: Q2 10-Q

The average daily rate ("ADR") is the average revenue from operations divided by the total rooms leased. The RevPAR (revenue per average room) divides the ADR by the occupancy rate. It is a more accurate measurement since it incorporates rooms occupied by staff members or leased at a discounted rate to rewards club members, large groups, or businesses with special deals worked out.

Occupancy, and thus RevPAR, have been flat to slightly down over the past year, even excluding the sold hotels.

The good news is that management has plans in place to expand its property count. Seven hotels are under contract to be purchased, six of which are currently under development and, as such, will be brand new at the time of closing. Moreover, APLE regularly spends $60-80 million per year in renovations on current properties to keep up strong consumer appeal as well as maintain property values. More consumer appeal generally translates into higher RevPAR.

Balance Sheet & Debt

APLE carries 28% debt to total market cap, meaning that the majority of its balance sheet is equity. Most of the debt it holds is as low-cost term loans.

The company has a very low net debt to adjusted EBITDAre of ~3x, and total long-term debt to EBITDA is still quite low at 3.13x. Compare to CLDT's 5.68x total long-term debt to EBITDA, PK's 4.19x, or INN's 3.34x. With the smallest debt load, APLE enjoys the best interest coverage:

Data by YCharts

APLE's EBIT has risen slower than its interest expense over the last three years, which explains the gradually falling EBIT/interest expense ratio above. However, it still boasts one of the lowest debt loads, and thus one of the highest interest coverage ratios in its sub-sector.

There are no significant debt maturities until 2022, when ~22% of APLE's debt is coming due. In 2023, another 21.2% is coming due. This could be a sizable hurdle to overcome, but there remain plenty of years to prepare for it. Besides, if interest rates remain as low as they are today, refinancing could actually lower their already low rates.

The company's average interest rate of 3.9% gives it ample room to expand its portfolio through acquisitions. Compare that to the average cap rate for select-service suburban hotels of 8.5%, according to CBRE. If APLE were to acquire new properties while keeping its debt/equity mixture the same, its weighted cost of capital would be 6.42%, giving the company a more than 2 point spread between WACC and cap rates.

Insider Buying and Share Buybacks

Insiders have shown considerable confidence in the stock through open-market purchases in the $15-16.50 range.

Source: NASDAQ

According to GuruFocus, insiders own 6.1% of shares outstanding.

Moreover, during Q1 of 2018 and 2019, APLE repurchased approximately 300,000 shares at average prices of $16.89 and $14.93, respectively. This coincides with the company insiders who have been purchasing shares themselves at roughly the same prices.

The chefs are eating their own cooking.

The Dividend

Both FFO and MFFO (APLE's version of AFFO) came in this past quarter at $0.49, compared to the $0.30 paid out to shareholders as dividends. This equates to a very attractive 61% payout ratio. But the second and third quarters are typically stronger for APLE than the first and fourth quarters. On a trailing twelve month basis, APLE has paid out ~71% of FFO to shareholders.

Partially due to the sale of hotels in March, free cash flow came in lower in Q2 than it has been in prior years' Q2s. Unless APLE acquires more properties soon, Q3 will likewise come in lower than previous years. However, the buffer between FCF and the dividend (actually $0.30 per quarter) remains reasonable:

Data by YCharts

Somewhat worrisome is that, due to the seasonality of revenue and FCF, the company occasionally uses its revolving credit facility to make distributions. This is not a huge concern as long-term debt levels are low and FCF tends to bounce back strongly after weak quarters. But it's something to keep an eye on.

Conclusion

There are, of course, risks to investing in hotels during the late phase of the economic cycle. In their latest 10-Q, APLE management outlines some of them:

There is no way to predict future economic conditions, and there continue to be additional factors that could negatively affect the lodging industry and the Company, including but not limited to, increased hotel supply in certain markets, labor uncertainty both for the economy as a whole and the lodging industry in particular, global volatility, government fiscal policies and economic concerns in the U.S. The Company, on a comparable basis, is forecasting slightly negative to slightly positive RevPAR growth for the full year of 2019 as compared to 2018, which reflects modestly lower expectations for demand growth, consistent with lower expected Gross Domestic Product growth in the U.S., relatively consistent anticipated hotel supply growth and slightly favorable comparisons caused by natural disasters.

Increased hotel supply has been steady since the Great Recession and certainly presents a threat in certain markets if demand growth cooled. Labor costs, while rising currently, probably will not explode higher anytime soon.

If, as I suspect, the next recession is comparable to that of the early 2000s or slightly worse, APLE should still be able to maintain its monthly dividend. When we come out of the next recession, hopefully APLE will be able to even slowly grow its dividend payout.

In sum, I am cautiously optimistic that APLE's 7.4% dividend will survive the next recession intact, and as such, the REIT makes for an attractive income investment around the current stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in APLE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.