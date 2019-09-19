ScanSource Still Looks Challenged

I've been sniffing around the short case for IT distributor ScanSource (SCSC) for some time now. Admittedly, SCSC probably seems like an odd short target. It's historically traded in the low double-digits on a forward P/E basis, a multiple which now has dropped to ~9x. Volatility has been relatively minimal, while leverage is high, but reasonably manageable (2.8x on a net basis at the end of the most recent quarter, including contingent consideration). Indeed, short interest is under 2%, and has been at ~3% or less for the past five years.

That said, there's been an intriguing short case for SCSC in recent years. Margins continue to compress. The company has used M&A to offset the pressure on the legacy business, an echo of the strategy at healthcare distributor Owens & Minor (OMI), whose shares fell 90%+ between early 2017 and 2019 lows, before a recent rebound. SCSC, particularly at $40+, seemed like a "heads I win, tails I don't lose much" type of short.

But a funny thing happened as SCSC cleared $40, if briefly, back in February. It seemed like the early 2019 rally made some sense. ScanSource had an excellent first half to its fiscal 2019 (ending June). Organic revenue (excluding both currency and the effect of acquisitions) rose at a solid 4.7% clip through the first two quarters, despite a tough comparison in Q2. The acquisitions of POS Portal (a reseller of equipment from the likes of Square (SQ)) and Intelisys were performing well. Valuation remained reasonable.

Then the bottom fell out. Results disappointed in both Q3 and Q4. Combined with guidance for Q1 FY20, old concerns again are rearing their head. And SCSC shares have fallen sharply. As a result, SCSC seems back in the same spot it's been (at least in my judgment) for the last few years: challenged enough to be a clear 'avoid', but not quite pricey enough to short.

A Lost Decade Continues

Given the starting point of the comparison, there aren't too many stocks who have declined over the past decade at the moment. SCSC is one of them:

Data by YCharts

Chart aside, it's not immediately clear why the stock has fallen 2% over the past ten years. Adjusted EBITDA actually has risen at a 5.6% CAGR over that period:

source: author from SCSC press releases

But a decent chunk of that growth has been acquired. And performance has weakened of late. Organic revenue has stalled out, increasing less than 1% annually over the past four years. EBITDA has increased, admittedly, but over that stretch, ScanSource has moved from net cash of $79 million at the end of fiscal 2015 to net debt (including contingent consideration, as carried) of $410 million coming out of Q4 FY19. The growth hasn't been enough: enterprise value has stayed mostly flat, leading the equity to decline. SCSC actually touched a six-year low at the end of August before a recent rebound.

What Drove 2H Weakness?

It's tempting to chalk up the revenue weakness to end markets, given that ScanSource is overweight in the networking vertical. ScanSource's three 10% suppliers in FY18 were Cisco (CSCO), Zebra Technologies (ZBRA), and Avaya (OTC:AVYA), with Avaya dipping below the threshold in FY19, per the SCSC 10-K. But Cisco and Zebra, at least, have performed well of late. Zebra posted nearly 9% growth in the first half of this year (the second half of ScanSource's FY19), while Cisco, whose fiscal year ends a month after ScanSource, posted 6.6% full-year growth in its Infrastructure Platforms segment.

Yet ScanSource's Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (BN&S) segment saw organic growth of -0.6% in fiscal 2019. That includes a concerning 6.0% decline in the fourth quarter. CFO Gerry Lyons on the Q4 call attributed the weakness to "premise-based communications suppliers", as well as "big deals that were delayed, not lost". In the Q&A, Lyons also cited impacts from a salesforce restructuring that began last year.

The problem on both fronts is that the explanation doesn't quite hold up - and even if it does, it suggests further pressure going forward on the segment that drives two-thirds of revenue and a similar proportion of segment-level operating income. The shift to cloud strategies like UCaaS is only going to drive further declines in on-premise sales. Meanwhile, as Lyons himself noted after Q4, the salesforce restructuring began last July. As noted, ScanSource actually had a strong first half - the period which would seemingly include the biggest effect from the salesforce changes.

Meanwhile, "big deals" were cited as a factor in Q3 results that similarly missed top-line guidance; that quarter, it was deals that ScanSource chose to walk away from that provided the pressure, at least per management. And if those deals are only delayed, Q1 guidance theoretically should be stronger, but the outlook suggests just ~3% growth at the midpoint.

In the last four-plus years, ScanSource has acquired four businesses: Brazil-based Network1 in 2015, video conferencing play KBZ and telecom distributor Intelisys in 2016, and POS Portal in 2017. (It added cloud distribution platform intY in July.) The good news is that those businesses appear to be performing well. The bad news is that the legacy business, which still drives the chunk of nearly $4 billion in revenue, is not.

Organic revenue outside those businesses may well have been negative in FY19; it definitely was in the BN&S segment (which includes POS Portal). And while consolidated margins have jumped of late, the acquisitions are the big reason why:

source: author from ScanSource press releases

I estimated last year that organic EBITDA margins in FY18 maybe expanded 15 bps. Intelisys, in particular, has been a significant contributor to the rebound seen in the chart above, given pass-through revenue recognition that results in margins of 45% or higher.

It's likely, given a 7 bps consolidated expansion in FY19, that the figure compressed outside of the recently acquired group. Intelisys revenue grew in high-teens through the first three quarters, though ScanSource didn't break out the unit's growth in Q4. At the very least, margins disappointed. On the Q2 call, CEO Mike Baur reiterated a 3.5% target for EBIT margins, which the company hit in that quarter (albeit with some seasonal help from 'budget flushing'). Q3 EBIT margins were just 3.2%, and the figure was 3.06% in a hugely disappointing Q4: adjusted EPS came in at $0.71 against guidance for $0.80-$0.86.

The lack of revenue growth in the second half is concerning, particularly since it seems like the core distribution business has stalled out. The margin miss adds another worry. Back in 2016, ScanSource pulled down its operating margin target to 3-3.5% from a prior 3.5-4%. It's now falling short of even those reduced levels. As long as that holds, the core business is going to struggle - and SCSC probably trades sideways at best.

Valuation and the Case for SCSC

The concerning second-half performance and the long-running margin compression both overshadow the stock at the moment. The other issue is that even after the pullback, SCSC doesn't look all that cheap on a relative basis:

Stock P/E EV/EBITDA Period SCSC 9.0x 8.1x Jun-19 TECD 8.4x 5.6x Jul-19 SNX 8.0x 7.8x May-19

That said, there is some hope here. Again, 1H FY19 performance was a notable step in the right direction after an improved FY18. That performance does create some comparison problems looking forward: Q1 guidance is for EPS of $0.70-$0.75 against $0.89 the year before. But ScanSource at least has shown the ability to drive organic growth and keep distribution margins relatively stable.

Meanwhile, the company is slimming down. ScanSource announced after Q4 that it would divest many of its businesses outside the US, Canada, and Brazil. (ScanSource will keep UK-based intY.) The businesses had working capital of $205 million, which suggests a significant potential near-term cash inflow to a company with a market cap of $780 million. And, per the Q4 call, FY19 operating income was "approximately breakeven", which suggests modest impact to earnings.

The exit from those businesses - mostly in Europe and Latin America - should get ScanSource to the 3.5% margin target. (In fact, FY19 margins pro forma look closer to 4%.) Working capital should bring in cash, and ScanSource also built inventory by $100 million in fiscal 2019. That build was attributed to opportunistic purchases (though top-line results suggest that strategy didn't quite work out) - and actually led operating cash flow to turn negative. A reversal on that front should boost FY20 free cash flow and allow for further deleveraging.

Meanwhile, the acquired businesses seem to be pulling their weight. Intelisys, as noted, grew high teens. Commentary on POS Portal and Network1 was positive throughout the year. And the fair value of the earnout for Intelisys increased $15.2 million over the course of the year, suggesting that underlying performance was solid.

And so there's a way to get to the bull case on paper. SCSC does trade in line with peers - but it can get some help from divestments and growth in the newer businesses. Operating margins are nearing 4% against sub-2% for Tech Data (TECD). A decent amount of working capital will be converted to cash this year, which could drive deleveraging. In that context, the bounce from $27 makes some sense, and at 9x earnings it could continue.

But that case seems a bit thin. The distributor model is increasingly difficult. Investors have proven they no longer will put much of a multiple on the business. The valuations assigned CSCO, ZBRA, and AVYA suggest investors see networking growth slowing going forward. This seems like a 'show me' story at this point, and in that context 2H FY19 performance simply isn't good enough. There's a path to upside, but ScanSource has to get better.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.