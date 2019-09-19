VIIX: Sell The Pop, Capture The Drop

Roll yield is currently strongly negative for the instrument and is likely to remain so for some time.

At the time of writing, the VelocityShares VIX Short-Term ETN (VIIX) has risen by about 1% in the wake of the Federal Reserve's decision to cut rates and about 3% higher on the week. This upside return isn't that substantial, but it does give us a good opportunity to short into the downtrend of VIIX. Specifically, I believe that in the coming weeks, the long-term trend of VIIX falling will continue and will do so at an accelerating rate.

Understanding the VelocityShares VIX Short-Term ETN

When it comes to volatility ETPs, there really are just a handful of ETFs and ETNs which track a few popular benchmarks of volatility. VIIX is no exception to the rule in that just like many other volatility funds, it gives exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. This index is definitely the most popular index for volatility ETPs to track due to its fairly simple and straightforward methodology.

The S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index is relatively straightforward method of gaining exposure to CBOE's VIX futures contracts. The purpose of this index is to give a weighted-average exposure of one month ahead, which means that as the month progresses, it constantly shifts exposure between the front two futures contracts such that the average holding is about 30 days from today's date. This method of constant exposure means that as time progresses, the weighting of the index begins first off primarily tracking the front month contract and then more heavily tracking the next month contract before expiry of the front.

This methodology is interesting in that it gives a dynamic exposure to roll yield as the month progresses. There is a general tendency in financial markets for the prices of futures contracts to trade towards the front-month contract in a forward curve. This means that if a market is in contango (front contract cheaper than back month contracts), prices in the back of the curve will tend to trade down towards the front of the curve as time progresses. A market in backwardation tends to see the opposite effect with prices trading up as time progresses.

For VIX futures, the market is almost always in contango (as can be seen on this great site). Today's market is no exception in that at present, the VIX forward curve is heavily in contango as can be seen in the chart below.

This means that VIIX is currently delivering negative roll yield since the futures position held in the back month is constantly rolling down towards the front month as time progresses. At the beginning of a VIX roll cycle in the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, the effects of roll are greatly diminished since most of the exposure is in the front month; however, as the month progresses, the effects greatly increase since a greater proportion of exposure is held in the back month. Since we are almost halfway through the current calendar month and September VIX futures expire next week, most of the exposure is currently in October futures, which means that roll is progressively going to take a higher toll on shares of VIIX in the immediate future.

This nature of roll yield is exactly why VIIX has delivered a five-year return of -95%. VIX futures are almost structurally fixed in contango as a statement that volatility is likely to be higher in the future than the present, which means that roll yield is almost always negative for the instrument. When you combine this with the fact that volatility is highly mean reverting, the long run returns of VIIX will likely continue to be negative.

Specific Catalysts

When dealing with VIIX, it's probably good to have a baseline assumption that it is going to drop across almost any time period in which you hold it. The only times that VIIX outperforms is when the VIX itself rises in a run strong enough to push the appreciation of VIX futures above the strong negative roll of the instrument.

At present, there aren't many catalysts out there which suggest that VIX is likely to rise in the future. To the contrary, there are quite a few metrics and studies which suggest that volatility is headed lower.

Let's start with a basic observation as per the overall level of VIX itself. At present, the VIX is currently trading around 15. This number means that the implied volatility on a select basket of options on the S&P 500 index is currently an annualized 15%. Historically speaking, VIX is highly mean reverting, and when the VIX itself comes in at anything above 14, it has fallen over the next month in most observations as seen in the following chart.

Specifically, with VIX trading at around 15 today, the last 27 years of VIX history would suggest that there's around a 57% chance that the VIX itself will be lower one month from now. The reason for this drop has to do with the fact that equity markets tend to rise and there's a direct inverse correlation between the S&P 500 return and the VIX itself.

At present, the S&P 500 is currently in a technical uptrend and is poised to break through new all-time highs.

The market witnessed a brief selloff following the Fed's announcement but prices are consolidating in the current trading range. Technical momentum suggests that within 5-10 trading days, the S&P 500 will break through new multi-year highs as the trend in force since the beginning of the month pushes through the resistance levels established in late July (incidentally the timing of the last Fed decision).

For investors and traders of VIIX, the reason why this is important and relevant is that when the market hits new highs, volatility itself tends to fall. Specifically, here are the statistics around what happens to annualized volatility of the S&P 500 following the market hitting new one-month highs or new one-month lows.

As you can see, when the market hits new highs, volatility tends to fall for at least the next month following the occasion. In the next few days, the S&P 500 is poised for further upside which will likely bring subdued volatility levels coupled with a drop in the VIX. This drop in the VIX will bring further price declines to VIIX and add to the largely-constant negative drag from roll yield.

If you're looking to capture the downside in volatility, shorting VIIX can make for a great trade. To avoid the possibility of tail-risk, I'd suggest trading put options (either a debit or credit spread). While statistics strongly suggest that downside is in the cards for VIIX, there's always the possibility of a bad economic report (or even a tweet) which can cause volatility to surge.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.