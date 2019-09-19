RoxGold: Seguela Project Continues To Shine

RoxGold (OTCPK:ROGFF) is a less known African producer and has received criticism in the past for its lack of resources. The company's updated mineral resource estimate this year showed only 1 million ounces of gold at its Yaramoko Project which is supporting its current operations. When it comes to junior producers, this is a pretty small resource. This resource has left some doubts about how the company would support additional mine life with 150,000 ounces of production per year, and this was a fair criticism from an investment standpoint. Fortunately, for investors, RoxGold made a move to fix this issue earlier this year by purchasing the Seguela Gold Project off of Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGY). This has turned out to be a fantastic acquisition thus far, with the company's drilling success showing lots of promise for the project. I believe the Seguela acquisition has strengthened the investment thesis for Roxgold as it has the potential to increase the company's resources significantly, and opens up the possibility for production growth down the road. While it's still early days at Seguela in terms of exploration, results thus far are quite encouraging. Ultimately, I believe there's the potential for 1-million ounces or more at Seguela, and up to 1.4 million ounces by Q4 2020 if step-out drilling continues to hit favorable mineralization.

RoxGold has had a tremendous year thus far with a well-timed share buyback of over 4 million shares at C$0.84 in Q1, as well as bringing their Bagassi South Project online. With most of the attention surrounding the ramp-up of their Bagassi South Project, it seems that their Seguela Project has drifted into the background. On the most recent conference call, there wasn't even a mention of the Seguela Project in the Q&A. The Seguela Project, located in Cote d'Ivoire was acquired from Newcrest Mining for $20 million in February of this year. Based on recent drilling success, it is looking like an excellent acquisition by RoxGold. The maiden resource estimate done on the property has outlined a resource of 530,000 ounces at an average grade of 2.4 grams per tonne gold, and this works out to a purchase price of $37/oz. This assumes that RoxGold is unable to prove up any more ounces on the property. Based on recent drilling success with several step-outs to the north and north-east, the company should have an easy time adding ounces to this initial estimate.

(Source: SEDI.ca)

Currently, the 530,000-ounce resource, with more than 90% in the indicated category, is contained to only the Antenna deposit within the Seguela Project. The current resource has been delineated across less than a 1-kilometer strike length and is near-surface which supports the potential for open-pit mining if the economics in the Q4 report are favorable. If the deposit is amenable to open-pit mining which is highly likely, the grades should allow for all-in sustaining cash costs of below $800/oz as anything above 1.5 grams per tonne gold is considered high-grade for open-pit projects.

(Source: SEDAR Filings, RoxGold)

(Source: Sedar Filings, RoxGold)

(Source: Sedar Filings, RoxGold)

(Source: Company Deposit)

While the impressive resource on only a small portion of the 3300 km squared land package is a great sign, the new developments are what is most encouraging. Subsequent to the company's resource estimate release at Antenna, Roxgold has already stumbled upon favorable mineralization at their Boulder target, just 2 kilometers east of Antenna. Drill hole SGRC-207 intersected 11 meters of 3.03 grams per tonne gold, and drill hole SGRC-211 hit 17 meters of 1.71 grams per tonne gold. As we can see from the below map, there are several targets on the property, with Boulder and Antenna receiving the most attention to date.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Just last week, we got new drill results from Agouti, as well as an update on RoxGold's Boulder target. Not only has the company delineated mineralization over a strike length of nearly 700 meters at Boulder, but the company has hit some reasonable grades out of Agouti. The Agouti target is 1.2 kilometers north of Boulder, and northeast of Antenna. This is the second satellite deposit on the project thus far that is showing similar mineralization to Antenna, and all intercepts remain near-surface. There's a possibility that Boulder and Agouti could hold another 300,000 to 400,000 ounces of gold if they connect, in addition to the 530,000-ounce Antenna resource. Assuming the two deposits do connect, this would be one larger deposit with a strike length of over 2 kilometers.

Early drill results from Agouti include:

6 meters at 1.3 grams per tonne gold in SGRC-228

9 meters at 2.5 grams per tonne gold in SGRC-231

5 meters at 10.2 grams per tonne gold in SGRC-232

SGRC-232 is the most northern hole on the below drill map on the Agouti target and had the most impressive grades. While early, grades may be increasing as they head north of Agouti towards the Gabbro South target. Supporting the potential that the two deposits do connect, several wide-spaced drill holes in the 1-kilometer stretch linking Agouti to Boulder have delineated several zones of quartz veining and rhyolite. These results are as follows:

5 meters at 1.3 grams per tonne gold in SGAC-6545 (most southern hole)

2 meters at 10.0 grams per tonne gold in SGAC-6543

10 meters at 0.9 grams per tonne gold in SGAC-6543

(Source: Company News Release)

While many of these holes are slightly lower grade than the average resource grade of 2.4 grams per tonne gold at Antenna, most of these holes are reconnaissance drilling. As the company learns more about the project through more thorough drilling, grades may increase as they understand the structures better.

Finally, the company's P3 prospect which is nearly 10 kilometers north of Boulder, has also returned a few decent drill holes. SGRC-238 has intersected 9 meters at 2.6 grams per tonne gold, with SGRC-239 intersecting 7 meters at 2.2 grams per tonne gold. It is too early to say if any of these new targets will have consistent enough mineralization to yield significant resources, but the early drilling success on such a new project is a great sign. If these results can continue at P3, Boulder, and Agouti, a 1.2 - 1.4 million ounce total resource is undoubtedly possible at Seguela by the end of 2020.

Based on this drilling success, the company plans to do an updated resource estimate at Boulder in Q4, as well as a Preliminary Economic Assessment [PEA] for the project. This should give us a much better idea of if Seguela can potentially propel RoxGold to becoming a 200,000-ounce plus annual producer by late 2021. The company has almost no debt at only $30 million and generated $88 million of cash-flow in FY-2018 with an average gold selling price of $1,270/oz. It is not difficult to see how the company could potentially internally fund Seguela if the PEA is favorable, as they did with their Bagassi South Project.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Before the Seguela Project acquisition, RoxGold was already an attractive producer with one of the more impressive track records in the industry. The company has seen consistent gold production at below industry average costs, with all-in sustaining costs averaging below $800/oz. They've also managed to grow their production from 110,000 ounces in FY-2016 to 150,000 ounces in FY-2018, with almost zero dilution to shareholders. In the same period, they've increased cash-flow per share from $0.16 to $0.24. The addition of the Seguela Project is significant as it gives the company more options for boosting resources. While Yaramoko's underground projects are tier-1 assets with nearly 1 million ounces of high-grade gold, it is not ideal to have all one's eggs in a single basket. The decision to diversify with Seguela is a good one, and Seguela's open-pit resources would tuck in very nicely with the company's current production profile. The benefit of open-pit resources is that the deposits are generally more predictable to mine, less capital intensive, and low-cost in terms of extraction.

(Source: Company News Release)

I believe the success at Seguela has strengthened the investment thesis for RoxGold as it paves the way for potential production growth for what will likely be a reasonable outlay of capital. While the company is not in the best jurisdiction in the world, it does have exceptional costs at $780/oz AISC guidance for FY-2019, and I believe this is enough to offset some of the valuation discounts for their C-grade jurisdiction. Let's take a look at the company's technical chart to see if it's confirming the improved fundamental picture:

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see from the above chart, RoxGold put in a new 52-week high recently and did so on record-high volume for the stock since its inception. Average monthly volume has been 10 million shares traded over the past year, and RoxGold closed August at a new 52-week high on 42 million shares of volume traded. This is significant as it suggests that this is at least partially institutional accumulation, as it represents a dollar volume of over $50 million traded for August. It is always a good sign to see new highs on significant volume, and this is what we saw in Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF) in Q1 before it blasted off to new highs. While this doesn't guarantee we see a similar outcome from Atlantic Gold, it certainly doesn't hurt to see new highs on a record-high in volume.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Looking at a weekly chart from my prior article, we can see that the stock has strong resistance at the C$1.30 level, and looks to be forming a large cup base next to this level. As I mentioned in my prior article three weeks ago, a pause at this level would not be surprising. This is what we've seen, and the stock now looks like it may be trying to build out the left side of a new stage 2 base near its 50-day moving average (red line). Holding this level would be ideal, but even a shake-out down to C$1.15 to C$1.16 would not be an issue if it is bought up relatively quickly.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Based on RoxGold's current share structure of 371 million shares, the company has an enterprise value of $350 million US, based on its share price of $0.92. This is a very reasonable valuation for a 150,000 plus ounce producer, especially if the PEA out of Seguela comes in favorable. As stated, it's still early days at Seguela, but the updated PEA and resource estimate later this year could be a potential catalyst for a re-rating. I see RoxGold as a hold at current levels and remain long from $1.10 CAD with a stop on my trade near break-even.

