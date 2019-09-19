Hitting The Gym With Jorge Robles (Podcast Transcript)

Podcast

Mike Taylor: Welcome to Behind the Idea. I'm Mike Taylor. And today I have a special guest, Jorge Robles. Or for those of you who don't speak Spanish, he said his name is George Oaks. That's the translation. So -- or like oak the tree. He's a Seeking Alpha finance professional based in Madrid. And he hosts the due diligence podcast, although that's in Spanish so you can look it up but make sure that if you're a Spanish speaker, you go ahead and check it out.

Today, Jorge is here to discuss his recent Seeking Alpha PRO Plus top idea about Gym Group Plc. And the title is reaching an inflection point that will unveil its real earnings power. Jorge sees Gym Group as well situated to capitalize on growth in the low cost gym market and undervalued relative to the scope of the opportunity.

Finally, disclosure on positions, I have no positions in Gym Group, and Jorge is long Gym Group. Okay, welcome, Jorge.

Jorge Robles: Hi, everyone. Thanks for having me.

MT: Thanks. Thanks for joining. I'm really excited to talk about this idea. So to kick us off, let's just give a broad strokes outline of your thesis. What is the Gym Group's business model? What's its advantages? And what's the investment opportunity?

JR: Okay, so Justin Trudas [ph] introduced the idea. Gym Group is the second largest low cost fitness club operator in the UK. And it will roughly have 175 fitness clubs in -- under operation by the end of this year, okay. And basically I like the company at this price for several reasons, okay. Basically the business model is very attractive, okay, since they can deploy capital at plus 20% return on a unit level basis, okay. I put emphasis in the unit level basis return, okay. So your listeners do not confuse that with the whole company, okay.

In terms of the growth profile of the company, the company has been growing very fast in the last years, and it will add something around 15 to 20 sites per year in the coming years. So pretty strong growth coming ahead. And one of the points that I like, the companies that I put that in the title of the article is that it's reaching an inflection point in the sense that the company it's becoming self-funded, okay. So I believe at this point in the cycle is a very good trait for a company to be self fund in the sense that they do not rely on the capital markets, okay, nor equity nor debt. So the guys can fund the whole growth of the company without needing any further debt.

An additional point to the thesis is that this is, I would say a counter cyclical business, okay. So this is another good trait to -- for the company to have in this late time of the cycle. And finally one of the key things that I tried to focus on when researching a company is that the management is well aligned with shareholders, okay, and they deployed capital in a very intelligent way. So I believe with all those points, the company's currently offering a very attractive risk reward opportunity, okay, at discounted price. And you'd offer something around 10% plus yield, free cash flow yield, okay. So I believe it's very interesting opportunity right now.

MT: Great, yeah, let's dive into some of these particulars of your thesis. You mentioned that it's growing very fast and that it can deploy capital at a 20% return at a unit level basis. One of the questions that you kind of have to ask for any opportunity, like this is when will that return be realized for investors as opposed to growth CapEx kind of consuming some of the free cash flow yield? What do you see as kind of the pivot point there? How -- yeah, what do you see as the pivot point?

JR: Yeah, the company is right now in, as you said, in a tipping point, which free cash flow after growth, I mean, after CapEx for expanding the business, this free cash flow is becoming positive, okay. So positive after funding that world. So this is a very important thing. As I said, this, this will make the company not reliant on capital markets, but as you said, and as the company matures, it will start showing huge amounts of free cash flow, since the growth is going to be slowing down. And they will not have to keep reinvesting so much money into the business, okay.

And there's another point in the business model that it's important to note, and it's one of the reasons why the company is currently under earning, and it's the fact that the business, whenever you open a site, you have to wait at least 24 months to see that site full steam, if you will, okay. So the company has currently 175 sites, but only 100 bit more are on a mature phase, okay. So this is why the company is not showing up the full potential of the model, the business, okay.

MT: Let's talk about that a little bit, the sort of startup cycle for -- so Gym Group operates gyms. And from what I understand, it's kind of analogous to a Planet Fitness in the U.S. It's a low cost business model that primarily offers to customers the opportunity to a low hassle, very flexible schedule, and a low price point. And I want to talk -- I think one of the great things about your article was your description of sort of on the unit level, the cycle between sort of the startup costs associated with starting a new location and then how it reaches what you just described as this sort of maturity point where it starts spinning off a lot more cash.

So how does that cycle work? Where do you start with a new location and then how does it ramp up into that?

JR: Yeah.

MT: Sort of ideal situation.

JR: Okay. Yeah, for the listeners that follow Planet Fitness, Gym Group is basically the same business model in I mean, on a unit level basis, okay. But it's important to know that Gym Group operates the sites, okay, but this compares to the Planet Fitness which is -- which franchises, okay, and regarding the cycle of a business of our -- of a new opening, okay, of a new club. Basically you have to put upfront something around 1.3 million to 1.5 million to put the gym up and running. So you find a place and you put this CapEx to fit out the build -- the space, okay.

And well, after that, you will have -- and this is very similar across all the chains, you will have something like seven year cycle, okay, in which for the first four years, you will have just to put a little money to maintain the space but on year five, and year seven you'll have to replace your equipment, okay. And year five you will probably have to replace the cardio equipment and then on year seven day the weighting or the strength in [ph] equipment, okay. And this maintenance CapEx will be something around 5% to 7% of sales compared to the depreciation that the first initial capital expenditure shows in the financial statements, which will be something around 18% of the sales, okay.

So, one could by now say that most of the heavy CapEx is in the first year of the startup phase of the club, okay. And in terms of the maturity of each club, it basically takes something around 24 months to reach the full maturity, okay. And this would leave margins in -- and EBITDA margins of something around plus 40%, okay. In terms -- as for Gym Group, that will be 45% every day. I would like to make clear that this is on a unit level basis, okay; since it's important to note that these that does not take into account, administrative cost, or any IT CapEx that you have to put it into the business to, to keep everything up and running, okay.

MT: So, I guess one thing I'm curious about is the growth story here. Why has Gym Group being growing so quickly? Why has it been expanding so fast? And where is the limit on that opportunity?

JR: Well, Gym Group started out back in 2008, okay, and they, they were the first movers in in the UK. And they have the advantage of being the first in the market. So this is safe time for them, but then they keep growing very fast. And actually, in the last two years, they accelerate growth through M&A. And as I said at the beginning, the company has been adding something around 15 to 20 sites per year. And this is just organic growth.

But on 2017-'18 they decided to acquire, to change lifestyle and is game to accelerate growth. Okay. It is true that this capital decision was a strategic one, okay, since the return on capital for those acquisition was lower than the organic ones. But I believe it makes sense to accelerate growth, and to maintain this second position in the market since scale is very important. And I believe consolidating the market and gaining market share is an important trait for a gym chain in the low cost industry.

So I believe they took the right path, and there's still room to grow ahead. I don't like to focus on what -- any kind of advisor said in terms of what the market could -- or how much the market could grow. But it's true that they report that PricewaterhouseCoopers released their report in which they believe that the market in the low cost sector for in the UK could double by 2026. I do not put that in into account in my evaluation in my forecast. I believe that the market has room to grow, and we are not seeing any kind of pricing pressure or any kind of oversupply in the market. I don't know if, you know, prices is -- Pricewaterhouse is correct in this forecast. But of course, I believe that there's room ahead to grow and the company's still adding 15 to 20 sites, and it doesn't seem that they are burning cash or deploying capital at low rates. So I believe this is a trend that will have at least three more years.

MT: Why is this such an incredible opportunity? It seems so obvious. Is this a new business model? Where does the low cost business model come from? Do we need to be concerned that this is something that comes and goes in terms of consumer preferences? Or how do you think about that piece of it. It just seems like this really great model where you can build out scale up and you can spread your marketing and other administrative costs over a bunch of locations that create some scale advantage. And then on the unit level, it looks like a very attractive opportunity. But it seems like a very simple idea. So where are the competitors? And where -- why hasn't this -- why is this coming up now as [indiscernible]?

JR: Yeah, I mean, I agree with everything you said. And as I put in my article, I mean, this is not the best business in the world, okay. So it's a capital intensive business, it's a business with -- in which none of the players show real competitive advantage in terms of how they invest the CapEx, okay. So there's, whenever you look to low cost model, okay, the most important thing is to have a capital expenditure advantage, okay.

And I checked out, Basic-Fit, Planet Fitness, PureGym, of course, Gym Group, and I believe that there's no real advantage other than scale. And as you said the model is basically a model in which you start out with a site, and you roll up the strategy and keep growing your chain to gain scale. It's true that it's -- it could sound like a very simple business, but I would say that for example, Basic-Fit, which is the European key player with a very high market share in Europe has decided not to enter the UK market, okay. And they have more scale that PureGym and Gym Group, which are the key players in the UK, and this could help to understand that, once someone is -- has gained popularity in the region, it's very hard for any other players to compete with them.

So as I said, I believe this is not the best business in the world. As you mentioned, it could be easy to replicate on a unit level basis. But once you get scale, it's not so easy to compete against them. And in particular with Gym I believe there are two points to highlight here. I mean the company has no -- has almost no debt, okay? And this is key because once you have to deal with the landlords to compete head to head with other players for buildings, well, you're more reliable players, since you don't have -- you have almost no debt and you're list player, okay. And this compares to for example, PureGym which is four times EBITDA level, okay.

And the other thing is that the company has been gaining scale and through time they have built kind of experience in terms of cost efficiencies, okay. So once you start up reaching scale, you can offer some value propositions that someone with no skill cannot offer. For example, the company has now launched new membership type, which is called LIVE IT in which they basically allow their members to use the multi-site option again, in which they can go to the gym closest to their home, and also the gym closest to their work and so on.

So I believe this is how the models work. And it's hard for anyone to compete head to head with Gym Group, okay.

MT: I keep coming back to this idea of this seven year cycle, where they need to replenish their equipment sort of start over, on some level at least. And you mentioned a three year time frame, at least, where you thought that the market would be relatively in equilibrium. Or I guess that's how I interpreted what you said. How should investors think about the timeframe of this opportunity? Do you believe it's a shorter term or is this a long term hold for you, especially given what you said that the business model is somewhat vulnerable to replication or entrants, and these cycles, and the timeframes you're discussing make me sort of wonder a little bit more about how you think about Gym Group.

JR: So to be clear, this is not a compounder, okay, I mean, first of all, because the company growth is capped for the UK market, okay. And actually, it will be a very bad sign to see the company going and deploying capital in other countries, okay, since part of the advantage comes from scale. So part of the timeframe thesis or the holding period for investors is the thing that this is a company that has still -- has room to grow, okay, in the next at least for the next three, four years. But at the end it will -- you're operating in a mature market, okay. The penetration level for the fitness market in UK is something around 15%. And this is mature compared to other countries. And it's true that low cost business model could keep growing.

Actually, the traditional players have been flat for the last years, and the low cost model has been growing and gaining market share. And this could, as I said, it is -- this could be a counter cyclical business in which potential downturn coming in the next few years could help the business model to even keep gaining market share, okay. But since you have the cap of the market, this this will not be a high compounder for 10 years. So you should think of this investment, as whenever it reaches your target prices or it's close to that you should think to start divesting.

MT: It's a little bit refreshing to hear someone say about an opportunity that's not a compounder, rather nice, actually. These days, that's not always the what's in style. So more of just a straight up value, cash flow opportunity and market based pricing.

So you mentioned that in your article, that Gym Group has never closed a single site. What's your -- what's the reason for mentioning that particular data point?

JR: Well, that's true. Okay. And for the listeners to know, I published the article before H1 results. And actually after H1 results the company said that they closed two sites. And so this business [indiscernible]. There's nothing to worry and I was explaining that in it.

MT: Right, you shouldn't throw out the thesis, okay.

JR: Look, this sounds worrisome, but it is not an -- actually, it was kind of impressive that there were kind of 20 questions from the analyst after the -- in the Q&A session for the H1 results. And nobody asked for this. And the point is that they closed two sites, but these two sites were legacy sites acquired from Lifestyle and easyGym acquisition back in 2017 and 2018. And the point is that they had kind of a free option, if you will, okay. So you know, when they negotiated the deal with Lifestyle style, they said, okay, we don't like this gym because it is in a place already crowded. And actually, the gym is -- and the gym site, the site is losing money.

So the guys from Lifestyle said, okay, you can take it. You, of course, you would not pay anything for it. So you can play, that a free option, and there's remainder -- remaining rental is just for five years. So you can refurbish put your logo on it and try to turn it around. But they tried for 11 months, and they finally decided to close it. This is something that when I said that the first time I said, wow, this is not a good time, but then I put the focus on it and understand that that was the reason why they closed it.

And actually give you -- it gives you a sense on how difficult is to compete. Okay, even for Gym Group when there are other players already established. That's important to think about it. And it gives kind of a sense of what could happen to any other players coming to try to compete against Gym. That was part of the H1 results. And as I said, my surprise came when nobody in the conference call asked on that particular point.

Yeah, go ahead.

MT: So when you say that the closures give you a sense of the difficulty competing, do you mean, when there's already a gym in a specific location, or did you mean something else?

JR: Yes, that's right. I mean, when there's a gym in a specific location, you have to put prices down and try and -- putting prices down when the gym already is about £15 or even £10 per month, if someone is okay with a site, and with a fitness club and you lower your price, 10% to £9, well, maybe this guy's not going to change gym. So. And as the time goes by you start -- I mean, you're bleeding red ink and you're losing money very heavily. So it's not easy for someone to go and not -- if you have debt in the balance sheet. So that's why I mentioned that.

MT: Right, right. I also thought that the balance sheet, you mentioned this a little bit earlier, but that it affects the negotiations with landlords. I thought that was a really interesting aspect, or a competitive advantage. On a similar level, you mentioned that a competitor PureGym is private equity, and therefore less likely to compete on price. Can you tell us why a private equity owned gym might be less, like -- I just thought that was really interesting angle. Can you walk us through that?

JR: Yes, I mean, PureGym which is the largest low cost player in the UK is owned by a private equity firm, and the company's already four to five times net debt to EBITDA levered. If you think about how these private equity firms work, you should acknowledge that they have a timeframe of something around five to seven years, okay. If you have to deliver -- to de-lever the company, you have to keep growing your cash flows. It seems a bit silly for someone like PureGym and from -- for their private equity to start, for example, a price war or to start opening sites and deploying the free cash flow into growth -- in sites where you're going to compete head to head with Gym Group. So at the end of the day, they will have to divest in the next five years. So the most intelligent or reasonable strategy for them to follow is to de-lever the company and keep using their cash to being able to sell the company in five years at a very reasonable price, you know, starting a price war or deploying CapEx in competitive locations it would just -- it will be a bad way to deploy capital and to -- they will not get a very good valuation, if five years from now they will show a business case in which the company is clearly in a fight with the second players.

MT: That was an interesting angle. I feel like that might be applicable to other situations in different ways. There's a private equity player just sort of affects -- it's interesting how that private equity transaction sort of ripples throughout the entire industry, the entire competitive playing field. You mentioned in your article also that and we already talked about HQ earnings a little bit and the unfortunate closure of these two legacy target gyms, which we think is okay. But you mentioned that those earnings, which came out after your report came out with, can serve as a potential catalyst. Did that happen? And what's your interpretation of the results?

JR: Well, the company -- the share price is up 5% since they published results. So clearly this -- there's no big move in the markets for now. What I meant in the article is that the company is going through an inflection point and it will start to show up the -- all the potential in terms of the profitability of the business. From this year onwards the company would be self-funded, okay. So they will not rely on couple of markets anymore. And it will start showing positive free cash flow, okay. And as I said before the fact that the percentage of gyms entering or being in a mature stage, compared to prior years would be very high, okay, with something around 80%. That would make the company stop or start showing this this profit potential in their new income statement, okay, and the cash flow statement.

It's important to know that the company nowadays streams [ph] very bad, since you if you take a look to the free cash flow multiple or the earnings multiple, the company seems to be very highly pressured. But it is not. If you take a look to the -- what Warren Buffett calls owner earnings, or the free cash flow there, the real free cash flow, okay, before funding your growth. And yeah, I believe the market would start to consider the big three or take the real potential of the business and it will start to scream, at least decently on the screens of investors, but we'll see. We'll see what they report in full and holiday, keep performing.

MT: So it sounds a little bit like the markets not fully appreciating the potential here, although you say also that it screens rather poorly. I'm just thinking of Planet Fitness here in the US, which I think has some sort of premium attached to it based on that, investors know about it, as sort of a more salient name, is that not as much of a factor for Gym, Jorge or what do you think?

JR: Well, Planet Fitness is a completely different business model, you know, since they franchise they get the royalties, and, you know, I believe that even though they operate in the same business, if you will, because they are low cost operator, they are low cost, in the low cost fitness industry, the business model is very, very different. Okay, so I believe there -- as you cannot compare it on -- to Gym Group, okay.

An additional point it would be that sometimes investors focus on this kind of, macro things like Brexit, that is now on every single headline, and this could as well, be something that whenever I try to talk about this company people say, okay, well, what about Brexit?

So, you know,

MT: Yeah, that's my next question. Let's get there.

JR: Okay. So to be honest, I don't spend much time thinking about how could Brexit effect, okay? Since I believe that even if you tell me now, what would be the outcome -- the outcome here, okay, you say there's going to be a remain, or there's going to be a hard Brexit, I'm not quite sure how this is going to impact Gym, okay. Because if you think about the hard Brexit, okay, this could even be positive for Gym Group, since people will not stop working out and exercising, just because of Brexit. So this could trigger people going and signing up from traditional sites and traditional fitness clubs and going to gym. So…

MT: They'll have to get stronger, they're going to move the whole UK out of the EU. That's going to take a lot of -- if they do some bicep curls first, before you can make that happen.

JR: It's true. But the company has -- analyst has already asked for that in their conference call. And they said that they've been stockpiling equipment from Europe, and the equipment supplier is Matrix which is a Asian based fitness equipment supplier. So you know, they are prepared for it. But to be honest, if you have Gym Group in your portfolio, a diversified portfolio with 10% exposure to the UK, you're doing, you're going to be -- you're going to do well, in the long term, if you keep adding these kind of situations, and that's it.

MT: So what realistically does constitute a major risk to your thesis, do you think?

JR: Well, it could be, irrational competition, capitalism is quite aggressive. And you never know, who's going to start deploying capital on a silly way or someone even, for example, PureGym could start to open gyms in same places that Gym Group, and you will start to lose members, and since this is a 100% fixed cost business, you will start losing money quite fast. That's one of the weak points of the business model. At some level of members you breakeven. Above that you make lot of money, but below that you start suffering losses. So well, I believe this is capitalism, irrational capitalism could be a real danger.

MT: Fair enough. Okay. Jorge, I think that's all I have in terms of my questions. Do you have any final takeaways for our listeners?

JR: No, just wanted to say thank you and actually like to say thank you as well to [indiscernible] who is a Seeking Alpha contributor. And he helped me out with the research and he's a very good business analyst. And so just wanted your listeners to recommend, to follow him as well.

MT: I wasn't following him. That's great. Yeah. And listeners also, Spanish speaking listeners check out the Due Diligence Podcast. From what I hear it's a -- it touches on some similar themes, if you like Behind the Idea then you also -- I will ask you all and check it out. And yeah, that's great. We do have some international listeners. So this is not just going into a complete void. Plug that for you. Subscribe to that on iTunes.

And yeah, that's it. Remember to check out Seeking Alpha PRO Plus, seekingalpha.com/p-r-o-p-l-u-s and thank you again, Jorge.

JR: Okay. Thank you. Bye.

MT: Bye.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Jorge Robles is long GYYMF.