Billionaires Love These 3 Stocks, And 2 Are Good Buys Today

BRK is about 14% overvalued, while BAC and AT&T are 9% and 12% undervalued. I consider BAC and AT&T to be reasonable buys today, with BRK a "hold". Examine the pros and cons of each company and determine if it serves your portfolio's long-term needs, and always remember's Buffett's mantra to "buy wonderful companies at fair prices."

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought nearly $1 billion more of Bank of America in Q2, now one of the safest dividend bank stocks in the world.

Blindly mirroring legendary billionaire investors is a bad idea. Using their largest holdings and recent buys as a source of potential investing ideas is a good idea.

You can get lots of potentially good investing ideas from seeing where other investors are risking their hard-earned money (literally what Seeking Alpha was founded on).

While it's never a good idea to blindly mirror other famous investors, such as Warren Buffett, I consider articles like this one, from The Motley Fool (where I got my start as an analyst nearly six years ago) to be a useful starting point for further research.

So let's take a look at three companies that billionaires are betting heavily on right now, to see whether or not they are worth buying today, and most importantly whether they can help your portfolio achieve its long-term goals.

Here Are 3 Companies Billionaires Are Buying

Bill Ackman, founder and CEO of hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management: 11% of his fund invested in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).

Paul Singer's Elliott Management just took a $3.2 billion activist position in AT&T (T).

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought 950 million more shares of Bank of America (BAC) in Q2, worth about $900 million.

Bill Ackman owning over 10% of Berkshire isn't really surprising given that Ackman is himself a legendary value investor. Ackman once turned a $60 million investment in General Growth Properties (the mall REIT) into $1.6 billion when Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) bought it out in 2018.

Of course, Ackman is probably more famous for his disastrous calls on Herbalife (HLF) and Valeant Pharmaceuticals. In 2012 Ackman made a high conviction $1 billion short on HLF, arguing it was a pyramid scheme. Rival hedge fund tycoon Carl Icahn and he got into a pitched battle over Herbalife, with Ackman eventually giving up in February 2018 and closing the short position.

But Herbalife actually didn't cost Ackman much in losses (just pride). Valeant was an 8.5% stake for Pershing, which ended up costing it $3 billion in realized losses after the pharmaceutical giant faced a perfect storm of scandals that ultimately led to a debt default.

Valeant changed its name to Bausch Health (BHC) and this is by far the biggest reasons Ackman's fund underperformed significantly over the last few years.

(Source: Ycharts)

Parking 11% of his client's money with Buffett is a reasonable, prudent and low-risk way for this fallen industry legend to potentially ride out the rest of his career.

Buffett's buying more Bank of America shouldn't come as a surprise, given he already owned over 10% of the second largest bank in America.

Berkshire's 14 Largest Holdings

(Source: CNBC, Berkshire 13-F)

Back in 2013, Buffett said he had very little concerns about another banking crisis blowing up 31% of Berkshire's portfolio (finance in total makes up about 40% of BRK's holdings).

"The banks will not get this country in trouble, I guarantee it. The capital ratios are huge, the excesses on the asset side have been largely cleared out. Our banking system is in the best shape in recent memory."

Since 2013 banking capital requirements have gone up and Bank of America's balance sheet has gotten even stronger.

Paul Singer's activist investment in AT&T is based on a rather bold premise, which sent shares up nearly 4% when news broke of Elliott's involvement.

In the 23 page letter he sent to AT&T's board, Singer said that several things could make this slow-growing dividend aristocrat worth $60 by the end of 2021.

management changes (separate CEO and chairman role)

non-core asset sales (divest DirecTV to raise a lot of cash)

repay a ton of debt (with asset sale proceeds)

buyback a ton of stock instead of empire building, debt-funded acquisitions

focus on improving EBITDA margins at AT&T wireless (15% below that of Verizon's)

Ok, so that's what these billionaire Wall Street legends are buying. BUT the question is, are they good buys for your portfolio today?

Here's Why Bank of America and AT&T Are Reasonable Buys Today And Berkshire Is A Super SWAN That's A "Hold"

Before I run through the pros and cons of each company, first let's take a look at their current valuations and total return potentials.

My valuation model is based on the work of decades of research based on

The Gordon Dividend Growth Model: relatively accurate at forecasting long-term total returns (used by all the Dividend Kings, Brookfield Asset Management and NextEra Energy)

Dividend Yield Theory (beating the market since 1966 with only blue chips)

Chuck Carnevale: 50 years of experience in asset management

Ben Graham: the father of value investing (mentor to Buffett and whose work is the basis of other famous value investors like Dodd, Lynch, Greenblatt, Russo, and Miller)

The basic theory is that as long as the company's fundamentals (including growth rate) stay relatively stable over time, valuations mean revert to historical levels.

The basic template of my valuation model looks like this.

5-year average yield

10-year median yield

25-year average yield

10-year average P/E ratio

10-year average P/Owner Earnings (Buffett's version of FCF)

10-year average P/OCF (P/FFO for REITs)

10-year average price/free cash flow (P/AFFO for REITs)

10-year average price/EBITDA

10-year average price/EBIT

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt)

If one of these metrics is inappropriate for a company (like dividend yield on BRK) then I don't use it. Similarly, if it generates a grossly different estimated fair value for that year's results (relative to other estimates), I'll exclude it to create a smoothed out average historical fair value for that year.

This is how I estimate what a company is likely worth today, based on this year's expected fundamentals, applying valuations based on what real people risking real money have paid for a stock.

Company Quality Score (Out Of 11) Yield Current Price Historical Fair Value (2019 Consensus Results) Discount To Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Berkshire 11 Super SWAN (if it paid a dividend it would be very safe) 0% $210 $185 -14% 5% to 9% Bank of America 10 (NYSEARCA:SWAN) 2.4% $30 $33 9% 7% to 13% AT&T 7 (average quality) 5.5% $37 $42 12% 11% to 16%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, analyst consensus, management guidance) - the margin of error on total returns is 20%

What I Like About Berkshire

Ironically enough, unlike Buffett (who recommends most investors put their money in the S&P 500) I consider BRK to be a superior alternative to the S&P 500 (at the right price of course).

Berkshire's roughly 60 subsidiaries have their hand in every corner of the US economy including:

Insurance

Railroads

Infrastructure (utilities, pipelines, renewable energy)

Service & Retail (restaurant chains, grocery store supply chains, clothing & furniture)

Manufacturing

Home Building

Auto Dealerships

Media

The head office is just 25 employees, overseeing a de-centralized corporate culture that's among the highest quality of any company on earth including:

Buffett himself (20% CAGR total returns over 54 years, greatest single investor track record ever recorded)

Charlie Munger (a legendary value investor and Buffett's right hand for decades)

Ajit Jain: Director and Vice Chairman of Insurance Operations

Gregory Abel: Director and Vice Chairman of Non-Insurance Operations

Marc Hamburg: Senior VP and CFO

Ted Weschler and Todd Combs: co-investment managers

While Buffett and Munger are both healthy and have no immediate plans to retire, here's the succession plan as best we know it.

Non-Executive Chairman: Howard Buffett (his son, responsible for preserving Berkshire's corporate culture)

Head of investments: Ted Weschler and Todd Combs

CEO: Ajit Jain or Greg Abel

Most likely Ajit Jain will remain head of insurance, generating the river of insurance float that Harvard estimates results in safe and effective 70% leverage for the company.

Abel will take over as CEO once Buffett is gone, with Ted and Todd running the portfolio, putting to work Berkshire steadily rising river of investable cash. At the right price, (near $185) BRK is a great long-term investment that's likely to deliver about 8% to 12% annual total returns and slightly beat the market over the long-run.

What I Don't Like

Berkshire doesn't pay a dividend, despite holding $122 billion in cash ($92 billion investable after factoring in Buffett's $30 billion insurance reserve). It's not likely to do so any time soon. That's not necessarily a reason to not buy it (except for pure income growth investors like me).

However, here's the downside to no dividend, on a company that's likely to grow 4% to 7% CAGR (analyst consensus 4.8%) over the next five years and is modestly overvalued based on its P/E, P/owner earnings, P/EBITDA, EV/EBITDA and P/EBIT.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Berkshire is likely to deliver about 5% to 9% CAGR total returns over the coming years. Compared to the 5% to 7% the market is expected to deliver (see BAC for why) that's not bad. But it's also not great, meaning opportunity cost is a factor when deciding whether to buy BRK today vs. something with superior return potential.

Now in a recession, Berkshire would put that $92 billion to work, and in classic Buffett "greedy when others are fearful" fashion targeting large "wonderful companies at fair price". That would likely boost long-term growth rates (BRK is countercyclical and benefits from recessions and bear markets). But since there is a 61% probability of no recession within the next year, for now, potential Berkshire investors need to be content with about 6% long-term forward returns.

What I Like About Bank Of America

Dividend Safety: 5/5 (very safe)

I share Buffett's confidence in BAC's safety because the balance sheet is now a fortress courtesy of Brian Moynihan's strong focus on more conservative lending. For example, look at the charge-off and delinquency rates of BAC's credit cards in August.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

BAC's credit card delinquency is very low and its charge-offs (losses) are holding steady at about 2.7%. Compare that to riskier credit card lenders like SYF, whose CC losses are twice as high and you can see why I (and Buffett) love this bank's new focus on conservative lending practices.

The CET1 ratio (the new gold standard in safe bank balance sheet) is a safe 11.7%, and the payout ratio is still just 25% despite BAC's most recent dividend hike of 20%.

(Source: earnings presentation)

The bank is growing strongly, despite falling rates, with EPS up 17% YOY in Q2, 10% due to organic growth (8% net income increase, 2% efficiency) and 7% due to buybacks. 4% loan growth and 6% deposit growth was the best of any of America's mega-banks.

The company's book value per share (intrinsic value proxy) jumped 10% and analysts expect 8.8% CAGR growth in EBIT per share over the coming five years.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Using BAC's modern historical 6.5 P/EBIT ratio and applying the consensus 8.8% growth (reasonable if we avoid recession due to epic buybacks), BAC appears capable of nearly 13% CAGR long-term total returns.

What I Don't Like

If we do get a recession in 2020 (about 39% 12-month recession risk according to the bond market) then BAC's 5-year EBIT growth may come in closer to the low end of my realistic growth range of 4% to 9%.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The dividend is likely to be frozen (it may still buy back some shares though) but not cut. 7% long-term returns in this scenario would be far less impressive.

However, JPM and BAC estimate 5.3% and 6% CAGR total returns from the S&P 500 over the next decade, respectively, while the Gordon Dividend Growth model estimates about 7%. So BAC should still match if not slightly outperform the broader market even if we get a contraction next year.

But while I see little to dislike about BAC's fundamentals there is opportunity cost to consider, especially for conservative high-yield bank investors. For example, all five Canadian super banks (who all have 5/5 dividend safety as well) are currently undervalued and offering similar if not better return potential and higher very safe yields.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM): 5.2% yield, 16% undervalued, 8% to 14% long-term CAGR total return potential

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS): 4.6% yield, 14% undervalued, 9% to 15% long-term CAGR total return potential

Bank of Montreal (BMO): 4.3% yield, 9% undervalued, 8% to 13% CAGR long-term return potential

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD): 3.9% yield, 9% undervalued, 10% to 17% CAGR total return potential

Royal Bank of Canada (RY): 3.8% yield, 4% undervalued, 8% to 11% CAGR total return potential

What I Like About AT&T

dividend safety (4/5): above average

AT&T's debt/capital is 47% which is higher than in recent years (thanks to buying Time Warner) but that's still below the 60% that's safe for telecoms like this. The BBB credit rating is lower than the A- it had before it began buying questionable companies at questionable valuations. But given the strong focus on deleveraging, neither I nor the bond market is worried about AT&T's giant pile of rapidly shrinking debt.

That's thanks to a 51% TTM FCF payout ratio and very stable core wireless business that makes paying off debt and sustaining its generous 5.5% yield (growing 2% per year) relatively easy to achieve. AT&T's 35-year dividend growth streak (dividend aristocrat) is likely to remain intact even if we have a recession in 2020 (about 2% dividend cut risk).

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

In terms of total return potential here is the analyst consensus estimate, modeling 6% long-term EPS growth and applying the company's historical 13.5 P/E.

16% CAGR total returns over the next five years is the upper range of what I consider realistic. I personally expect AT&T to grow at 2% (its historical rate) but the same 13.5 P/E means 11% CAGR total return potential over time.

Should AT&T get into a bubble (low rates = "bond alternative/TINA buying") then it might do better. The reason for the 20% margin of error on my return model is precisely because stocks can remain undervalued for a long time, or become overvalued as sentiment goes from extreme bearishness to euphoria.

What I Don't Like

AT&T recently ran to a new 52 week high on the news of Singer's activist stake and 23-page plan to save the company from poor management.

Morningstar's Michael Hodel agrees with both my and Elliott Management's assessment of AT&T saying:

"We agree with much of Elliott Management's 23-page letter to AT&T. The hedge fund disclosed that it owns $3.2 billion of AT&T shares (slightly more than 1% of the firm), detailed areas where the firm has failed recently, called for a strategic review to enhance shareholder value, asserted the benefits of a concrete capital allocation plan, and requested stronger management oversight. We've long had a poor stewardship rating on AT&T, and Elliott's criticisms of management mirror our own, calling out capital allocation decisions like the DirecTV acquisition and a lack of operational focus. We also agree AT&T holds strong wireless and media businesses, reflected in our narrow moat rating, that have little reason to remain together and face significant downside if managed improperly amid major industry changes." -Morningstar (emphasis added)

AT&T's management quality and corporate culture are a 1/3 in my quality scoring system, thanks to CEO Randall Stephenson's misguided attempts to "de-worsify" the company, and the board not reining in his numerous misinformed M&A deals.

But might not Elliott Management's activism now right the ship and generate analysts' 6% expected long-term growth? I don't think Singer will succeed.

Rather than enthusiastically adopt the 23-page turnaround plan (I think the company should), AT&T has hired Goldman to write a report defending its current strategy (including what I consider a speculative bet on streaming).

Stephenson himself recently said, "We're going to evaluate [Elliott's letter] and see what makes sense for our shareholders." Given that Elliott wants Stephenson stripped of his chairman role (less power) I'm pretty sure that AT&T's review of the letter will be brief and likely conclude something along the lines of "no changes are needed."

Thus I expect AT&T to muddle along, steadily paying down debt and improving its dividend safety via 2% token annual payout hikes and a falling FCF payout ratio. We may get some buybacks in 2020 once leverage falls to management's target levels, but don't expect Singer's activist move to work miracles at Ma Bell.

Bottom Line: Always Think About Your Needs And Never Blindly Mirror Famous Investors

Remember that your personal needs are all that matter. Focus on your personal risks first, then your long-term goals, and build a properly allocated and diversified portfolio that's most likely to achieve your objectives.

The best way to measure your investing success is not by whether you're beating the market, but by whether you've put in place a financial plan and a behavioral discipline that are likely to get you where you want to go." - Benjamin Graham "The Intelligent Investor"

If you need generous and safe yield today, AT&T is the best choice of these three billionaire stocks, at it trades at a reasonable valuation.

If you want the highest quality company and don't mind overpaying a bit or the lack of a dividend, Berkshire is a fine choice. It's one of the finest companies in the world, and the next recession (whenever it arrives) will likely boost its long-term growth outlook by about 1% to 2% per year.

If you want a modestly undervalued top quality bank that's growing its very safe dividend like a weed, then Bank of America is the most attractive selection. Just don't forget to also consider all the Canadian super banks as higher-yielding alternatives, with 5/5 very safe dividends, and with similar or better long-term total return potentials.

