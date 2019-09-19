Natural Gas Futures To Continue Trading Sideways With Supply/Demand Balance, Inventory Reports, And Warm Weather Weighing

Cool West U.S. vs. a Warm to Hot Central and East U.S. scenario expected over the next couple of weeks including some strong cooling demand emerging late Sept into early Oct.

Investment Thesis

Natural gas prices will continue to trade rangebound with supply/demand balance, inventory reports, and anomalous warmth with heightened cooling degree days (CDDs) lingering through the remainder of September into early October amongst variables weighing.

Natural gas prices trade lower for a second consecutive day on Wednesday amid a weak cash market; EIA expected to post an average inventory build for the week ending September 13

On Wednesday, the front-month October natural gas futures contract settled lower down 1.20%, or 3.1 cents ($0.031), to $2.637/MMBtu, the November contract lower 3.5 cents ($0.035) to $2.665/MMBtu, and the December contract down 3.7 cent ($0.037) to $2.803/MMBtu. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month October contract over the past seven days.

Source: Investing.com

On Wednesday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished lower 1.24% to $22.73.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen lower by 3.81% and 2.44% at $21.98 and $16.83, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen higher by 3.67% and 2.65% at $93.20 and $22.86, respectively. Figure 2 below is a graph depicting the natural gas contract prices over the next seven months.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Latest supply/demand balance shows Lower 48 production slipping, LNG feed gas demand rising

Lower 48 natural gas production has decreased of late. Over the past seven days, Lower 48 production has averaged 90.66 Bcf/d, approximately 0.95 Bcf/d below the 30-day average, per Genscape. Day/day production has declined more than 0.8 Bcf/d. On the demand side, liquefied natural gas (LNG) feed gas demand has rebounded to near record levels after pulling back as much as 1.3 Bcf/d from highs in early September, per EBW Analytics Group. This comes in light of a continued lack of demand from Freeport LNG.

Despite a supply/demand balance sheet that supports the bulls, Wednesday's price action was primarily driven by a weak cash market courtesy of cooler-than-normal temperatures (weak cooling demand) located across the Northeast U.S. on Wednesday. Upper level troughing just off the East Coast will bring another day of cooler-than-normal temperatures along the eastern seaboard on Thursday before temperatures moderate/warm as upper level ridging expands eastward from the central U.S. Figure 3 below is a map showing temperatures across the Lower 48 as of 5pm CDT.

Source: Mesonet

Imelda, now a Tropical Depression, limits cooling demand across eastern Texas and Louisiana while bringing heavy rainfall potential

Extensive cloud coverage from Tropical Depression Imelda has limited cooling demand across eastern Texas and Louisiana. While daytime high temperatures climbed well into the 90s regionally, high temperatures were only able to climb into the mid 70s to low 80s on Wednesday across eastern Texas and much of Louisiana including the Houston metro area. Figure 4 below is a visible satellite shot showing Imelda's extensive cloud cover over eastern Texas and much of Louisiana.

Source: COD

Cold West U.S. vs. a very warm Central/East U.S. pattern locks in late September through early October forcing cooling demand to remain above normal levels

Over the weekend, forecast models turned warmer across the eastern half of the country in the 6 to 15 day time frame and have since continued that trend.

Currently, we have an amplified (wavy) jet stream pattern in place over the U.S. with bookend upper level troughs (one over the western U.S. and a second just off the East Coast of the U.S. and Canada) and a strong, broad upper level ridge established over the central/east-central U.S. This pattern will remain in place through Thursday before upper level troughing off the East Coast dissolves and upper ridging/warmer temperatures expand eastward.

In terms of sensible weather, from a temperature standpoint, this pattern will yield cooler-than-normal temperatures (fall-like) across the western states, while upper ridging associated with a robust ridge axis will result in much above average temperatures (5-20+ degrees) extending from central Canada southward into the north-central U.S. into the Deep South where some near record-breaking temperatures can be found.

Temperatures through Thursday will run cooler than average right along the East Coast with upper level troughing and a Canadian surface high in the vicinity. Temperatures will warm up thereafter as those previously mentioned weather features dissolve and upper ridging moves in. Figure 5 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (September 19-24) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

In the 6 to 11 day time frame, the pattern shifts as upper level troughing/lower geo-potential heights moves in over western and central Canada from Alaska/Gulf of Alaska. This will allow for the jet stream pattern to flatten out some. However, higher heights and strong southwesterly flow will help to keep temperatures above average across the eastern half of the country. Additionally, ridging and higher heights will be located over the southern and western U.S. Ultimately, this will produce cooler-than-average temperatures across the northwestern into the north-central U.S. and warmer-than-normal temperatures across the eastern, southern and western U.S. Around Saturday September 28-Monday September 30, upper level ridging will undergo strengthening across the east-southeastern U.S. as upper level troughing over Canada digs southward into the western U.S. This will re-introduce very warm temperatures for that time of year and hence increased cooling demand across the eastern half of the country. The greatest anomalies will be located over the Great Lakes/Midwest region. Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (September 25-30) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

This pattern looks to continue in the 11 to 16 day time frame as the aforementioned upper level trough in the 6 to 11 day looks to meander around western Canada and the Pacific Northwest. Figure 7 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10 to 15 day (September 28-October 3) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Final Trading Thoughts

The strong short-cover rally that's taken place since last month has recently slowed down, but that does not mean there isn't any potential for prices to push higher. While the recent supply/demand balance and stronger signals for strong late season cooling demand expected late September into early October serves as a catalyst for the bulls, still bearish inventory reports expected from the weeks ending September 20 to October 4 support the bears. Given this, natural gas prices should remain rangebound over the next week. The EIA inventory reports to come could also potentially have an impact on prices moving higher or lower.

Expect a price range between $2.45 and $2.75 over the next week for the front-month October futures contract. UNG will trade between $19.50 and $24.50.

Figure 8 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 8: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 9 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 9: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Finally, Figure 10 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 10: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.