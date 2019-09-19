AMMB Holdings: Under-Valuation Justified By Challenges In Improving ROE

AMMB Holdings revised its FY2020 credit cost guidance upwards from a low single-digit previously to 10-15 basis points, which could suggest risks with its asset quality.

The bank has guided for a -4 basis points decline in NIM to 1.85% for FY2020; another benchmark rate cut will result in a further 2-3 basis points decline.

Elevator Pitch

Malaysia-listed bank AMMB Holdings (OTC:AMMHF) [AMM:MK] currently trades at 0.68 times P/B representing a discount to its historical five-year P/B of approximately 0.88 times and the Malaysian banking sector P/B mean of approximately 1.0 times. The stock also offers a trailing 4.9% dividend yield.

The stock's under-valuation on a P/B basis is justified by AMMB Holdings' lower ROE. AMMB Holdings achieved a 8.8% ROE for FY2019 and it is guiding for a 9.0% ROE for FY2020. Most of the other Malaysian banks have higher ROE guidance in the 10%-11% range. AMMB Holdings will find it challenging to improve ROE given muted loan growth, lower net interest margin and higher credit costs, which justifies AMMB Holdings' low P/B valuation and discount to peers.

Company Description

Listed on Bursa Malaysia in 1988, AMMB Holdings is Malaysia's sixth largest domestic bank in terms of assets. It provides a full range of banking services such as wholesale banking, investment banking, retail banking, business banking, insurance underwriting, securities brokerage, investment advisory and asset management services to more than three million individual and corporate customers.

AMMB's Profit Before Provision or PBP By Business Segment For 1QFY2020 (YE March)

Source: AMMB 1QFY2020 Results Presentation

Loan Growth Remains Challenging

AMMB's gross loans were down -1.0% QoQ at RM100.8 billion for 1QFY2020. This was largely attributable to corporate repayments (large wholesale banking clients) and a decrease in auto finance loans, which were partially offset by an increase in retail banking and business banking (small and medium sized enterprises) loans. Specifically, wholesale loans and auto finance loans decreased -4% and -5% QoQ respectively, while mortgage loans, retail SME loans and business banking loans grew +2%, +6% and +1% QoQ respectively.

As the global economy continues to slow, large corporations are becoming more cautious on investing in future growth and they are choosing to repay debt rather than purchasing more inventories and equipment. Furthermore, certain companies could be wary of having a huge debt load on their books in the current economic environment and could be actively deleveraging. If macro economic conditions do not improve, AMMB's wholesale loans could continue to shrink from an increase in repayments and the absence of new loans.

AMMB's declining auto finance loans is also a concern, which is partly a result of the company's four-year "Top Four" strategy introduced in 2016. A key goal of the "Top Four" strategy was for AMMB to grow its loans in the mass affluent, affluent, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and mid corporate segments. The results of the "Top Four" strategy have been positive, as evidenced by the growth in mortgage loans, retail SME loans and business banking loans for 1QFY2020. However, this has come at the expense of a contraction in auto finance loans, which are affected by a weak domestic automotive market where new vehicle sales are down -3% YoY for the first seven months of 2019. While a reduction in auto finance loans reduces AMMB's risk profile and exposure to lower-income households (the main clients for auto finance loans), AMMB has struggled to grow its non-auto loans to compensate for the decline in the auto segment.

At the company's 1QFY2020 earnings call on August 22, 2019, AMMB Holdings acknowledged the challenges associated with loan growth:

Now Auto Finance, we haven't got an answer to reverse that trend. But certainly, the disbursement levels are much higher than when we came into this year, but it is still on a net decline of MYR 700 million...Our lending to targeted segments such as Business Banking, Retail, SME and mortgages remains robust, still growing, although be it at a smaller -- at a slower pace.

Nevertheless, AMMB Holdings is still targeting a +4.6% loan growth for calendar year 2019 which is aligned with its GDP forecast for Malaysia. This is supported by a slight +1% QoQ increase in auto finance disbursements for 1QFY2020, and continued growth in mortgage loans, retail SME loans and business banking loans.

NIM Under Pressure

Apart from slower loan growth, AMMB Holdings' Net Interest Margin or NIM is also under pressure.

In May 2019, the Malaysian Overnight Policy Rate or OPR was cut by 25 basis points to 3% by the Monetary Policy Committee of Bank Negara Malaysia, which represented the first cut in OPR since July 2016. Both credit rating agencies and banks are expecting another OPR cut by the end of the year.

AMMB Holdings also guided for a OPR cut later this year at its 1QFY2020 results briefing on August 22, 2019, and it expects this to have a negative impact on its NIM:

Now on NIM, 1.87%, 1.85% is our guidance. The OPR cut -- the potential for another OPR cut, I think, is really dependent on FOMC. As Dato' mentioned earlier, that our own in-house view is that there could be another one later on in this year, whether it's going to be before FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) or the next MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) in November. A 25 basis points essentially transmits to something like 2 to 3 basis points on our net interest margin, it's around MYR 30 million on an annualized pretax basis.

AMMB Holdings' NIM was down -15 basis points YoY but up +9 basis points QoQ at 1.87% for 1QFY2020.

The YoY decline in AMMB Holdings' NIM was due to the May 2019 OPR cut, a lower mix of high-yielding auto finance loans and price competition in loans. The QoQ increase in NIM was driven by a deliberate effort to release some of the bank's higher-cost term deposits in retail and wholesale. AMMB Holdings' customer deposits was down -3.9% QoQ to RM102.8 billion as a result of this.

Looking ahead, AMMB Holdings' FY2020 NIM guidance is 1.85%, representing a -4 basis points decline from FY2019 NIM of 1.89%. This does not take into account another potential 25 basis points cut in OPR, which would see the bank's NIM drop by another 2-3 basis points. The bank's FY2020 NIM guidance is supported by lower funding costs with the gradual repricing of fixed deposits downwards, and plans to increase its position in bonds to grow investment and trading income and release more higher-cost term deposits. Also, AMMB Holdings is relatively less impacted by a cut in OPR due to its low CASA (Current Account Savings Account) ratio at 22% and low proportion of floating rate loans relative to peers at 75%.

Nevertheless, with increased price competition in the loans market and the full nine-months impact of the May 2019 OPR cut to be recognized for FY2020, there could be downside risks to AMMB Holdings' FY2020 NIM guidance.

Credit Cost Guidance Revised Upwards

AMMB Holdings revised its FY2020 credit cost guidance upwards from a low single-digit previously to 10-15 basis points at the bank's recent 1QFY2020 results briefing on August 22, 2019.

This could be possibly attributable to a few factors. New impaired loans grew 31% YoY from RM429 million in 1QFY2019 to RM560 million in 1QFY2020. Gross impaired loans or GIL ratio increased by 7 basis points from 1.59% in FY2019 to 1.66% for 1QFY2020 due to specific clients and accounts in the residential mortgage, manufacturing, trading & hospitality and construction segments.

Residential mortgages could be a potential area of concern in terms of asset quality as highlighted by AMMB Holdings at the bank's 1QFY2020 earnings call:

Over the last 4 years, mortgages have really gained market share. So when we see the step-up in the kind of flow of delinquencies into the book, is that -- for the last 4 years, essentially, that's where the seasoning of that book, when we really kick-start that mortgage engine, is giving us the kind of NPL (Non-Performing Loans) increase. So that's volume-driven.

On the flip side, there could be potential write-backs in the RM50-100 million range for FY2020, as AMMB Holdings works on recovering certain NPLs in the real estate and manufacturing segments. Also loan loss coverage is decent at 111.5% for 1QFY2020. AMMB Holdings could also potentially explore selling some of its NPLs to lower credit costs and improve asset quality.

Potential Divestment Of General Insurance Business

AMMB Holdings' potential divestment of its general insurance business, AmGeneral Insurance Bhd, could provide upside surprise.

AMMB Holdings has a 51% stake in AmGeneral Holdings, which owns 100% of AmGeneral Insurance Bhd. In January this year, it was reported that Allianz Malaysia was in talks to acquire AmGeneral Insurance. AmGeneral Insurance could be potentially worth $800 million, or RM3.3 billion. In other words, the effective sale proceeds (adjusted for 51% effective stake) from a potential divestment of AmGeneral Insurance could be equivalent to approximately 13% of AMMB Holdings' market capitalization.

At the bank's 1QFY2020 results briefing, AMMB Holdings stressed that a divestment of non-core assets such as AmGeneral Insurance was not off the table:

So as we have mentioned, we'll always be looking at -- such as we do acquisition of certain segments and certain products that we're aiming for, we always look at opportunities there are on businesses whom we feel -- we deem as kind of non-core, that doesn't complement the kind of strategy that we do. So that's still on the table and we will look at it. And then certainly when the time comes, and an opportunity arise, we certainly will make the necessary announcement here.

Valuation

AMMB Holdings trades at 0.68 times P/B based on its net asset value per share of RM6.03 and share price of RM4.11 as of September 18, 2019. This represents a discount to the stock's historical five-year P/B of approximately 0.88 times and the Malaysian banking sector P/B mean of approximately 1.0 times.

The stock's under-valuation on a P/B basis is justified by AMMB Holdings' lower ROE. AMMB Holdings achieved a 8.8% ROE for FY2019 and it is guiding for a 9.0% ROE for FY2020. Most of the other Malaysian banks such Alliance Bank Malaysia Bhd [ABMB:MK], RHB Bank Bhd (OTC:RHBAF) [RHBBANK:MK], Hong Leong Bank Bhd [HLBK:MK] and Malayan Banking Bhd (OTCPK:MLYNF) (OTCPK:MLYBY) [MAY:MK] have higher ROE guidance in the 10%-11% range.

AMMB Holdings will find it challenging to improve ROE given muted loan growth with its auto finance loan book shrinking; lower net interest margin due to OPR cut and competitive environment for loans; and higher credit costs associated with an increase in new impaired loans and the Gross impaired loans or GIL ratio.

AMMB Holdings also offers a trailing 4.9% dividend yield.

Variant View

The key risk factors for AMMB Holdings include a slower-than-expected loan growth, a higher-than-expected cost of funds due to stiff competition for deposits, a further cut in the Overnight Policy Rate or OPR, and a deterioration in asset quality

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.