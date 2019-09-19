ADDvantage Technologies: Long-Thesis Played Out; Shares No Longer Undervalued

In my first article on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) in December 2018, I argued that ADDvantage was an ideal value investment. When my article got published, the stock traded for $1.30 a share. Currently the stock is at $2.10, a 61% gain in nine months. In this article, I will update the developments over the last nine months and explain why I have sold my position recently.

The News

Just after my article got published, two positive but surprising events happened.

First of all, the company announced that it would sell its Cable TV business to David Chymiak who holds more than 40% of the shares of AEY. The 10.3 million did seem to be low at first. Book value for the Cable TV business stood at almost $20 million in 2018 (although this figure included the headquarters it sold earlier that year for 5 million). On whole it meant that AEY sold its cable segment for around 75% of book value. However, this sale did enable the company to cut off the risk of having to deal with a Cable TV segment that was in a perpetual decline. On top of this, the company got a $3.9 million direct cash infusion and a $6.4 million note that pays 6% annually over the next five years.

The last few quarters before the sale showed that the company’s decision to cut the Cable TV segment loss wasn’t a bad one as the segment showed a big decline in operating performance. Over the nine months ending June 2019, net loss from the Cable TV segment more than doubled from a $480,000 loss in the same period of 2018 to a loss of $1.2 million in 2019. Furthermore, operating cash flow for the Cable TV segment declined from $3.3 million in 2018 for this period to $1.2 million in 2019. Considering these recent results, it seems the company sold the Cable TV segment at the right time for a good price. Investors seemed to agree since the stock price only started to show major gains once the sale was finally approved May 30th.

Besides this divestiture, the company also surprised investors by acquiring two companies. For a total consideration of $1.7 million, the company acquired Fulton Technologies and Mill City Communications (together called Fulton now). While I don’t have any specific insight in how successful the company is going to be in the wireless infrastructure market, I do think the total price paid for the two companies is sufficiently low.

Q2 of 2019 was the first quarter where Fulton was included in the company’s results, and it posted revenue of $4.2 million. In the third quarter of 2019, Fulton posted revenue of $8.7 million. However, the wireless segment did post a loss of $1.3 million for both quarters combined. While it is logical that integration of this new segment takes time, it is still a significant loss. The company is very positive about the prospects of Fulton, and up till now the new CEO has to be given credit for most of his initiatives. So the fact he is very positive about Fulton is a not something investors should take with a grain of salt.

On a whole, the company has eliminated a major risk by selling the Cable TV segment which was in a perpetual decline. On top of that, the $10.3 million purchase price gives it a lot of flexibility to try to grow the wireless and telco segment going forward. Furthermore, its acquisition of Fulton was not expensive and the company believes the prospects of this new segment are good. On top of this, the telco segment’s performance is improving with the company streamlining operations and moving operations to more efficient facilities.

Why shares are not undervalued anymore

However, I still decided to sell my position in AEY for now. I think investors who bought in alongside with me in between December 2018 and May 2019 should do the same.

With the recent transformations and a rising share price, the company now trades for around tangible book value. On top of this, the company was not cash flow positive for the first nine months of 2019. With the Cable TV segment gone, which was still generating around a $1 million in cash for this period, and the company in transformation, future cash flow has gotten more uncertain.

2018 Q1-Q3 2019 Q1-Q3 Share price $1.30 $2.10 Market Cap 13.3 21.8 Tangible book value 26.9 19.9 Net Current Asset Value 19.3 12.9 Operating cash flow 2.4 1.18 Net cash 0.8 -2.2

(Source: Company's 10-Q third-quarter 2018 and 2019; all figures in millions of $ except share price)

So while the positive developments over the last nine months have caused the share price to appreciate more than 60%, I do think holding on to my position for more gains would be more speculative than based on immediate undervaluation. As you can see in the key figures for the company compared to the most recent figures we had when I published the first article. Granted the company’s growth prospects are probably better now than nine months ago with the acquisition of Fulton, but net current asset value and tangible book value have both declined substantially over the last nine months. Therefore, I believe the big margin of safety this stock had in December is now gone. Investors with an appetite for growth should still find AEY a good investment at the current price, but as a value investor, I rather take my gains and move on. I will keep an eye on ADDvantage though. If the company posts one or two quarters of disappointing results, I won’t be surprised to see the stock fall below $1.5 again. If that happens, I think the net cash position and balance sheet strength might warrant another investment in AEY.

Concerning my first article, it shows how quick a situation can change. The long thesis did play out, but the events causing the share price to appreciate were different than I expected at that time. All in all, the old principle of value investing did work. Buy something that is worth a dollar for 50 cents and you will almost surely make money!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.