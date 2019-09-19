AT&T: Movie Business Is A Strong Opportunity

AT&T (T) is in the news because of a recent critical letter penned by an activist shareholder. If you've got the money, you can certainly make some noise in the marketplace about a highly-leveraged company whose stock price could be doing better (the rest of us are mere, passive observers).

While there are some things in the Elliot Management document with which I concur - in particular, and in a general sense, I definitely concur with the notion that management needs to be ultra-focused on selling assets in an efficient and expedited manner - I also remain excited about the future possibilities inherent in the Time Warner (now WarnerMedia) acquisition. I'm a content person, and I believe AT&T can use WarnerMedia content to effectively compete with streaming services by Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS).

I've written prior about the importance of HBO (which will be a central component of the over-the-top strategy). This time around, I would like to highlight the importance of the movie slate (using the recent It project as an example). In addition, I will touch upon the current valuation and the movement of the stock price. I am long T, and I am still bullish on my holding.

Movies And WarnerMedia

Investors may tend to think of HBO these days when thinking about WarnerMedia. Arguably, they should, as HBO's brand equity and reputation for quality programming will help to drive streaming initiatives. Driving HBO and other streaming products will be the movie division.

Warner Bros. Pictures is a good asset to have because it can make not only superhero projects but also horror pictures, Oscar-worthy pictures, etc. Disney arguably needed to become a more complete studio and step away from its branding approach (i.e., Pixar, etc.) by supplementing its content-production system with Twenty-First Century Fox and its pipeline.

Warner Bros. can be just as much of a hit-movie-ecosystem as Disney, although the latter is clearly in a league of its own. Still, it is instructive to contemplate the recent Stephen King-based film It. That movie was released in September 2017 and grossed $700 million worldwide, with the domestic and foreign totals nearly on par with each other with a $300 million handle. According to Deadline, the movie brought in nearly $300 million of profit all-in (the ultimate profit, in other words, after all distribution channels were considered). It ranked in fifth place on that trade site's movie-profit list. The project could certainly generate more sequels and spinoffs, and in fact should if management is serious about franchise-building.

The studio runs DC Comics, an analog to Marvel. The latter is certainly in a superior position to DC, but sometimes being second in a big industry is itself quite valuable. Films such as Aquaman and Wonder Woman are huge worldwide hits: the goddess hero took in over $800 million while the sea-based protagonist breached the billion-dollar mark. Granted, these movies do cost a lot to make and sell, as evidenced by the Deadline profit analysis which pegs the Aquaman surplus at $260 million, which, it was stated in the piece, was only 3% better than Wonder Woman. Compared to a movie like It, one wonders whether management can get the budgets/costs down on these projects.

Perhaps so. This leads me to the upcoming Joker film. It's a different kind of superhero film that leans more toward the art-house/Oscar-bait side of content as opposed to the special-effects-driven spectacle of Disney fare. Both approaches obviously can co-exist, but Disney so far has eschewed making small bets in favor of large-budget feature investment. If Joker succeeds, it will put a spotlight on the need to evolve the superhero-film strategy toward more rational storylines that are in line with shareholder-value goals (it isn't unprecedented - see M. Night Shyamalan's Unbreakable from the turn of the century, something which is in fact a Disney product from the Michael Eisner era).

The movie, according to this Hollywood Reporter piece, may have set Warner Bros. back by only $55 million. Obviously, there will be a significant marketing spend, but the positive economic profile of the pic cannot be ignored. Hopefully, early projections of between $80 million and $90 million for the debut weekend increase as we get closer to the October release date. Also coming up as a major release is Doctor Sleep, the sequel to The Shining based on the novel of the same name. No reported budget on that so far (and as far as I can tell). Next year DC will be represented by a sequel to Wonder Woman and a Birds of Prey feature.

WarnerMedia can also count on label New Line to produce lower-budget horror films that bring in the bucks. There will be a new Conjuring universe film in September 2020, and those who follow the box-office industry probably know that these are usually lower-budget/high-return affairs. As an example, The Curse of La Llorona released back in April brought in over $120 million worldwide against a budget of only $9 million. Can't argue with that. WarnerMedia has a unique skillset as it concerns these types of pictures.

It was recently announced that J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot company have signed a deal with WarnerMedia to generate content for multiple platforms in a non-exclusive overall pact. While it covers episodic shows, Abrams will also be making movies, and there is an interesting wrinkle to the value that he will bring that I didn't realize until I read some analysis about it: While Apple (AAPL) apparently offered more than WarnerMedia did for an exclusive tie-up (i.e., $500 million vs. $250 million), the current pact allows Abrams to do projects for other studios/platforms, something that isn't necessarily negative since Warner Bros. itself may be the distributor on many of those outside deals.

An example given in the article is of content that was sold to Apple that was in conjunction with Warner Bros. TV. If you can sell to Apple anyway, why not sign with the place that will allow you to do such deals instead of limiting yourself? But the really interesting part I alluded to has to do with the idea that Abrams is someone who can take old franchises and enhance them for modern audiences. The big examples given were Viacom's (VIA) (VIAB) Star Trek and Disney's Star Wars.

WarnerMedia could easily mine its library for appropriate IP assets to send toward Bad Robot. One also assumes DC will receive input from Abrams, or maybe even Harry Potter stories. The downside is that Abrams can continue to work with other companies, and that is a risk (i.e., could cause distraction to a degree that WarnerMedia content suffers), but one assumes it is a risk worth taking given the track record. The lower $250 million payment (which can escalate quickly if the produced content becomes very successful) at least offers a balance to that risk. Lastly, if Abrams develops hits elsewhere, then the brand value of his name for AT&T can only increase.

Taking all this together, the thesis becomes clear: If AT&T creates exclusivity around many of these projects in terms of the streaming product, then a clear advantage is to be had from a popular pipeline of branded films backed by various budget levels. Disney had to buy a whole studio (the Fox entertainment-asset purchase) to diversify away from a tentpole-only strategy; WarnerMedia was already doing it when the telecom giant came calling.

The Numbers

AT&T paid $85 billion for Time Warner. It held debt in the $160 billion area as of the Q2 report back in July. The company is very keen on reducing debt, finding opportunities for asset sales to accelerate the process along with robust cash-flow generation. On that count, the company generated $25 billion versus $19 billion of cash from operations for the six-month period. Free cash flow was roughly $14 billion versus $8 billion. Free cash after dividend obligations was $7 billion versus just under $2 billion. Management has stated that, as it pays down debt, it may opportunistically go after shares via buybacks. I personally would focus on debt reduction and let any buyback activity go for the moment, but the market would probably reward the company for doing so (as long as it doesn't mess with the desired debt/adjusted EBITDA stat).

The stock is currently as of this writing at a dividend yield of over 5%. Here's what the chart looks like:

Data by YCharts

Because of the stock's utility/income nature, the shares are obviously defined by a tight range. Right now, though, the market is comfortable with pricing the stock near the high end.

Some, though, are not content with the recent performance, preferring to see better capital appreciation and a more appropriate yield. In particular, Elliott Management is lobbying for a more focused approach toward reduction of debt and better stewardship of the assets. I will say that the activist does have a point or two... for me, in a general sense, I want to hear more from CEO Randall Stephenson on exactly how he sees WarnerMedia evolving over time. Will it be as catalytic as Marvel was for Disney? There's no reason it shouldn't be... unless the ball is dropped, of course. DC can clearly exert an outsized influence on the stock if it is used properly.

According to the SA quote system, the stock has a good valuation rating based on adjusted P/E ratio and P/cash flow. It's a bit expensive based on P/sales, but overall, especially considering the dividend yield and the company's ability to keep that payment going, the stock is not a bad value, and it has exhibited recent strength.

Conclusion

I believe AT&T is a buy. Besides valuation and dividend yield, the WarnerMedia asset should generate great benefits for shareholder value. The key catalyst going forward is the streaming service. Yes, as others have said, it would have been more ideal if an earlier release date instead of the expected 2020 launch could have been achieved, but perhaps this schedule will ultimately mean that there is an advantage in seeing first, before the debut, how the consumer marketplace (as well as the competition) reacts to Disney's upcoming subscription service, as well as to Apple's product, which is being priced competitively at $5. Management might be able to adjust its HBO Max rollout accordingly.

The movie business will help to drive subscriptions. My additional hope is the company takes seriously the idea of collapsing the three-month window between tentpole release and placement on streaming. Such a move would make AT&T very competitive in the space. But there does seem to be a high quantity of resistance to that by multiplex concerns and talent. Management should nevertheless strive to make that a reality.

AT&T is a utility-like company that is essentially a commodity business competing with others in the space via promotions and giveaways. Content can help to differentiate the company. Randall Stephenson should concentrate on content and communicate more details to Wall Street on the WarnerMedia asset. I am currently bullish on this aspect of the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, DIS, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.