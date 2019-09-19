EZA: Rand Risk Likely To Hurt ETF

Investors looking for exposure to Africa may be better off looking to Nigeria or Egypt.

Companies in the fund have very poor balance sheets and valuations fail to compensate for this risk.

The iShares South Africa ETF is highly exposed to the rand, which is looking very weak given macroeconomic trends.

The South African economy has seen slowing growth for over a decade and looks to be headed into recession territory.

If you've read some of my articles, you may know that I have a keen interest in emerging market ETFs. Specifically those with cheap equities, those that will gain from inflation, and those with high dividend yields. The iShares South Africa ETF (EZA) is all of those things. And yet, I find the fund to be very unattractive and frankly see it as a solid short bet to hedge my long EM positions.

Unlike other EMs, South African GDP growth has been on a steady downtrend over the years and looks like it will enter into recession territory pretty soon. Take a look at its GDP growth rate since 2000:

What I find very alarming is that this is not a rapid decline (as in 2008) that usually is followed by an equally rapid recovery (this is very typical in EMs). It is a very long and slow decline that has followed a linear trend. Quite frankly, it indicates that the country is headed for a possible long economic depression.

This is just scratching the surface. Just because an economy is weak does not necessarily mean its equities will be (though it is usually the case). I'd like to go over the fund's fundamentals and look closely at its holdings and the exposure of the fund to the South African rand to assess the ETF. Valuations are low and higher precious metals prices may support a rebound, but as you'll see, I would not be quick to bet on it.

The iShares South Africa ETF

The fund, EZA, is actually one of the more popular single-country ETF's. It is one of the oldest EM funds and has been trading since the beginning of 2003. During its first years while the South African economy was growing at or above 4%, it saw an incredible performance streak, rising 50% per year from 2003 to 2008. Since then, it has gone nowhere and is now trading around its 2009 lows.

It is a very liquid fund for most investors and has a solid AUM of $402M. Let's take a look at the fund's price vs. AUM over the years to see if there are any significant trends among our fellow investors:

As you can see, the fund saw very strong inflows during its years of stellar performance but has been stagnated since. Interestingly, total AUM has not really declined despite very poor equity performance. This may be a sign that investors are a bit too hopeful for a recovery.

Let's dig into the fundamentals to see if investors are right to be hopeful.

Low Valuations But High-Risk Exposure

Despite the fact that commodities make up the bulk of the country's exports, it has low exposure to materials and very high exposure to financials. Take a look at its sector breakdown below:

As you can see, the fund is very heavily weighted toward the most cyclical and risky parts of the South African economy. Its heavy financial exposure is a double-edged sword. I usually like financials because they pay nice dividends and are historically cheap, but they come with extra currency exposure. In the case of South Africa, that currency exposure could be lethal. Even more, its high consumer discretionary exposure will be hit the hardest in the event of a recession/depression.

Let's dig even deeper by looking at the specific fundamentals of its holdings. Here is a table of the companies in EZA:

Note, "Typical" denotes harmonic mean for valuations and median for others

As you can see, the financial health and opportunity of these companies have a ton of variance and are pretty bad overall.

Let's begin with the positives:

Generally low valuations and nice discounts from a "P/S" standpoint

High dividend yields

Strong margins for certain companies

However, the negatives trump the positives. High dividends and low valuations are not good when they come with significant risks. Chiefly:

Very high debt for the banks

Poor current ratios that indicate future financing problems

Extremely poor revenue growth for a developing country

General signs of fiscal mismanagement

But these are not where the biggest risks lie. In my opinion, the largest risk to EZA is the South African rand because a devaluation could cause the fund to fall much further than would a normal economic down cycle. To see this, let's jump to the macro view.

Brief Currency Strength To End Worse Than 2018

The rand is the primary driver of performance in EZA. The equities are priced in the local currency, and the banks in the fund have extra export to it. Take a look at ZARUSD vs. EZA:

As you can see, the two are tied very closely and cause EZA to have a very high degree of mean reversion. When it rises, it usually falls shortly thereafter and vice versa.

South Africa runs a trade deficit and is very dependent on external financing. This means that when the U.S. dollar appreciates vs. the rand, the country (private and public sector) effectively owes more money and creates a negative feedback loop. Today, external debt to GDP is around 55% of GDP and, as the rand weakens, that figure only climbs higher.

What would cause "the floor to fall out"? Most notably, inflation and poor GDP growth. Shown below, you can see that the government has been creating a lot of money. While inflation is low, it is at a minimum point which indicates it is more likely to bounce than fall:

The rising balance sheet (and slowly declining forex reserves) could add fuel a downward monetary shock.

Skyrocketing unemployment is the primary reason inflation has been low, not sound monetary management.

South African Unemployment Rate:

The key to long-run GDP growth for a country that wishes to develop is low unemployment. South Africa has one of the highest unemployment rates in the world. The youth unemployment rate is nearly 57%. This can be compared to a 23% unemployment rate and a 36% youth unemployment rate in Nigeria (NGE). Still high in Nigeria, but it goes to show just how dire the (currently deteriorating) employment situation is in South Africa.

Business confidence in the country is also signaling a significant recession on the horizon:

Clearly, the economic signals all indicate a recession, and possibly depression, is on the horizon.

The Bottom Line

This is not even considering the capital flight and brain drain that has been facing the country. Currently, about 25,000 skilled people leave South Africa each year and about 1,500 ultra-wealthy individuals. While those numbers aren't huge, considering the fact that it has been going on for a long time and seems to be worsening by the year, it will result in lower long-run growth.

While it is sensible that the country's current leadership wants to help fix unemployment and right the wrongs of the past, calls for non-payment land reform could have catastrophic irreversible consequences.

It contributed to the demise of Zimbabwe's currency (and current 300% inflation rate once again). In my opinion, safe investing in foreign countries depends on secure property rights. Property rights were the key to industrialization in the Western world and, without property rights, capital ownership is all but meaningless.

As an investor in foreign countries, I care a great deal about secure property rights, and if a country is keen on seizing property (even with payment), then I must consider that as a major risk in investing.

I want to like South Africa. It is resource-rich, has better capital development than the rest of the continent, and has relatively cheap equities. Indeed, I can certainly see myself investing in the country at some point once the issues I've raised have been resolved. Until then, EZA is a clear "sell".

Investors in the fund who want similar exposure may be interested in Nigeria. It does have similar risks but is trending in a positive direction instead of a negative one. It also has ridiculously cheap equities with "P/E" valuations below 4X. If you are curious, you can read an article I wrote called: "NGE: Buy Now And Hold For 30 Years". Egypt (EGPT) is another solid alternative.

