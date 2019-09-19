China Vanke: Higher Valuation Not Warranted Considering Unexciting Sales Growth And Low Recurring Income

There is a lack of corporate action catalysts, with the company guiding that a spin-off of its property management services business will not happen in the next 1-1.5 years.

China Vanke's non-property development revenue contribution is low at 4.5%, which means that investors have almost full exposure to the cyclicality and volatility associated with the Chinese residential market.

China Vanke's contracted sales growth of +10% for 8M2019 is below peer average and this will hurt the company's future revenue growth.

Elevator Pitch

I do not favor Mainland China property developer, China Vanke Co., Ltd (OTCPK:CHVKF) (OTCPK:CHVKY) (OTCPK:CVKEY) [2202:HK] as an investment candidate, given its unexciting year-to-date contracted sales growth of 10% and a lack of recurring income contribution and corporate action catalysts. Nevertheless, I do acknowledge that China Vanke's prudent land acquisition strategy and strong financial position help to protect investors' downside.

China Vanke trades at 7.0 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E representing a slight discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 7.5 times. China Vanke also offers a trailing 4.2% dividend yield and a 4.9% forward dividend yield. I don't think that China Vanke deserves a higher valuation, given the factors mentioned above.

Unexciting Contracted Sales Growth Implies Lackluster Future Earnings

Started in 1984, China Vanke is China's second largest residential property developer in terms of contracted sales for 2018 after Country Garden (OTCPK:CTRYF) (OTCPK:CTRYY) [2007:HK].

For the first eight months of 2019, China Vanke achieved a contracted sales of RMB426.32 billion representing a 10% +YoY growth. The company delivered a 5% and 4% YoY growth in Gross Floor Area or GFA sold and Average Selling Price or ASP for its contracted sales in 8M2019 respectively.

In contrast, a list of around 30 Mainland China property developers which I track have delivered an average contracted sales growth of approximately +18% over the same period. The bright spot for China Vanke was that the month-on-month or MoM contracted sales trend suggests signs of improvement. China Vanke's contracted sales grew +1%, +7% and +15% in June, July and August 2019 respectively.

China Vanke's weaker-than-expected contracted sales was due to a few reasons.

Firstly, China Vanke increased contracted sales by a five-year CAGR close to 30% between FY2013 and FY2018. The high sales base makes it challenging for China Vanke to achieve a mid-teens contracted sales growth rate in the short-to-mid term.

Secondly, China Vanke's Northern region is not performing as well as its Southern region, Central & Western region and Shanghai region. In 1H2019, the GFA sold and ASP for China Vanke's Northern region declined by -14% and -10% YoY respectively, possibly due to weak demand and price caps in Beijing. In contrast, contracted sales for China Vanke's Shanghai region, Central & Western region and Southern region grew +20%, +16% and +7% YoY in the first six months of 2019. For 1H2019, the Shanghai region, Northern region, Southern region, Central & Western region and other regions accounted for 35.93%, 21.94%, 18.79%, 22.09% and 1.25% of the company's 1H2019 contracted sales respectively.

The company grew revenue and net profit attributable to equity shareholders by 32.9% and 29.8% YoY to RMB139.32 billion and RMB11.84 billion respectively for 1H2019. This was the result of China Vanke's strong contracted sales in 2018 and prior years which were converted to revenue. Such strong revenue and earnings growth is not likely to be repeated in FY2020 and beyond. China Vanke's current below-peer average contracted sales growth is disappointing and this will hurt the company's future revenue growth over the next two to three years.

As of end-June 2019, China Vanke has unbooked sales (contracted sales that have yet to be recognized as construction of the property projects has not been completed) of approximately RMB621.55 billion, most of which are expected to recognized in 2H2019 and FY2020.

Lack Of Diversification And Recurring Income

China Vanke's core property development business contributed 95.5% of the company's revenue for 1H2019. Property management services and other businesses accounted for the remaining 3.8% and 0.7% of China Vanke's 1H2019 top line. Other businesses include rental housing, retail property development, logistics and warehousing, office projects, industrial park projects and ski resort services.

The company's property management services and other businesses have done well in 1H2019. Its property management services business grew revenue by +28.4% YoY to RMB5.28 billion for 1H2019. China Vanke's mature rental housing, retail malls and high-standard warehouse projects achieved high occupancy rates of 91%, 97% and 92% respectively in the first half of the year. Its two ski resorts, Jilin Vanke Songhua Lake Resort and Beijing Shijinglong Ski Resort, welcomed more than 600,000 visitors in the 2018-2019 snow season.

Diversification is not necessarily positive, as it could divert management attention away from the core business, and lead to a conglomerate discount if the company "di-worsifies" into unrelated businesses that have limited synergies with the core business.

However, in the case of China Vanke, non-property development revenue contribution is simply too low, which means that investors in China Vanke have almost full exposure to the cyclicality and volatility associated with the Chinese residential property market. This also means that China Vanke deserves to trade at a discount to peers which have a higher degree of diversification leading to an increased proportion of revenue contribution from recurring income sources such as property management services or property investment.

Lack Of Corporate Action Catalysts

A couple of Mainland China property developers have spun off their property management services businesses such as Country Garden, Mainland China's largest property developer; while others such as China Resources Land Limited (OTC:CRBJY) (OTCPK:CRBJF) [1109:HK] and Shimao Property Holdings Limited (OTCPK:OTCPK:SIOPF) (OTCPK:OTCPK:SHMAY) [813:HK] are making preparations to spin-off their property management services units, which I wrote about here and here.

It is disappointing that China Vanke has no concrete timeline regarding the spin-off of its property management services business, but it has guided that any spin-off will not happen in the next one to one and a half years.

With a 1H2019 revenue of RMB5.28 billion, China Vanke's property management services business, Vanke Service, is possibly the largest of its kind in this line of business. In contrast, revenue contribution from the property management services divisions of China Resources Land and Shimao Property were RMB2.4 billion and RMB1.6 billion respectively for 1H2019. Country Garden Services Holdings (OTCPK:CTRGF) [6098:HK], the listed property management services arm of Country Garden, delivered a revenue of RMB3.5 billion for the first half of 2019 and is valued by the market at 38.2 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E. In a property business where economies of scale matter, China Vanke's property management services business, Vanke Service, could easily be valued at similar or even a higher P/E multiple via-a-vis Country Garden Services.

China Vanke is missing out on a significant opportunity to unlock the value of its property management services business.

Prudent Land Acquisition Strategy And Strong Financial Position Are Positives

China Vanke acquired 54 new projects with a total GFA of 13.728 million sq m, of which 82.0% of the new projects were located in the first and second tier cities in Mainland China. In 1H2019, China Vanke was ranked among the top three with respect to contracted sales in 41 cities.

The facts above speak volumes about China Vanke's land acquisition strategy. Instead of expanding aggressively in a haphazard manner across the country to achieve its sales growth target, China Vanke is focused on land banking in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities where strong housing demand is supported by the resilience of these cities' economies vis-a-vis weaker Tier-3 and Tier-4 cities; and further expanding its presence and reinforcing its leadership in core cities where it is already among the market leaders.

In other words, China Vanke is less likely to overpay for low quality land bank, since it stays within its circle of competence i.e. Tier-1, Tier-2 cities and core cities where it is among the leaders in terms of contracted sales.

China Vanke has also one of the lowest net gearing among Mainland China property developers at 35% as at end-June 2019. In comparison, a list of about 30 Mainland China property developers which I track have average net gearing ratios of approximately 90%.

The company has limited short-term liquidity risks, with cash-to-short term debt ratio at approximately 2.16 times. Also, China Vanke's funding sources are diversified, with bank loans, corporate bonds and other financing accounting for 59.2%, 25.7% and 15.1% of its total debt as of end-1H2019. Having close to 60% of its debt sourced from bank loans is a positive since the corporate bonds market are comparatively more vulnerable to capital market conditions and a credit crunch. China Vanke has untapped credit facilities of approximately RMB176.59 billion as of end-June 2019.

Valuation

China Vanke trades at 7.0 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 6.1 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$28.45 as of September 18, 2019. The stock's forward FY2019 P/E is at a slight discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 7.5 times.

The stock is valued by the market at 1.81 times which represents a slight premium to its historical five-year average P/B of approximately 1.75 times.

China Vanke also offers a trailing 4.2% dividend yield and a 4.9% forward dividend yield.

Variant View

The key risk factors for China Vanke are slower-than-expected contracted sales growth, a failure to increase the proportion of recurring, and a slower-than-expected spin-off of its property management services business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.