Zebra Technologies: An Investment Case For Automation Technology

Tight labor markets mean business and industry will turn to automation for productivity gains, and Zebra is where they will go.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) is one of my two favorite stocks for playing today's labor market. Zebra Technologies is the leading supplier of AIDC technology for business and industry and poised to dominate a growing market. I say it is the leading provider because it is operating in a class of its own. There are other companies involved in automation, but none competes directly with Zebra, at least not on all levels.

What Does Zebra Technologies Do?

What exactly is AIDC technology? It is all those little connected Internet of Things devices that scan and track... anything and everything. The simplest are things like barcode scanners, the most advanced an "Eye In The Sky" that can identify objects within a warehouse, log their position, track them through the production/distribution process, and log it all into inventory.

In between those two extremes, Zebra Technologies offers all manner of point-of-use technologies that can be linked to a central management point through IoT and Cloud technology. Basically, anything and everything any kind of business might need to capture data of any kind from any place and manage it across a network.

Applications are not limited to inventory management in a warehouse environment. This technology can be adapted for any purpose, including kitchen operations (menu input equals burger cooked, prepared, and served) through industrial operations.

The ultimate purpose of Zebra Technologies offerings is not to replace employees but to make them more productive. The FOMC highlights the need for such technology in the Beige Book, noting that businesses are leaning more and more on technology for just this purpose. The reason is simple, rising wages cut into profits; investing in automation can offset those costs with productivity gains.

Multiple manufacturing contacts reported that rising wages for entry-level positions were leading them to invest in automation that would increase these workers' productivity and justify the higher wages

Source: own work, data from BLS

The simple take on labor market conditions is this: there are not enough Americans to fill all the available jobs. If a business wants to grow (or just fill needed positions), they will have to increase their wages and incentives and invest in automation.

JOLTs report - 7.3 million available jobs

NFP report - 6.0 million available workers

Net employee deficit = 1.3 million

Competitor Analysis - The Quick And Dirty Version

Regarding competitors, companies like Zendesk (ZEN), ABB Ltd. (ABB), Rockwell (ROK), Brooks Automation (BRKS), and Cognex (CGNX) all intersect with Zebra's business in some way, but none matches it. Zebra Technologies not only manufactures and distributes technology related to Automatic ID and Capture but also provides services, support, and supplies so businesses can maximize their use.

Zendesk - Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. Basically, Zendesk is a potential takeover target for Zebra as it would complement the suite of services already offered. Zebra's offering and applications far surpass what you get from Zendesk.

Rockwell Automation - Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. Rockwell may be the most comparable company to Zebra. It performs many of the same functions but is focused on manufacturing and industrial processes/management.

ABB Ltd. - ABB Ltd. manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. ABB Ltd. is another close comparison but more akin to Rockwell than Zebra Technologies and additionally focused on automating infrastructure and utility operations, not business and industry in general.

Brooks Automation - Brooks Automation is another highly specialized automation services company, cryogenic services, so not much of a competitor.

Cognex - Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. Cognex is directly competing against the product end, a small portion of it, but falls short in the bigger comparison. All they do is the vision capture devices and technology to operate them. Bottom line, Cognex is more a takeover target than a competitive threat.

Revenue Is Growing, Earnings Are Growing, Balance Sheet Looks Good

Second-quarter results were good, good enough to send shares up more than 15% when they were released. The company reported adjusted EPS of $3.02 beat by $0.13. This is a 22% gain over the previous year and driven by two things; revenue improvement and margin expansion.

GAAP earnings of $2.26 are also better than expected and a substantial increase from the previous year. Revenue, a better indicator of growth, is up 7.9% YOY and driven by organic growth and acquisition. Margins expanded during the quarter by 100 basis points. The improvement is due to productivity gains and cost efficiencies that should carry through into coming quarters.

Source: earnings call slides

The company has some debt, but it is largely related to acquisition costs. Debt is further mitigated by equity and future revenue expectations. The company's debt to equity ratio is a tad high near 120%, but again, that is mitigated by expectations of future revenue. Free cash flow in the first half was $165 million, which proves liabilities are well-managed.

Source: earnings call slides

Further proof of balance sheet health is the new buyback program. The board authorized a new $1 billion buyback program that could wipe out 4.7 million shares or 8.7% of the shares outstanding. Considering the stock boasts 91% institutional ownership, there is a real chance for prices to be squeezed higher.

Guidance for next quarter and the full year is OK, not great but OK. The 3rd quarter should see total revenue growth in the range of 3-5%, with 0-2% of that coming from organic sources. The full year is better, 5-8% growth with 3-5% organic, and then, next year growth should come close to low double-digits.

Competitor Analysis: Zebra Technology Is An Opportunity For Multiple Expansion

One of the first things that jumped out at me when comparing Zebra Technologies with its competition is the valuations. Most of the stocks in this group are valued like a growth stock with P/Es far in excess of what the companies are realistically earning. Zendesk carries the highest multiple, nearly 116X forward earnings, and the average is near 48X forward earnings.

Source: own work; data sourced from Seeking Alpha

Even Rockwell, one of the more reasonably valued stocks, is trading above the broad market average. This is probably due to ROK's yield, which brings me to my point. Zebra is one of the fairest valued stocks on this list at only 15X forward earnings ... and it doesn't pay a dividend. Most other stocks on this list do pay a dividend. A situation that suggests to me Zebra could unlock significant shareholder value if it were to institute a dividend.

The Investment Case For Zebra Technologies

Automation has been a trend in business for years, that is no secret. What is not so well known is that today's employer is turning to automation not to replace employees but to enhance their productivity. The labor market is so tight, there are not employees to fill available jobs, so employees are required to raise pay, and that is driving investment in automation. The kind of workplace automation offered by Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies is not alone in the realm of automation, far from it. What sets it apart is the scope of what it offers, the range of applications, and the services that back it all up. The only thing this stock doesn't have going for it is a dividend, and I really like a nice dividend.

That said, the buyback program is nice and may spark a multiple expansion. If the buyback doesn't spark a rally, the balance sheet is healthy, and cash flow is there, so management could do a dividend if they wanted to. Zebra is a buy.

