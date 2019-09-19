Tesla: Expectations Are Set Too High For Q3

However, the share price may drop after deliveries are announced because the market has priced Tesla for unrealistically high expectations.

I think 90,000 is a reasonable target, anything higher should be regarded as bullish.

However, because of the headwinds from the June FIT credit reduction in the US, I am expecting sales in Q3 to be less than Q2.

After setting a record for new vehicle deliveries in Q2, many Tesla followers are expecting even higher sales in Q3.

Tesla (TSLA) achieved record deliveries of 95,356 cars in the second quarter of 2019.

Sales were helped by the introduction of leasing for Model 3 and a new subsidy in Canada. However, a prime contributor to sales in the USA would have been the upcoming changes to the FIT credit at the end of June.

We should not underestimate the effect of those changes. We all like to get the best deal, whether we are buying a new car or a new shirt. When that deal involves saving a big chunk of money from the greedy clutches of the taxman, there is even more incentive to make the deal.

In Q1, US sales fell by 60% compared to Q4 2018 after the FIT credit was reduced by $3,750. Some of that drop was seasonal and some a result of depletion of the order backlog, but the reduction of the FIT credit was undoubtedly a contributing factor.

The end of Q2 saw a further decrease in the FIT subsidy, this time by $1,875. It seems logical to expect US sales to fall in Q3 compared to Q2, though not so drastically.

The average forecast of the 21 analysts who follow Tesla is for revenue of $6.34 billion, roughly equal to Q2, suggesting expectation for worldwide sales of about 95,000 cars for Q3.

Tesla fan, @TroyTeslike, who produces the Model 3 order tracker on the TMC website has been running a survey of forecasts for Q3. The median entry in that survey is a forecast of a new record of 98,000 deliveries.

Seeking Alpha contributor Bill Maurer, who has generally been bearish on Tesla in his past articles, recently published an article suggesting that Tesla is pushing for 100,000 deliveries this quarter. I have also seen several forecasts above 100,000 vehicles from pundits on social media.

Given the likely effect of the FIT credit phase-out on US sales, I think expectations for Q3 are unreasonably high.

This is what I am seeing from sources that I follow:

Website traffic

Tesla cars are sold online, so website traffic should be a good indicator of sales. This is what Alexa Rank is showing for the 90 days up to September 12th.

We see a very distinct fall in website traffic starting around mid-June, which could indicate that new orders in Q3 will be well below the Q2 levels.

US orders for the Model 3, as indicated by the TMC tracker spreadsheet

The TMC tracker spreadsheet has entries for 232 scheduled deliveries in the USA for Q3 (as of September 17th). There were 290 in a similar period of Q2, a decrease of 20%. However, during the first half of the quarter, Tesla is usually making cars for export, so it is possible that deliveries were being restrained by production during that time.

Configurations (i.e. new orders) for the Model 3 should give us a better indication of potential deliveries. The chart below is compiled from the Model 3 configuration dates entered in the TMC tracker:

The graph clearly identifies trends through Q2 and Q3. In late March and early April, sales were beginning to lag after a flurry of orders in early March. To revive sales, Tesla began offering leases for the Model 3 starting at $499/month (later cut to $399 for the SR+ variant).

In mid-May, Elon Musk issued an internal e-mail that was leaked to the public, claiming record order rates for the quarter. This became a self-fulfilling prophecy as buyers rushed to get their orders in before the phase-out of the FIT credit at the end of June.

However, order rates fell steeply during June as time ran out for the FIT credit deliveries. Prices were cut again in mid-July and the standard paint colour was changed from black to pearl white (lowering the price of the more popular white paint by $1,500).

Entries picked up after the price changes and remained strong through August but are still lagging Q2.

The average weekly number of entries for the period March 24th to June 23rd was 40 which should roughly correspond to 45,000 US deliveries for Q2.

The period June 24th to September 7th averages 36 per week, implying that sales for Q3 will be down by about 10%.

Observations at delivery centers (Model 3)

A number of Tesla followers have been observing activity at some of the key delivery centers and posting their estimates on Twitter.

@DeanSheikh1 has been following the Colorado deliveries and Mark Johnstone has been estimating the Texas deliveries.

Information from the Colorado delivery center, courtesy of @DeanSheikh1 is indicating sales are down 40% in Q3 versus Q2 (chart below):

In the chart below, Mark Johnstone is showing Texas deliveries picking up in early September but still down about 25% for the quarter compared to Q2.

These delivery centers represent about 8% of total US sales. This information is an indication that Q2 sales are lagging Q3, but because of the small sample and possible sampling errors, I think the TMC tracker is probably a better indicator of actual numbers.

Europe (Model 3)

I don't place a lot of importance on European registration figures from the first two months of the quarter because they are primarily dependent on shipping schedules. However, in the countries that report registrations daily, we are seeing Model 3 sales for Q2 trending lower in Norway and higher in The Netherlands. Dutch sales are very likely being boosted by upcoming tax changes that will effectively increase the cost of a Model 3 by about $1,400 per year in 2020.

During Q2, five shiploads of cars were delivered to Europe from San Francisco Pier 80. In Q3, there have been six ships from Pier 80 and one partial load (estimated to be about 1,000 cars) shipped from Philadelphia.

My estimate of Model 3 shipped to Europe in Q3 is 23,500 (6 ships at 3,750 + 1 at 1,000).

Assuming that "in-transit" and inventory levels are roughly equal going into and out of the quarter, that gives us 23,500 in sales. That would be an increase of 5,200 versus Q2, driven by deliveries of the first RHD models to the UK and higher sales in The Netherlands.

Canada (Model 3)

Canadian sales of Model 3 were boosted in Q2 by a new federal credit of $5,000 per car. This resulted in a flurry of orders for the SR+ variant (the only variant that qualifies for the credit).

There were 96 Canadian entries in the TMC tracker in Q2 (80% were SR+), Q3 has 45 entries (40% SR+), indicating a fall of about 50% in Canadian sales. (I use the period starting and ending 3 weeks before the quarter-end to allow for the delivery time to Canada).

China (Model 3)

Data from China is notoriously unreliable. However, I see no reason for China sales to be higher in Q3 as most Model 3 buyers will likely be waiting for the cheaper locally made cars.

Model S and X, all regions

Sales of the S and X were given a strong boost in Q2 with huge discounts in all regions. Those discounts continued into the first two weeks of Q3 but are now ended and would have had only a small impact on Q3 sales.

Tesla has been making less than 15,000 S/X vehicles per quarter since January when the S/X line nightshift was terminated at Fremont. Excess inventory was sold off last quarter, so I expect deliveries to be roughly in line with production this quarter.

Summary

My total comes to 90,000 cars for Q3.

There have been no leaked e-mails about record deliveries this quarter, instead, Elon Musk has been complaining once again about the logistics of delivery, and trying to divert attention to a match-up with the Porsche Taycan at Nurburgring.

There is a RoRo car carrier ship anchored off Pier 80 today (September 18th) which could indicate that Tesla has already switched some production to overseas cars - a strong indicator that US sales have been below expectations.

There are also reports of an inventory build-up at some locations in the US, and this list of Model 3 inventory in the USA shows an increasing number of cars available. Tesla is offering some perks, such as free paint upgrades or upgraded wheels for buyers who take a car from inventory before the end of the quarter.

If I am right and Tesla misses expectations this quarter, the shortfall in US sales should not be interpreted as a shortfall in demand. In my opinion, given the headwinds of the FIT credit reduction in the USA, anything above 90,000 deliveries this quarter should be regarded as bullish for Tesla.

However, market expectations seem to be pointed towards a higher number, so we could see a drop in the share price after the deliveries are announced in the first week of October.

