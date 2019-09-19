Powell Plays It Perfectly. Prepare For Positive Palaver On Trade, Use FedEx Calls. Also, Sell Boeing; Buy FAMG

Futures Are Down, Why Are You Lavishing Such Praise On Powell?

First of all, the futures are down just a bit at the time of this writing. If Powell performed badly, we'd be down significantly. I would not be surprised if the market closes flat or even up. Powell is praiseworthy for finessing the conference call. No one now knows for certain if the Fed will ease again or is standing pat. Powell has conjured one of the greats of obfuscation, the venerable Alan Greenspan; he always sounded positive. Powell now has distanced from dogma, and being chained to outside influence, and even adhering to "data dependency". My own hope is that Powell will stand pat for the foreseeable future. Putting aside personal positions, Powell has the freedom to wean market participants from the rate cut opioids, or make one more additional cut and be done. In any event, Powell has clearly tapped the breaks on future and unending cuts. That is a very good thing. Market participants can now focus on stocks and market conditions. The notion that the Fed Chief will follow the rest of the developed world into negative rates is the height of lunacy.

September and October Trade Talks

My expectation is that the constant drumbeat of positive moves from China for trade will change the market for the trade talk. Just this morning China announced that Ministers will be making trips to US Farms for "inspections" (read photo ops). China has been making noises about ag purchases for weeks now. I would not be shocked if China would start importing LNG and even oil again from the US leading up to the October meeting. I think FedEx (FDX) is the perfect vehicle to embody building optimism for success on the China trade front.

My notion is that China will do everything to encourage a successful meeting in September, and make sure the Liu He ministerial meeting goes well in October. I further speculate that China will propose a staged approach to the trade talks in return for freezing tariffs at the current level and even lowering the tariffs. China will do all it can to buy natural resources. The deal will certainly include ag and energy, and even make some moves in the reforms that we want, opening financial services, and making announcements for protecting intellectual property. There is much that China can do to get a less draconian deal to start, and then worry about the harder stuff later. The truth is a lot of what the US wants is actually very good for the Chinese, but not so great for the ruling Communist Party under Chairman Xi. Since this is not about geopolitics, let's dig a little deeper into FDX.

FDX got killed yesterday, falling 13%. Whether market participants believe it is poor execution or not, they have to agree that international trade is having a major impact as well. Certainly, FDX is pointing to the trade situation. Therefore FDX is an excellent vehicle to express the view that the stock market leading up to the first meeting later in September, and then with success at that juncture play off of the buildup to the October meeting. Then the best way to set up a trade is with a Call spread. Also, it makes sense that FDX should bounce once it finds a level of support. It just so happens that this 150 area plus/minus a point or two is major support for FDX. I would execute a Long Call at 150 with a late October 25 expiration, or even Nov 1. Nov 1 is 5.65 and then Spread the Nov. 1 by Selling Open 1 contract Nov. 1 Expiration at $1.48 would cost 4.17 which is 2.8% of the per share cost. A little high, but you can manipulate the expiration date of the spread and the strike price of the short call portion to lower your cost. Obviously the lower the strike price of the short call, the less upside you are giving yourself. I think this is an interesting trade that lowers your risk instead of buying FDX outright.

Sell Boeing? What? You're a Super Bull on Boeing?!?

Yes, I am a super bull on Boeing (BA), and if you bought BA for a long-term investment, then HOLD it for a decade, and good on you for that. I write primarily for the trader and speculator, and right now BA is developing into a short-term top. If you do wish to hold BA longer-term, write some calls against your position. That is if you agree that BA is forming an interim top. I think that if you've been reading my stuff for a few months now, you can look at a chart and see that we are going against previous highs. I suspect there will be selling as BA gets closer to the 390 to 395 level. Also, the head of the FAA made a bold statement today. He said that he won't approve the 737 Max until he flies it. He is approved as a 737 Max pilot, and this dramatic pronouncement is the perfect lead-up to approve the Max. Therefore, the old saw "Buy on the Rumor, Sell on the Fact" applies. As much as I think BA will be a $500 stock, I think that once the news comes out, I think BA could move back to $350. It's $386 now. To me, the last 10-15 points are great, and they may happen, but you should start trimming now, and be ready for the announcement sometime in the next few weeks.

FAMG? No, I Did Not Misspell It

I want to delineate that I am not talking about Amazon (AMZN) or Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) this morning. I am talking about Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL). I covered my concern about AMZN in a chart earlier this week. Alongside it I also charted Shopify (SHOP) at the time. I was concerned about AMZN not rebounding and providing leadership to the tech cohort as it has for the last five years. I now believe that people are considering SHOP as proper competition in the third-party selling space. It was right in front of my face and I didn't see it. Also, I missed that SHOP did a secondary at 317 on Tuesday. SHOP absorbed that secondary offering with aplomb, so I am now bullish on SHOP. SHOP is a buy. Let's leave that aside. AMZN will do just fine in its third-party segment, and SHOP will do well in it as well. For now, until I see AMZN make a meaningful catch-up, I want to pull my recommendation as a short-term buy.

As far as Netflix, it's not that it's doesn't have upside; I like it. Just for the short term, I want to highlight Microsoft instead. It is now key to this market and NFLX isn't. I think Microsoft is taking leadership from AMZN for now. MSFT boosted its dividend and announced another $40 billion in buybacks; if only GOOGL and FB took on dividends. I think that MSFT will continue breaking out to new all-time highs, bringing attention back to the tech sector as a whole. It is a general (as I define it), AZURE is mentioned in the same breath as AWS and GCP; its leadership in tech is unquestioned.

What about Facebook? Where do I start. It announces a new AR product with Ray-Ban. It is getting into streaming, with an upgrade to its portal, and of course the whole Libra project. Suppose they all fail? Fine, even so, Facebook is showing that it is innovating, it is getting aggressive with new products, and even the laughable dating initiative is positive. Who knows, maybe it figures that one out. The prior three gambits are not all AD-DRIVEN, and that is the most interesting thing. I think FB goes back to old highs and maybe even break to new ones. FB is exciting again, it has the vision thing and maybe the Zuck can learn to be likable. The last piece for FB is that it is creating an independent "Supreme Court" for approving content standards, shutting down a major and possibly existential risk to the company.

Apple, I have already started to make the case for AAPL this week. I think the iPhone is going to be a hit, the new services are going to generate good growth, and AAPL will go to new highs. GOOGL even though it has moved up significantly since my analysis in July, has at least another 100 points to go. I don't want to repeat myself, GOOGL is a buy. It is a leader in the stock market. As it starts to clearly break out, the rest of the tech sector will follow.

Analyst Corner

My take: I like all the below names and I recommended them recently. The name that really stands out below is New Relic (NEWR), NEWR is a name that I got behind several years ago. It disappointed on its last earnings call and was roundly punished. NEWR is now in a space with competition. Broadly speaking even Splunk (SPLK) competes with it. That said, I find it heartening that all these upgrades have come in for NEWR. Of all these names and if the tech rally resumes in earnest, like I believe it will, NEWR should return quite a bit of alpha.

Splunk Upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating.

Coupa Software (COUP): Covered by analysts at FBN Securities. They set an "outperform" rating and 20.9% upside.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC): Covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a "buy" rating and 24.0% upside.

New Relic: Analysts at Robert W. Baird have an "outperform" rating on the stock and 25.5% upside. Analysts at Morgan Stanley have an "overweight" rating on the stock and 30.4% upside. Analysts at Cowen have an "outperform" rating on the stock and 30.4% upside. Analysts at Needham & Company LLC have a "buy" rating on the stock and 95.5% upside

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a "buy" rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock and 20.5% upside from the current price of $78.81.

Since I am addressing more interest in Options trading, I want to post names that have Call option volume jumps. The name below that really catches my eye is MGM Resorts MGM. Loyal readers might remember that MGM had a lot of insider buying several months ago. This is another interesting piece of the puzzle...

Options Unusual Activities (9/17)

Company Current Volume Average Volume Percentage Climb Hologic (HOLX) 4,608 182 2,431.9% MGM Resorts 65,877 3,333 1,876.5% Sony (SNE) 25,342 1,328 1,808.3%

