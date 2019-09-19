(Exclusive) Crown Crafts: Underfollowed Debt-Free Micro Cap Company With 14% FCF Yield And 6% Dividend Yield

Company recently paid off debt from two acquisitions and generates $8-10M in FCF a year. More than enough to cover $3.2M in dividend payments. Company has paid special dividends.

(This article is only available to PRO+ subscribers.)

The number of sources for investment ideas that are available to investors is virtually unlimited. Over the years, we have utilized a process we called the “One Hour Analysis” to help limit the number of companies we wanted to focus on at any one time. The analysis is typically a general review of a company’s financials, SEC filings and other information. We have been reviewing company articles akin to the One Hour Analysis that written on small/microcap stocks. We believe these articles can be used as a starting point for further analysis. They provide enough of an investing thesis to initiate a more detailed analysis. Using this process, we intend to add some additional analysis and eventually do a detailed write-up of a few companies we come across.

We are not making macro calls or trading calls on these ideas. It is up to each investor to determine if the companies fit their investment process and outlook. These are not specific recommendations for investment and anyone reading this should do their own research. Here is a company we found using this process.

Crown Crafts (CRWS)

Market Cap $55M

6.0% current yield

Forward P/E of 9x

Crown Crafts is one of the largest producers of infant, toddler and juvenile consumer products. Here is a recent Presentation at an Investor Conference that gives a good overview of the company’s products and business model.

The initial article that piqued our interest in CWRS was written by Daniel Tacken. It gives a good summary of the struggles the company has experienced over the last three years that creates the current opportunity. A perfect storm of the bankruptcy of Toys “R” Us (19% of 2017 revenue), pediatricians recommending babies sleep in a “naked crib” reducing toy and bedding demand, and the implementation of Chinese tariffs recently drove the stock price to five year lows. A recent acquisition diversified the company’s revenue stream and the company is currently debt free. Strong free cash flow more than covers the dividend ($0.32 per share and 6% current yield). A relatively undemanding forward P/E of 9x gives additional support to the stock.

Another article by Anthony Steinmeitz analyzed the latest quarterly earnings report that has been largely ignored by investors (only three analysts on call, none from major firms). Sales growth returned (+3.1%), gross margins rose (28.5% from 26.7%) and net income rose (from $0.03 per share to $0.11 per share) showing a turnaround could be just beginning.

We conducted our own One Hour Analysis (OK it actually takes a few hours, but “A Few Hour Analysis is less catchy) to see what risks these articles may not be adequately addressing. Here are a few:

The company is highly dependent on four companies for the majority of their sales. When Toys “R” Us went bankrupt, the company represented 19% of total sales. This had a major impact on the company. Walmart has been fairly stable in the 39-42% range of sales. This has pluses (stable revenue + incremental growth) and minuses (gross margin pressure + highly dependent on maintaining relationship). Amazon and Target have increased from less than 10% each in 2017 to a combined 26% of total revenue. Chick-fil-A makes up 4% of sales due to placemats!!!!!



% of Revenue 2019 2018 2017 2016 WalMart 41% 39% 42% 42% Amazon 16% 11% * * Target 10% * * * Toys R Us * 15% 19% 23%

Revenue from licensed products, while declining in terms of percentage of revenue, is still significant. Revenue from licensed products was 41% of total revenue in 2019. While that is a significant decline from 62% in 2016, it is still a very important source of revenue. Disney accounted for nearly 29% of revenue in 2019. As the table below shows, the absolute amount of revenue from these two sources has been declining. Other licensed collections include Warner Brothers, Hello Kitty, Sesame Street and Nickelodeon. Royalty expense has typically run between 10.5%-10.7% of license revenue. According to the 10K, the company has a "material amount of guaranteed royalty payments.” Historically this has been between $2.5M-$4.5M a year.



2019 2018 2017 2016 License 41% 52% 62% 62% Disney 29% 34% 47% 46% Revenue ($m) $76.00 $70.00 $66.00 $84.00 License ($m) $31.16 $36.40 $40.92 $52.08 Disney ($m) $22.04 $23.80 $31.02 $38.64 Royalty Expense ($m) $5.2 $7.2 $7.0 $9.0

The Disney licenses are typically for three-year terms. Two of the four licenses with Disney renew this year and the other two renew next year. CRWS has a long relationship with Disney (over 20 years) and has renewed the licenses in the past. But this is a company-specific risk.

License Agreement Expiration Infant Feeding and Bath December 31, 2019 Toddler Bedding December 31, 2019 FROZEN Toddler Bedding December 31, 2020 Infant Bedding December 31, 2020

Company is highly dependent on births, but more importantly first births. In 2017, first births were 22.9/1000. Generally speaking this trend has seen a steady decline of about 2-3% a year. Rising age of mother at first birth is one major reason. This provides a constant headwind for overall revenue growth.

In 2017, first births were 22.9/1000. Generally speaking this trend has seen a steady decline of about 2-3% a year. Rising age of mother at first birth is one major reason. This provides a constant headwind for overall revenue growth. Chinese tariffs could start to impact margins CRWS's largest concentration of contract manufacturers are located in China. The company maintains a foreign representative office in Shanghai. To date, CRWS has been able to pass along the increased cost. But that could change if the new tariffs go into effect in December. Q1 FY20 Conference call: Well to this point we have only had two of our categories of our sizable degree that were affected (by the tariffs) , okay. and that was in round two, one in round two and one in round three. The round four that was announced to be effective September the first and now some of that has been postponed to December of 2019 is - the 10% is going to get most of the balance of our product okay. And our philosophy has been and we have repeated it over and over again is we are going to pass it on, we are going to raise the prices and that we have done and we have had some push back, but by enlarge most people understand and they are accepting it and passing it on and we are facing it through meaning if we have got inventory in the warehouse at the pre tariff rates we will work through that before we put the new tariffs in. We will work with the retailer in that form and fashion. But we have had a little bit of pushback, but by and large, most people have accepted it, but we have taken a pretty firm stand that we are going to pass it on. Analyst- Fred Foulkes Hi, it is a great quarter; you really answered my questions on tariffs. So I was wondering with some of your larger customers you are still been able to - they are willing to accept your passing on additional cost. CEO-Randall Chestnut So far, Fred they have okay, we had one item and it was an item that was sitting on the bubble anyway that may or may not have been continued and one sizable retailer just said okay, it is not performing that well let's discontinue it. That has been the only cash we have had where we have had just out and out resistance. We have had some people say “oh you got to give a six months notice to pass through a price increase” and our answer to that is we didn’t get six months notice on the tariffs so sorry. We will work with you on the existing inventory, but we are passing it. And a lot of major retailers in particular one Walmart has been very vocal that they are going to pass it on. And so its inflationary and there is no question about it. And we are taken a very firm stand and we are passing it on. Our margins as you see are healthy, but they are not healthy enough to eat those kind of increases.



Acquisitions provide diversification of products and revenue. Approximately 55% of sales are generated from recent acquisitions. These acquisitions provide for sales growth opportunities and market share gains. 47% of revenue comes from Sassy. Products include developmental toys and baby products. Dominant player for over 30 years. Products sold in over 30 countries. 8% of sales comes from Carousel Designs. 30 year old company that allows customers to create customized bedding, fabric and home decor.



Summary: CRWS is a company that has been able to weather significant company-specific negative events over the last three years. The company has completed two acquisitions that significantly diversified its revenue streams, maintained its dividend and is currently debt-free. Operational improvements could be signaling that the worst is behind the company and better days are ahead. For a good detailed overview of the company, we recommend reading the report from Burkenroad Reports (Written by Tulane’s A. B. Freeman’s School of Business.).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CRWS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not a recommendation. Please do your own work before making any investment.