TCG BDC: Still One Of The Best Values In The Sector

Our price alert was executed for subscribers during the Q3 pullback. We thought the timing good to share our thoughts on Q2 with our followers as well.

We authored our first article on TCG BDC, Inc back in June as several factors aligned making it an attractive albeit imperfect investment.

Check out Williams Equity Research's ("WER") June 2019 article for a deep dive into TCG BDC Inc's (CGBD) Q1's results and the firm's background, including Carlyle's (CG). That publication set forth our expectations for TCG BDC going forward; let's evaluate if Q2 results reinforced our expectations or generate concern.

A Quick Step Back To Discuss The Process

WER has a framework for each type of investment included in our Institutional Income Plus strategy and model portfolio. We integrate components of that process into almost every article as education tools for our subscribers and we'll include a few here as well. Good stock or fund investment suggestions can make money, but learning skills is what builds and sustains true wealth.

We continuously apply our valuation and analysis framework to IIP's current holdings as well as potential additions to the model portfolio. Subscribers see the results as modifications are made to the IIP portfolio spreadsheet but we try to author public articles time permitting as well. Changes are directed by our proprietary multi-faceted quality ranking (management, asset quality, loan terms and structure, default rates, recovery rates, etc.) coupled with a relative and absolute analysis of where its earnings or cash flow multiple should trade. This distills into our public work as well though we leave off price targets and risk ratings.

In this richly valued market, we've calculated about 5% of deep analyses results in a modification to the Institutional Income Plus portfolio. Greater volatility and more attractive valuations cause that number to rise. That gets us to where we are today.

What Causes A Change?

IIP allocates to a BDC when its portfolio, track record, and management are all high-quality and its multiple attractive in isolation and relative to its peers. Sometimes it results in a BDC added to that sleeve other times it causes a change to the allocation to an existing holding. This set of variables rarely aligns but it did result in adding TCG BDC to the IIP portfolio earlier in the summer.

As shown above, TCG BDC maintains a 2.0% allocation (orange) which was recently applied (purple column). The weighted average yield on this sleeve is 8.33% which currently consists of only top tier BDCs. Earlier in the year we allocated to a second tier BDC, Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC), but we took profits on that trade when it become overextended and reinvested the proceeds into BDCs with more stable portfolios offering better risk-adjusted returns based on our analysis and future expectations.

TCG BDC Q2 Results

Source: TCG BDC

We are not as concerned about changes in the overall size of the portfolio as we are the cash flow attached to each share owned. The aggregate investment portfolio declined by $80 million or 3.8% but quarterly net investment income ("NII") rose to $0.46 versus $0.45 in Q1 2019 or 2.2%.

Source: Yahoo! Finance & WER

The $0.37 dividend announced for Q2 was augmented by a $0.08 special distribution hence we see the total of $0.45 shown above. This is important to separate as the two types of dividends are usually derived from different sources. Ideally, NII should fully cover the regular distribution with a modest cushion. TCG BDC covered the combined distribution with Q2's NII but had 124% regular distribution coverage which is favorable even among top tier BDCs. The net asset value ("NAV") per share decreased marginally from $17.30 to $17.06. We need to put this change into context to better understand the trends in NAV per share over time. The current NAV is nearly identical to end of Q4 2018's figure of $17.09. Going back further, Q1 2018's NAV per share was $18.01. The stabalization in TCG BDC's NAV around $17.0 is a key reason we become comfortable with the stock.

Source: TCG BDC

The Middle Market Credit Fund, LLC is an key component of the BDC's business. The joint venture structure means TCG BDC's actual exposure is 50% of the Credit Fund's $1.33 billion in fair value. This segment produced a 12.7% annualized yield calculated as the weighted average yield over the quarter annualized for a complete year. The joint venture moderately augments the BDC's overall yield. Also noted in the above excerpt, the BDC repurchased 1.1 million shares pursuant to the $100 million stock repurchase plan at an average cost of $14.91 per share or $16.3 million in total. In aggregate, this resulted in accretion to net assets per share of $0.04 which is quite meaningful given the capital used. Let's move on to the portfolio.

Source: TCG BDC

As subscribers know, we are focusing on these key variables for this section: floating versus fixed rate investments, diversification by borrower and sector, allocations by capital structure, and the portfolio level yield. Each has its own nuances but analyzing them closely will put you in a more educated position. TCG BDC's portfolio level yield is approximately 9.0% which immediately tells the portfolio is most likely heavily allocated toward senior secured first lien loans which are the highest in the capital structure but provide the lowest yield, all other things equal. That is in fact the case with 72% of the portfolio classified as first lien, 10% second lien, 10% first lien last out, 9% represented by the stake in the Credit Fund joint venture, and only 1.0% equity. In aggregate, approximately 90% of the portfolio is in the first lien position which is comparable to the highest quality publicly traded BDCs.

The percentage of floating rate loans for both TCG BDC and the Credit Fund are essentially 100% which is what we are looking for from a long-term interest rate protection perspective.

Source: TCG BDC

Diversification is not the best we've seen but is acceptable with the top 10 investments representing 22% of the portfolio. Each company's representation declines from there to 1.5% or less of the aggregate value. Industry diversification is top notch and TCG BDC avoids historically cyclical sectors such as oil and gas. A theme common to top public and private credit managers is the ability to avoid the worst sectors during an economic cycle which is easier said than done.

Source: TCG BDC

The BDC's rapid asset growth has slowed since 2017 which we prefer in some ways. This does not include the Credit Fund, however, which makes up much of the gap in the trend line.

Source: TCG BDC

The highlighted row are the incentive fees paid to TCG. Some investors may be confused as to why this line item would be important or look at it from the opposite angle we do.

We want stable management and incentive fees paid to the manager. Huh? A sustainable business model is the only kind that lasts. Top BDCs regularly earn incentive fees and reward their employees, motivating them to stick and around and try to repeat past performance. This means the BDC, or any other investment type for that matter, maintaining distribution coverage through heavy expense waivers is problematic.

Eventually, those waivers will either degrade the quality of the work done by the investment manager or expire and begin to erode the value of the BDC. Investors do best when management is winning alongside them. Be wary of investments that continuously fail to hit their incentive fee payout threshold and or are forced to rely on fee waivers to support the distribution. CGBD did so in the past to help support the IPO of shares but it has been able to ease up on the commitment.

On the topic of fees, CGBD has a slightly lower incentive and management fee than normal (17.5% versus 20.0% and 1.5% versus 2.0%) but the structure fails to include a key current best practice: a total return hurdle taking into account capital losses. This causes us to discount our upside expectations for CGBD and we'll exit the BDC if it begins to have material credit issues more quickly than we would if the total return hurdle was better designed. Given the portfolio quality and heavy discount to NAV, we still consider shares currently attractive.

Trends in Non-Accruals

Non-accruals are important for several reasons. First, changes in investment ratings inevitably result in changes in the NAV per share. Non-accruals degrade the NAV and investor's total return. Secondly, non-accruals are where the "rubber meets the road" when it comes to evaluating risk management. Lastly, non-accruals are often the very first item that retail investors, who disproportionately own BDCs compared to other sectors, look for. A BDC can report an increase in special distributions, NII, total investment income, portfolio level yield, and NAV per share, but if non-accruals increase meaningfully you can bet the farm the stock trades down the day earnings are released. We've achieved great entry prices because of this phenomenon.

Source: TCG BDC

Included above are the complete investment rating guidelines to make the chart easier to comprehend. Many BDC management teams focus on the top four categories but we are more concerned with the percentage in the top three versus the rest. Firms define these parameters differently so it is necessary to carefully review the language surrounding them. The top three segments for TCG BDC mean the portfolio company is operating no worse than 10% below TCG BDC's underwriting on the investment. This group has near zero chance of causing problems for us in the near term and makes up 86.47% of the aggregate portfolio as of June 30, 2019. This is a good metric and is in the upper echelon of publicly traded BDCs.

Investment category 4 makes up most of the remaining investments. This area rarely results in a principal loss but cash flows could be impacted.

Leverage

Debt-to-equity remains moderate at 1.04x but up significantly from 0.71x in Q1 2018.

Source: TCG BDC

We can expect leverage to continue to rise as TCG BDC and the rest of the sector adjust to the looser leverage limits permitted by regulators. Management has given us a range of targeted leverage levels in the future of which the midpoint is 1.35x.

Source: TCG BDC

The cost of debt is competitive and key to a BDC's long-term cost efficiency. The LIBOR+ 200-225 basis points and associated terms is squarely in the top tier BDC category. Ares and potentially one or two other BDCs has arguably better leverage terms but whether it is to a material degree is uncertain.

Update on Valuation

TDC BDC still trades 14% below its most recent NAV despite the recent rally from a pullback. The company is likely to issue another special dividend in Q4 2019 based on the most recent financial statements just as it did in Q2. $42 million in share repurchase plan capacity was still available as of the end of last quarter. The previous $58 million resulted in approximately $0.14 in NAV accretion which is substantial. CGBD's nearly 90% first-lien assets is very strong on a relative and absolute basis. Management has been upfront and transparent on the handful of credit issues within the portfolio. Two of the largest loans in question were directly discussed on the last conference call with management reiterating their goal of a full recovery of principal. BDC management teams generally uses more vague terms to describe Investment Risk Rating 4 loans on conference calls given analysts will not hesitate to beat them up on it if things do not work out.

The private shareholders subject to a lock-up on their pre-IPO shares has now passed. That doesn't mean we won't continue to see selling pressure but it should be more even with no large spikes outside of those caused by negative headlines.

Structurally, increased leverage, even after higher G&A costs, should allow the quarterly dividend to rise toward approximately 45 cents quarterly (up from 37 currently) without degrading distribution coverage. At our targeted entry point moderately below today's, we remain bullish on the shares even after discounting for the flawed incentive fee structure and recent weakness in NAV per share.

Thank you for reading and commenting. - WER Portfolio Managers

