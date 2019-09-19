Endo Still Not Worth It

Investment Thesis

Eighteen months ago I wrote an article on Endo International (ENDP) where I noted reasons for why investors should sidestep this investment and concluded by saying:

[...] while I truly hope for shareholders' sake that I am proven wrong, for now, I cannot see a valid reason to remain invested in Endo.

Today, after careful consideration, I still fail to be optimistic over Endo's prospects. Shareholders should move to the sidelines.

How Deep Value Investing Works Best

Everyone knows you have to buy investments when they are cheap and out of favor. In fact, that's exactly what I specialize in doing all day, every day: Turning over many rocks in the hope of finding something which the market has gotten wrong. But sadly, the market is mostly right on Endo.

To think about investing, one should first seek opportunities that preserve one's capital, because everyone makes mistakes. In fact, for one to compound tremendous wealth, one can actually be wrong 40% of the time! And still do terrifically well over time. How many other professions can one have such a huge failure rate and still be viewed a success?

Consequently, in the case of investing in Endo, it's not about taking on speculative positions where if it goes right one can double their invested capital (or even triple), but if things go wrong, one gets wiped out: that's simply not compelling enough. One should seek opportunities where the likelihood of a loss of capital is minimal.

Frail Financial Position

Even without getting involved with any fall out from the opioid crisis, even putting by pushing aside this colossal overhanging risk, just looking over the balance sheet there are enough traps in place.

As it stood at the end of Q2 2019, even though Endo carried $1.1 billion of cash (and equivalents), this was offset by $8.3 billion of debt, for a net debt position of $7.1 billion - this is not insignificant.

Moreover, as it stands right now, Endo is leveraged by 5.3x. Looking at Endo's guidance, it implies that Endo's adjusted EBITDA will finish the year in the absolute best case, flat with last year at approximately $1.3 billion. In other words, the general EBITDA trend is not even favorable, even if we were to put aside any opioid litigation.

Poor Cash Flow Prospects

Further confounding shareholders' prospects is the fact that Endo converts its EBITDA to cash flows at exceedingly poor rates. For example, Endo's adjusted EBITDA of $1.36 billion in 2018 translated into $267 million of cash flows from operations.

Then, we must back out capitalized interest payments of $3.6 million, as well as its product acquisition costs of $3 million. Next, even if we factor in that Endo is evidently under investing in the business by having the lowest amount of capex over the past several years, we should take out this capex of $83 million. In summary, Endo's actually "real" free cash flow is closer to $177 million.

At this juncture, let's be frank: There's minimal chance that Endo is going to service $7 billion of net debt with less than $200 million of free cash flow per year - it's just not going to happen.

Source: footnote 14; debt.

Presently, the realistic options on the table are for management to try to keep operating the business as it is and pay down its 2022 notes, as Endo has cash on its balance sheet to do that. But Endo is simply not going to be able to tackle its 2023 notes.

In fact, the question on the earnings call addressed that Endo had drawn down on the revolver by $300 million, and CFO Blaise Coleman gave a surprisingly candid answer, which in effect said that Endo was going to draw down on its secured revolver while it still had time.

Nil Insider Purchases

When picking up undervalued investments, while not a mandatory prerequisite, it certainly helps, if management, which are the ones that should typically exhibit the most confidence in the underlying businesses dynamics, are making share purchases.

To this effect, we can see that for more than two years no insiders from Endo sought to put their skin in the game.

The Bottom Line

Everyone wants to root for the underdog and find opportunities which can double one's invested capital. But I contend that by investing in Endo investors are substantially more likely to lose capital than to see it appreciate in value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.