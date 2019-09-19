Pacific Drilling - Ultra High-Risk Ultra-Deepwater Pure Play Hits The Bargain Bin

Pacific Drilling represents an ultra high-risk, high-reward opportunity only suited for the most speculative investors.

Liquidity looks tight but still sufficient until at least the end of 2020. The company also has additional options to boost liquidity.

Stock now trading at an almost 65% discount to estimated net asset value due to the protracted recovery in the ultra-deepwater segment.

Note:

I have previously covered Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Junior offshore driller Pacific Drilling emerged from bankruptcy late last year with a significantly reduced debt load, no maturities until late 2023 and approximately $400 million in cash.

The company owns the industry's youngest rig fleet with an average age of 6.5 years. In total, Pacific Drilling owns seven high-specification drillships:

Source: Company Presentation

Particularly the company's three 7th generation drillships Pacific Khamsin, Pacific Sharav and Pacific Meltem are among the world's most capable rigs:

Source: Company Presentation

That said, the company's newest drillship, Pacific Meltem, has yet to secure its maiden contract after key customer Chevron (CVX) unexpectedly cancelled negotiations in June 2015. Since then, the rig has remained stacked at Las Palmas, Canary Islands, serving as the accomodation unit for the skeleton crews of the company's stacked drillships.

Photo: Pacific Meltem and Pacific Khamsin berthed at Las Palmas in May 2018 - Source: Flickr

After Wednesday's 20%+ drop on below average volume, Pacific Drilling's stock has now lost more than 50% of its value since peer Valaris (VAL) unexpectedly provided a disappointing near-term outlook for the ultra-deepwater floater segment at the end of July.

Clearly, market participants are becoming increasingly concerned with the company's weak backlog coverage (just $212 million in mid-August) and material cash burn ($73.3 million in H1/2019). Even worse, the company's sole remaining, high-margin legacy contract with Chevron has ended last month and while the Pacific Sharav has secured some follow-on work with the customer, the dayrate has suffered an almost 70% reset (from $551,000 to $175,000).

In Q2/2019, the contract accounted for roughly two thirds of the company's total revenues of $76.4 million and contributed an estimated $35-40 million in EBITDA. Keep in mind that total Q2/2019 EBITDA came in at just $15.6 million.

With the Pacific Khamsin still undergoing preparations for a new contract with Equinor (EQNR) in the Gulf of Mexico anticipated to commence in November and the Pacific Bora sitting idle offshore West Africa since mid-July, the company expects Q3/2019 revenues to decrease by more than 30% sequentially while operating expenses are projected to be up substantially mostly due to the above discussed contract preparations for the Pacific Khamsin. With operating expenses anticipated to come in higher than revenues, the company's Q3/2019 results will fall well shy of the current two-analyst consensus for both revenues and earnings per share.

Despite the anticipated weak results, cash burn might actually improve quarter-over-quarter due to material accounts receivable collections as stated by management on the Q2/2019 conference call.

That said, Pacific Drilling's liquidity will continue to decrease for the foreseeable future with four out of seven drillships currently sitting idle with the remainder being employed at rather low dayrates.

Management seems to be well aware of the issue as preserving and improving liquidity was the overarching theme on the most recent conference call:

Our liquidity runway is a priority for the company. As of the end of the second quarter, our liquidity was $342 million including restricted cash and other cash collateral expected to be released this quarter. (...) We are currently evaluating options provided for in our outstanding bond debentures permitting us to add a $50 million super senior secured revolving credit facility and a $50 million capital lease facility to potentially further enhance our liquidity position.

That said, the company is still awaiting the outcome of the ongoing Pacific Zonda arbitration with Samsung Heavy Industries. Pacific Drilling rescinded the construction contract for the drillship in late 2015 due to

the failure by Samsung Heavy Industries to timely deliver a vessel that substantially meets the criteria required for completion of the vessel in accordance with the construction contract and its specifications.

The company has asserted total claims of more than $300 million in the arbitration compared to approximately $181.1 million in advance payments made under the contract.

Photo: Unfinished 7th Generation Drillship "Pacific Zonda" spotted near Samsung Heavy Industries Shipyard in Geoje - Source: ShipSpotting.com

While management remains confident to ultimately prevail in the case, investors should not expect any near-term payments from Samsung Heavy Industries as evidenced by its decision to appeal a recent $180 million arbitration award to Valaris.

Even without securing additional funds, I expect the company to have adequate liquidity until at least the end of 2020. At that time, most market participants expect dayrates to have improved considerably from current levels.

Let's now take a look at the company's net asset value ("NAV"). Similar to my recent article on leading jack-up player Borr Drilling (BORR), I decided to provide three different scenarios by using the low-, mid- and high point of the fleet valuation range provided by Bassoe Offshore:

Source: SEC-Filings, author's own work

Even when using the very low end of the fleet valuation range, Pacific Drilling is currently trading at an almost 65% discount to NAV.

The company could even decide to sell a drillship to further improve liquidity. That said, given the slower than expected recovery in the ultra-deepwater space, bids would be unlikely to come in anywhere close to Bassoe Offshore estimates but even a sale at 50% discount would still be above the valuation indicated by the current stock price.

That said, I would strongly advise against asset sales at this point given the abysmal market sentiment and sufficient liquidity to make it to widely expected greener pastures in H2/2020.

Bottom Line:

Speculative investors betting on the widely anticipated recovery in ultra-deepwater drilling to finally kick in at some time next year should consider a position in Pacific Drilling.

With sufficient liquidity until at least the end of next year and shares trading at an almost 65% discount to estimated NAV, the stock offers massive potential for price appreciation.

That said, should market conditions not improve materially over the next couple of quarters, the company will likely face another debt restructuring, potentially as soon as 2021, depending on the company's liquidity position at that time. Keep in mind that Pacific Drilling still has options to boost liquidity.

Lastly, the ongoing Pacific Zonda arbitration remains a major wildcard for the company.

Pacific Drilling represents an ultra-high risk, high-reward scenario and therefore should only be considered by the most speculative investors. Accordingly, investors should keep position sizes in check and adequately manage their risk.

Personally, I bought a small position at $4.50 before the close of Wednesday's session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PACD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.