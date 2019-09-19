GLD Is A Convenient Tool For Reacting To Coming Stagflation

If we look at a gold price chart, or the GLD (GLD) chart, clearly something happened over a decade ago, which caused the markets to take gold prices over the $1,000/ounce mark and keep us over this level ever since.

Source: Yahoo finance.

The GLD ETF rose together with the price of gold as expected, given that it is an ETF designed to allow investors to invest in gold, same as they invest in any other stock or ETF. Worries in regards to the fund not being backed by actual gold holdings have not affected its value or interest in the fund in any way. The gold that is backing the fund is stored in an HSBC vault. The only difference between owning GLD and owning physical gold is that GLD ownership does not entitle one to receive actual delivery of the physical gold.

For the purpose of full disclosure, I do not currently own GLD. I do own physical gold, which does come with added costs of storage, as well as the transaction costs involved in buying and selling. At the same time however, it does come with the added peace of mind that the physical gold is actually there for use whenever needed, if it does come down to it. I would consider GLD as a shorter-term bet on the movements of the gold market, which is one of its attractive aspects, namely the ease with which it can be traded. And I do believe that in coming months and years, it will be wise for traders to make use of this tool in order to adjust to the reversal of a decades-old trend. I am referring to the constant decline in interest rates we have seen since the early 1980's.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank Of St. Louis.

It is understandable why after decades of a trend heading mostly in the same direction, people will expect it to just continue, even through at this point we seem to have reached the end of the road in this regard.

Gold prices within context of another potential impending global financial crisis, which will give rise to stagflation.

Germany's economic outlook just worsened, with a -.1% quarterly decline expected now, following a -.1% contraction in the second quarter. The latest data on manufacturing for the entire EU confirms that the EU has been dezindustrializing for about two years now.

Source: Eurostat.

While in many other major economies, such as the United States and China it is only recently that we are seeing a decline in manufacturing activity, in the EU it has been going on for over a year and a half already, and there is no sign that it will be reversed any time soon. There is clearly far more at work here than trade frictions. The EU economy is simply not performing well. For this reason the ECB just now decided to take its key rate to -.5%, taking it deeper into negative territory. It also announced it will buy 20 billion Euros worth of bonds every month. It is worth contemplating in my view where the ECB will go with this if there will be a global-scale economic crisis in coming months or years.

The US Federal Reserve is also set to continue easing according to most forecasters. China is reportedly pursuing a weak currency policy. Clearly, there is very little appetite for preserving the buying power of fiat currencies around the world. Weakening one's own currency in order to achieve a competitive advantage, seems to be the policy of choice around the world. The only thing which has been preventing fiat currencies from losing their purchasing power has been a lack of leaking of the huge piles of money being created into the real economy. The shale boom prevented it from chasing oil, gas and other commodities, as did a significant increase in oil production from OPEC members, as well as a few non-OPEC members like Canada and Colombia. Manufactured products in turn cannot increase in price, as long as raw materials and energy input prices stay depressed, because otherwise we mostly have surplus manufacturing capacity in most fields. There is no guarantee that going forward we will not experience a shift in this regard. For instance, the shale boom which kept us within a reasonable oil price range for the past decade is stalling out, and it is not inconceivable that it may even begin to decline within a few years.

Gold is not likely to have a spectacular next few months. I think there will be plenty of optimism on a range of issues, including trade, Iran talks prospects, which will keep oil prices under control, ECB stimulus will be expected to make a difference, the US consumer will remain strong. Although it has to be said that the consumer binge seems to be increasingly financed by debt.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The increase in non-housing debt is particularly troubling. It was $2.62 Trillion in the fourth quarter of 2007, just before the economic crisis. It is now at $4.06 Trillion. It increased by $40 billion just in the last quarter. To put it into perspective, the average increase in non-housing debt per household was $313 just in the last quarter. Total amount of non-housing debt per household is currently about $31,800. It was about $22,000 in 2007, just before the financial crisis. That is an increase of about 45%. Non-adjusted median household incomes increased by only about 25% for the same period. In other words, non-mortgage debt is rising significantly faster than household incomes.

Corporate debt is another area of concern. It has grown substantially since the beginning of the last financial crisis. It is now double what it was at the end of 2007. Total non-financial corporate debt was $3.4 Trillion at the end of 2007, while it is now $6.4 Trillion.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank Of St. Louis.

Some shorter-term optimism on the global economy in coming months could be a great opportunity to buy the resulting dip in gold.

Low interest rates holding it all together, which will end as soon as inflationary shock to the system will occur.

Government, corporate and consumer spending are all currently dependent on ultra low interest rates. Just to put it all into perspective US interest on debt, which is currently estimated at about $390 billion, would double to about $800 billion if interest rate were to revert back to 2007 levels.

Source: PEW Research.

That would mean that about $400 billion, or about 2% of GDP would have to be fiscally compensated for, through a combination of lower spending and higher taxes. It goes without saying that it would be an extra drag on an already struggling economy. Governments around the world would be facing a similar debt-servicing crisis. Then corporate debt financing, consumer debt financing would also add to the burden. In my view, the current global economy could no longer support interest rates going to levels we had before the 2008 crisis.

There seems to be very little understanding of this reality, and even among those who do, there seems to be an assumption that we will never have to see higher interest rates again. This assumption is flawed on many levels. As we can see from the US government data on interest payments, despite the fact that interest rates remain low, interest payments are rising due to the sheer volume of debt. The steady increase in debt volumes on the other hand will eventually have the only inevitable outcome, namely push interest rates higher. It is the classical supply/demand scenario, with supply at some point outstripping demand.

Central Banks are last line of defense against stagflation outcome.

There has been a great deal of worry about aggressive central bank action around the world leading to a hyper-inflation scenario in the aftermath of the 2008 crisis. This however did not come to pass, because there were very strong deflationary pressures, mostly due to overcapacity, while global economic growth never saw a return to the 4-5% rates we had in previous recoveries. The huge piles of money that central banks around the world created, never dispersed into the real economy. Low interests have themselves become a deflationary force, because it reduced the cost of doing business, allowing companies to cut costs all across the supply chain, which they partially passed on to the consumer. As things stand right now, global interest rates continue to decline, as evidenced by the growing pile of bonds across the world, which yield negative or no interest. In other words, we are witnessing the absurd situation where the borrower gets paid to borrow the money, while the lender pays the borrower interest for holding on to it. As most absurd situations, eventually this will have to come to an end.

There are a number of forces which are likely to put an end to this unusual situation. For one thing, there is the prospect of inflation appearing at the bottom of the global supply chain, namely from mining activities. As I pointed out in a recent article, shale producers are running out of prime drilling acreage very fast, even as drillers continue to go bust. The shale industry played a pivotal role in keeping global inflation low in the past decade by adding about 7% to the global oil supply, meeting about two thirds of the global increase in demand since 2009. Many other commodities producers are currently producing at a loss, ranging from uranium to copper miners. Because miners cannot take losses forever, commodity prices across the board will have to go up substantially, which will then work itself through the entire economy, with the cost of doing business going up.

Once a boom in commodities prices occurs, it can take on a life of its own, with all the money sloshing around thanks to more than a decade of loose monetary policy, rushing to chase the assets that provide the most return. Once the money being printed starts to chase tangible assets, such as commodities, it becomes hard to temper the resulting inflation. We should keep in mind that rising commodities prices tends to increase the price of producing the commodities themselves. Central banks will then have two choices. The first is to allow inflation to take on a life of its own, leading to hyperinflation. The second will be to reign in monetary easing policies, including QE schemes.

Higher interest rates will start pushing costs up all along the global supply chain, which will then lead to interest rates going even higher, leading to even more inflation. In other words, central banks will find it very hard to control it, just like they found it very hard to fight deflation in the past decade. Just as was the case with the deflationary pressures we saw, where low interest rates actually contributed to deflation contrary to expectations, so will higher interest rate policies contribute to inflation, which also runs contrary to expectations.

The timing of what will essentially manifest itself as a sort of a bursting of a global bond bubble is uncertain and we will most likely only see evidence of it having happened in hind-sight. What is in my view increasingly certain is that we are now getting to a point where we are close to this event getting triggered. In fact, if the current tensions in the Middle East will escalate, leading to perhaps most of the oil exports from the region being disrupted due to military conflict, then it is possible that it may have all started last weekend, with higher oil prices eventually working through the global supply chain and triggering inflation pressures. Global interest on debt can also only go so low, before we will see a reversal and with $15 Trillion in global debt that currently yields negative rates, I'd say we are most likely near the tipping point, so we do not even need to see an event, such as oil supply disruptions to trigger it. The bond bubble will however take a few more years before it would just burst on its own. Going forward, I intend to start adding physical gold as well as gold miners to my portfolio in coming months and years, as a way to counteract what I see as an eventual global stagflation scenario. GLD is most likely going to be my way of moving quick, in order to be able to adjust to events as they unfold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own physical gold