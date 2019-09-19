Global Internet Of People Proposes Terms For $20 Million IPO

GIP has grown quickly and is producing profits; However, Chinese firms have largely disappointed IPO investors on U.S. markets, so I'm taking a wait-and-see approach.

The firm provides online and offline education and consulting services to small businesses in China.

Global Internet of People aims to raise $20 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

The Global Internet of People (GIP) has filed to raise gross proceeds of up to $20 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm operates an online knowledge sharing platform and provides enterprise services for individuals and enterprises in China.

GIP is growing quickly and generating earnings and cash flow, but in a difficult-to-quantify market. The recent largely negative track record for most Chinese firms floating shares on U.S. markets gives me pause.

Company & Technology

Beijing, China-based GlP was founded in 2014 with a focus on providing enterprise consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the country.

Management is headed by Founder, Chairman and CEO Haiping Hu, who was previously CEO and Vice-Chairman at Shanshan Holdings.

GIP has developed a platform that enables qualified professionals, both individuals and enterprises, to share their knowledge with others in exchange for rewards.

The firm’s offerings can be accessed online through its mobile app ‘Shidonghui App’ or offline through local offices directly operated by GIP in Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou, as well as 33 local centers operated by some of the company’s customers in 25 cities and twelve provinces.

Additionally, the company is actively expanding its service to individuals and families that seek advice and services relating to health, beauty, travel, fashion, and housing among others.

GIP’s app provides users with access to Questions and Answers [Q&A] sessions as well as streaming of audio and video courses and programs while the offline services include study tours and forums.

As of May 2019, the fim had 400 mentors, 700 experts, 1,200 customers, as well as 4.98 million users signed up for their knowledge sharing platform, an increase over 800,000 users in May 2017.

Customer/User Acquisition

GIP’s client acquisition channels primarily include online advertising, sales and marketing campaigns, such as sales calls and events conducted by the company’s sales employees, as well as existing user referrals.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping sharply as revenues grow, per the table below:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2018 9.5% 2017 33.8%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was a very high 8.8x in the most recent full calendar year.

Market & Competition

GIP operates under the business education segment of the private education industry.

According to a 2018 market research report by L.E.K. Consulting, the private education market in China as valued at $260 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% through 2020 to reach $330 billion.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are the growing demand for private education as citizens are seeking an advantage in hyper-competitive field, an increasing international outlook, as well as the presence of a vast amount of competition to access top universities in China and also abroad.

Major competitors that provide or are developing competing products include:

ATIF (ATIF)

Dark Horse Venture (Beijing) Technology (SZSE:300688)

Quora

Zhihu

Ximalaya

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

GIP’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharp growth in topline revenue

Strong increase in gross profit and gross margin

Swing to positive operating profit and operating margin

Strong growth in cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $ 13,538,999 492.0% 2017 $ 2,287,160 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $ 12,396,403 722.7% 2017 $ 1,506,819 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2018 91.56% 2017 65.88% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2018 $ 8,699,139 64.3% 2017 $ (826,188) -36.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2018 $ 7,652,473 2017 $ (669,730) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 $ 5,763,893 2017 $ 2,860,427

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $11.7 million in cash and $3.6 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, was $5.7 million.

IPO Details

GIP intends to raise $20.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of five million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $4.00 per share, not including customary underwriter options.

Normally, foreign firms offer their shares to U.S. investors in the form of American Depositary Shares to reduce investor administrative burden, so it is notable in this case that the firm has chosen not to do this.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $120.7 million.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is ViewTrade Securities.

Commentary

GIP is attempting to access U.S. public capital for its ‘mini-IPO’ to fund expansion of its platform.

The company’s financials show a firm that has grown sharply across all major financial metrics, is producing positive cash flow from operations, and earnings.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as the firm has scaled its operations.

The market opportunity is difficult to determine. The company is focused on providing business education and related consulting services to small businesses in China, which would seem to be a large market, however I’m not convinced of its size versus the acquisition cost of providing those services.

Chinese companies floating shares on U.S. markets in recent years have generally performed poorly, for a variety of reasons.

GIP is a five-year-old company operating in a hard-to-quantify market that may have low barriers to entry.

While the IPO may be reasonably priced given the firm’s growth and profitability, I'll be watching it from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

