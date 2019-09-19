Teva: Opioids For All, But Not For Mr. Market

The one that definitely should calm down a bit in this story is Mr. Market. And I guess it will.

As a result, Teva is pricing in a far too bearish estimate of a final (and increasingly likely) settlement.

A long sell-off

As I've already explained in my first article on Teva (TEVA), the market should have been aware for a long time of significant litigation risks in the Teva story. Yet, since the beginning of May when even the mainstream media started to cover related stories, Teva has lost about half of its market value - a whopping $8.5B. This comes on top of the probabilistic net present value of potential settlements that certainly had already been priced in before.

After May 2019, the stock has reacted hysterically to any news story on the opioid crisis. An interesting example was the 5/26/19 settlement of the Oklahoma litigation: The Oklahoma case served as a test, where observers tried to understand the industry's willingness to settle rather than to risk a lengthy trial with lots of bad press. The original claim had been around $10B and Teva settled for $85m. In theory, good news, but the stock sold off heavily, reducing the company's market value by more than $2B over the next few days. Presumably, this was due to several analyst notes talking about potential damages in the $4B range. This figure, however, was the result of a simple extrapolation of the Oklahoma settlement ($85m x 50 states). If Teva agreed to such settlements or was forced to accept fines in this range, it would likely put the company close to bankruptcy. Hence, the bond market should have reacted as well - which it didn't. Teva's bonds were down only modestly. This is only one mystery in this story.

On 6/12/19, Teva was (at first) down heavily again on news that a Cleveland County judge would not approve the $85m settlement unless he received more detail on how those funds will be used. So, the market punished Teva for settling and then again for potentially not settling.

Yet, this issue was actually already implicit in the Teva press release about the settlement:

The state will allocate the payment made by Teva at its discretion including for payment of its fees and costs in connection with this settlement."

So, Teva couldn't do anything about this. It was up to the Attorney General's Office to provide more detail, and effectively a few days later, on 6/24, the Oklahoma settlement was approved. Over the next week or so, Teva's market cap increased by $1.5B. So the market suddenly liked the settlement. Temporarily, the Oklahoma settlement story cost the company "only" ~$1.5B of market value.

Unfortunately, more aggressive value destruction picked up again soon afterward, as global markets suffered from U.S.-China tensions, leading to another loss of market value equal to about 30% of the already beaten-down valuation. From May to the August lows, the overall loss was almost $10B, i.e. over twice as much as the bearish $4B estimates published after the Oklahoma settlement.

The bottom?

On 8/6/19, unconfirmed reports that the big three drug distributors had proposed to settle opioid-related claims by several states for $10B increased pressure again:

"The companies … made the verbal proposal as part of talks with a group of state attorneys general, said three people familiar with the offer who asked that their names not be used because they weren't authorized to speak publicly. It's the first time in two years of discussions that the three distributors put a dollar figure on the table to resolve lawsuits against them, the people said. The National Association of Attorneys General -- handling talks on behalf of more than 35 states -- countered with a demand for $45 billion to cover costs from the public-health crisis of opioid addiction and overdoses, the people said. Any settlement would be paid out over decades, they said."

In this attempt to settle, the most important issue to solve might not be how much to pay, but bringing the parts in the almost 2,000 different lawsuits to one single table and sign a deal since the businesses would obviously like to get rid of the problem once and for all.

Estimates of the final cost of such a settlement ranged from $30B to $100B - but, as the report stated - would be paid out over decades. How much of this total cost to the industry would weigh on Teva remains to be seen. Anyway, assuming a discount rate of 10% and a payment period of 25 years, the NPV of any settlement would roughly shrink by two-thirds compared to the sum agreed. For example, a $10B settlement would have a NPV of $3.6B and the annual payments of $400m each would probably be manageable. Yet, when Teva traded in the $20s, it's market cap was ~$15B higher than it was around its August lows. To make this haircut fair, the market must assume an incredible $40B settlement for Teva alone, payable in 25 years (which would probably be unsustainable, given that it would require annual payments of $1.7B, so the payment period would need to be longer, thus reducing again the NPV).

I guess the market was probably not that data-driven in early August.

The litigation which the mentioned report was referring to is different from the Oklahoma case. In the upcoming massive litigation in Ohio nearly 2,000 lawsuits filed by local, city, and state governments around the U.S. have been bundled. These cases seek damages from almost everybody in the drug supply chain, from drug makers to wholesalers and pharmacy chains.

Only one day later, Teva published its Q2/19 results, and over the following week, the stock reached its multi-year lows. Since then, it seems to have stabilized, adding ~$2B of market value.

Why the bottom might be in

As precise figures of potential settlements started to circulate, the stock market probably started to feel a bit more certain and narrowed the estimated range of potential outcomes. In addition, the news flow from Teva was clearly positive:

Teva launched the generic EpiPen for kids. Mylan (MYL) can't deliver enough of them due to a persisting shortage, so this should sell well.

Positive Ajovy study results were published in The Lancet: Teva's Ajovy provided clear benefits to patients that had previously experienced inadequate response to two to four migraine preventive medication classes.

Allergan (AGN) and Endo (ENDP) settled one opioid case (more to come) for very small amounts, so this time the extrapolations were very bullish for Teva.

Finally, on 8/26/19, the damages awarded in the Oklahoma trial (where the only defendant that had not settled was Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)) were ultimately much less than the $17B sought by the state's lawyers: $572m - barely a slap on the wrist for JNJ. Analysts had predicted fines of $5B or more.

Interestingly, the stock market treated the JNJ news as a "sell the news" event, which is quite absurd: If markets are efficient, we should suppose the average estimate of the JNJ settlement before the verdict to be priced in and no sell-off to occur after the actual amount is much lower.

Yet, the most important news item was probably Purdue's proposal to settle all claims for $10-12B:

Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family, are offering to settle more than 2,000 lawsuits against the company for $10 billion to $12 billion. The potential deal was part of confidential conversations and discussed by Purdue's lawyers at a meeting in Cleveland last Tuesday, Aug. 20, according to two people familiar with the mediation. Brought by states, cities and counties, the lawsuits - some of which have been combined into one massive case - allege the company and the Sackler family are responsible for starting and sustaining the opioid crisis."

If we want to play the extrapolation game, I would suppose an analogue Teva settlement to be much lower, given the smaller role played by the company - especially when compared to Purdue. Moreover, ~30% of the proposed settlement would be paid in the form of free drugs.

Effectively, just a few days ago, Purdue filed for bankruptcy protection. In the meanwhile, the initial amount of ~$12B has been reduced to ~$10B, about half of which comes in the form of free drugs to be given away over a decade.

This story starts to look better for Teva investors as the Ohio lawsuits appear to be headed for a global settlement, which would remove a huge overhang. If Purdue - certainly the worst of all players involved - gets away with a cash payment of under $5B, Teva certainly won't face any crippling settlements.

And remember that the company has lost ~$8.5B of value over the past four months only. How realistic is this NPV estimate when even Purdue remains below this amount?

Separately, a public filing disclosed the sum other defendants are discussing for a global settlement: $8B. Apparently, this amount would be paid collectively by JNJ, the distributors McKesson (MCK), AmerisourceBergen (ABC), Cardinal Health (CAH) "and others" (maybe including Teva as well?):

The $8 billion was disclosed Saturday by distributors, such as AmerisourceBergen Corp. and Cardinal Health Inc., in a court filing seek to bounce Cleveland federal judge Dan Polster from the massive opioid liability case, claiming he's biased against them. If the move is successful, it would delay the first federal trial over responsibility for the opioid crisis. Polster earlier this week approved creation of a plaintiffs' negotiating group to hammer out a deal between pharmaceutical industry players and the more than 2,000 cities and counties that have filed suit against them over the opioid abuse crisis."

Reuters reports the companies feel "improperly pushed to settle without going to trial". Hence, they apparently consider the $8B amount to be too high. I guess this sets totally different goalposts compared to many analyst estimates out there.

Bottom line

There is growing evidence that, once more, the market has shown how lofty bonuses it offers investors taking on well-known risks. Fear is a bad advisor. Once reality sets in - and we have seen the figures which would settle the largest claims out there - investors realize that things are not that bad after all. There is a good chance Teva can close the opioid hysteria with a settlement far below the haircut demanded by equity investors to buy the stock. After this long sell-off, even a settlement of $4B (which I don't think is realistic - it will be much lower), would send the stock at least 50% higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.