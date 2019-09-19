The Trade Desk: A Momentum Selloff To Buy

Introduction

Recently we launched a Global Technology Growth Star investment strategy for our clients. This will focus on strongly growing technology companies with a market cap in the range of 1-100 billion USD around the world, not just in the United States. The Trade Desk (TTD) is one such high growth company that has made it through to one of our final checks (valuation) that we think is worth profiling in more detail. Particularly now that the long awaited correction in growth stocks seems to have arrived to finally present a potential entry point.

What do they do?

The Trade Desk (TTD) provides a platform to agencies and large brands to buy/book advertising space for both digital and increasingly all other channels. This is called Omni-channel in the advertising world. In their own words they “Provide a self-service platform to agencies who pick from over 500 billion digital ad opportunities a day”. In our mind The Trade Desk is a mix, one part the-Amazon-of-advertising booking/sales, yet with data control, and then slightly crossed with a stock market trading platform economics as the technology is vital and there are also network dynamics in effect here too.

Test 1. Strong growth of 50% p.a. for several years

One of the first filters we use is multi-year revenue growth rate; it is a good way of comparing companies that is less open to manipulation like metrics like EBITDA or net profit. If a company is growing its sales strongly each year, repeatedly, something good must be happening. Of course buying growth can happen, like Uber for example, but we can filter those companies out later.

Conservative Forecasts

Historically, TTD has a history of conservative guidance where estimates are almost always beaten. So the forecast for 35% growth in 2019 should be taken more as an estimate of the lower edge of the range that is possible. This is particularly true given the fourth quarter and associated advertising for Thanksgiving and Christmas is so important to annual figures.

Source: The Trade Desk Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Test 2: Profitable or quickly heading that way.

Growth without profits seems to be worryingly common amongst recent IPO's but TTD has long since passed the un-profitable phase. The company has been profitable since 2013.

The quarterly data for TTD’s profit is a bit noisier with a strong Q4 followed by a weaker Q1. Still with consistently rising profits since 2013 this is not a growth stock unable to produce the goods. Further, like many platform companies there is a considerable scalability to TTD’s business, where costs are relatively fixed whilst the digital systems are able to produce very attractive margins. TTD hasn’t reached the stage of a slowdown in hiring and associated geographic expansion costs, but it is easy to imagine that this cost growth slowdown would start to appear in 2-4 years.

Source: The Trade Desk Investor Presentation

Test 3: Sustainable Competitive Advantage

Competitors – they lack independence

TTD’s advantage appears to be their independence, and increasingly their scale. Their major competitors are the major advertising agencies who still dominate advertising sales but end up controlling purchasing data. This can come in very handy when the large agencies often have many subsidiaries of creative agencies. Smaller agencies loathe giving up data on their client’s buying habits and needs that then makes them vulnerable to poaching by a branch of a major agency. This independence makes TTD’s platform very attractive to smaller creative agencies and large brands who handle their own ad buying.

Customers - Creative Agencies

According to The Trade Desk’s own figures, fully 95% of customer spend comes from multi-service agencies whilst the remaining 5% is directly from larger companies, mainly technology companies. The key to understanding The Trade Desk’s growth is to understand why independent agencies much prefer them over the other options.

How safe is your company data with Facebook or Google?

At the digital end TTD’s competition is Google and Facebook, the goliaths of the online space. These are indeed strong competitors with advanced technology, however they are also flawed in their own way. Their dominance of up to 70% of digital advertising online (according to some measures) is increasingly leading to problems from antitrust concerns from governments in many countries. Not only that, but many buyers distrust these platforms data usage/security/sharing. This is not only due to scandals such as Cambridge Analytica, but also just general leaks. There is also the risk of being associated with a range of content, say on Youtube or Facebook, that can sometimes be questionable, to put it politely.

Test 4: Is the Total Addressable Market big enough?

Advertising is vast and still growing

Advertising is a vast market of $725 billion a year and growing still at 4% a year. Programmatic advertising, where TTD is strongest, is around $33 billion a year but growing at 20% a year. This is helping drive revenue a compound growth average of around 35%+ per annum. Company forecasts do have a history of being conservative and the forecast of 37% growth in 2019, at least in our opinion, is likely be exceeded with the likely growth in the 42-45% range, year on year.

Future growth: Programmatic Ad Sales Increasing

TTD is responsible for $2.3 billion of the $33 billion programmatic advertising sales. However it is true that many types of advertising are progressively becoming programmatic. It is hard to estimate what this transition might look like, but often in these situations, progress is slow in the beginning before the market goes through a phase state change, and the bulk of the market moves. At $33 billion, programmatic’s share of a $725 billion advertising is still in the vicinity of 4.5%. Growth will continue at a faster rate than the growth in the overall market, but I wouldn’t expect a large phase-state-change transition until the market share is in the 15-20% of the overall advertising market. We are likely to be still several years from that occurring. The bottom line is we consider estimates for 35% growth in 2019 and 2020 to be at the lower bound end of the possible range.

Source: The Trade Desk Investor Presentation

China growth potentially big, or is that a trade war risk?

As someone who studied Chinese economics and politics, speaks the language and lived in Shanghai for 12 years I feel like I can give an educated guess on this topic worth listening to. The current trade war may last a while, but I don’t see this having a big impact on TTD, at least in the short to medium term future. The trade war will certainly have a big impact on physical goods, but advertising is an intangible industry.

TTD has only just entered China’s big market.

Despite the market entry in March 2019 TTD has already announced deals with China’s internet behemoths, Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu. To be sure, we don’t see the China business rivaling the US business any time soon, if not ever, at least for TTD. Hidden bureaucratic barriers will likely remain for TTD in accessing purely domestic-to-domestic ad sales, but cross-border sales will still be a big market attracted by Chinese vast economy. According to Statistica China’s digital advertising industry is the second largest in the world at $57 billion USD and growing at 15% per annum. TTD only opened their Shanghai office in late March 2019, so it is too early to see any real financial impact.

Source: Statistica

The focus on cross border ad buying is smart

It might seem limiting that TTD is planning to focus on helping foreign brands buy into China or vice versa, Chinese brands heading overseas. However based on our on-the-ground experience we believe that this strategy is likely to succeed with far lower political risks. In China, like many emerging countries, avoiding political risk is paramount. The government is always keen to support export growth, as well as attract new buyers of ads for the Chinese domestic giants, so TTD’s platform will be welcome in both these activities. In China, that's very important to success.

What China growth seems reasonable?

Quick wins seems quite likely although what the potential TAM for TTD ends up being is hard to say. From a standing start, we think that brokering anything from $200M USD to $1.5 B of ad sales per annum by 2022 is a possible outcome with our gut feel suggesting that something around $1 to $1.2 billion being quite plausible. Assuming that this produces revenue at a similar rate to existing businesses (around 20%) then that's additional revenue of $200-240 million USD by 2022.

Test 5: Management Philosophy

Cash and no long term debt

You can really get a feel for management’s approach to a company’s growth and strength when you look at the balance sheet. To our eye TTD’s approach is much in the same vein as companies like Apple, Google or Facebook where cash is accumulating for security, whilst long term debt is non-existent. There is cash and short term investments worth $230 M on the balance sheet, whilst there is no longer any long term debt. A balance sheet without goodwill is always a welcome sight.

TTD’s business model does require some access to a balance sheet to pre-buy advertising, so it has a higher cash need than say Facebook. A strong balance sheet makes prudent sense while the accounts receivable and payable grow with the business. It’s too early to suggest share buybacks or dividends, but given current trend in cash flows this will eventually happen.

Test 6: Is the valuation acceptable?

Like many growth companies The Trade Desk trades at a multiple to make a value investor shake their head in disgust. Currently valued at 100 times historical earnings and 55-65 times forward earnings for 2019. Still, TTD has never been cheap and it’s continued strong profit growth has led to outsized stock price gains. It has risen from $116 per share to a peak of $278 per share.

Data by YCharts

That was a gain of 139% just this year alone until a recent sell-off. Had you bought stock in the IPO in September 2016 at $28.75 you would have made almost 9 times your money (900%) inside 3 years.

Sell-off starting to get interesting

The recent sell-off however is getting close to the 30% pull-back that historically has been a good entry point.

Data by YCharts

TTD is a classic growth stock with a wonderful revenue and profit trend and a huge market to address. We like to see the forward PE ratio around, or below the average annual growth rate. For TTD that would be in the range of 45-55. That’s still a very aggressive multiple for a value investor, so if that’s you, best look elsewhere.

We have been waiting for an entry point closer to $190 per share before we can consider any kind of position. I started writing this article when TTD was still $230 a share, and my first draft said $190 per share would be an interesting entry point if it fell that far. It seemed unlikely at the time, but we aren't far from there now and I've had to change my conclusion.

Bottom line: Put TTD on your watchlist. It's getting close.

For growth investors we are getting close to an entry point. We aren't there yet, but current market sentiment feels like $190 might arrive sooner rather than later . Investing in growth stocks doesn’t mean you pay any price for growth, but those looking for a patient entry might consider putting TTD on their watch list.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTD, FB, AND GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Some of our clients have positions in TTD.