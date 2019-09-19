Charter Communications Is Furiously Buying Back Its Shares, And Investors Should Follow Suit

If you’ve held Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) stock since the beginning of this year, you are sitting on a gain of well over 40%. Many investors looking at the shares might believe they missed their opportunity. Anytime I’m tempted to fall for this thought process, I remember something that Peter Lynch preached, “be here now.” Essentially, he meant to ignore whether a stock was up or down previously and focus on the value of the shares today. Looking at some recent trends, Charter not only appears attractive, but its earnings and cash flow could improve significantly.

Small and medium means a large opportunity

One reason Charter’s future looks bright is the company has a long runway for growth in its business offerings. As of the last quarter, Charter’s business revenue represented roughly 14% of its total sales. If we look at the growth of this business compared to Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA), it seems that Charter is executing better than its peers.

Though video and voice connections are dropping like flies in the residential space, this same relationship doesn’t work the same in the business world. Many companies from retailers to banks are using video as a background entertainment medium for customers. It’s one thing for a family or individual to cut the cord and go with streaming services. The user can choose what they want to watch, select different apps and stream away. If a television is on in the background at a retailer, no one has time to select apps, choose what to stream, and confirm they are still watching. In this way, a traditional video option makes more sense.

(Spectrum Business)

If we look at the small and medium-sized business video results at Charter versus Comcast, we see a significant gap. Last quarter, Charter’s SB Video Primary Service Units (PSU) equaled 518,000, which represented an increase of almost 9% year-over-year. By point of comparison, Comcast said its Business Video customers declined by 4.6% annually to 999,000. Though there is a significant gap in the number of customers between the two companies, it’s hard to ignore the gap in performance.

In the SB Voice business, Charter said it had 1.1 million PSU, an increase of more than 10%. Using Comcast as our comparison again, the company said its Business Voice customers declined by 4.3% annually to 1.3 million. This seems to represent an even stronger argument for Charter’s superior performance. The gap between the size of this business is less than in video, and the two companies are clearly headed in completely opposite directions.

It should be no surprise that both companies reported increases in SB Internet units. Charter reported an increase of just under 10% annually to 1.7 million SB Internet PSU. Comcast has more Business Services High-Speed Internet Customers at 2.2 million, yet the company’s growth last quarter was 5.2% annually. Though both companies are doing well attracting new business Internet units, Charter seems to once again have the upper hand on its larger peer.

With Charter’s Small and Medium business performance seeming to eclipse Comcast, the company has another arrow in its quiver for future growth. On the company’s last conference call, CEO Tom Rutledge mentioned, “Later this year, we’ll expand the availability of Spectrum Mobile’s service to our small and medium business customers.” Charter can use mobile business offerings to bundle this service and win more wallet share from its customers. We’ve already seen the company is growing SB Internet, Video, and Voice, it seems mobile is the next growth driver for the company’s business aspirations.

A challenge and an opportunity

To virtually no one’s surprise, Charter and its peers are struggling to keep voice and video customers. On the voice side of the house, this business is going the way of the buggy whip. Residential customers are increasingly dropping their landlines in favor of mobile, and this is a trend that isn’t expected to change.

Looking at sheer dollar performance, Charter has some work to do if it hopes to keep up with Comcast in voice declines. In the most recent quarter, Charter reported Voice revenue declined by almost 8% annually, compared to a decline of just over 1% at Comcast. In addition, Charter reported it lost 207,000 residential voice customers last quarter, compared to 45,000 in the prior year’s quarter. These figures mean Charter’s voice losses accelerated by 360% year-over-year. Charter knows that voice is a declining business, but it needs to do a better job of managing this challenge.

Video disconnections seem to be increasing in favor of streaming services, yet Charter seems to be holding its own. The company’s last quarterly report showed that video revenue increased by 0.6% year-over-year. By point of comparison, Comcast’s video revenue declined by just under 1%. Unfortunately, Charter’s video losses ramped up significantly compared to last year. Residential video PSUs declined by 150,000 compared to losses of 73,000 last year. Though Charter’s video revenue performed slightly better, an increase of more than 100% in PSU losses is something for investors to keep an eye on.

(Source: Spectrum Internet)

There is a silver lining for Charter’s future even with these challenges. The company generated $4.9 billion of revenue last quarter from voice and video, compared to $4.1 billion of Residential Internet revenue. Comcast relies more heavily on video and voice with $6.6 billion in revenue, relative to $4.7b in total Internet revenue. Comcast’s revenue stream is more diversified than Charter because of NBCUniversal and Sky. However, just looking at the cable part of the equation, it seems Charter is closer to making Internet its primary revenue driver than its peer.

Both Charter and Comcast showed impressive revenue growth in Internet, which is also no surprise given the rise of streaming. Comcast posted 9.4% annual growth in total Internet revenue. Charter finished just behind its peer with an 8.8% annual increase. Charter’s increasing losses in the voice and video business is worrisome. However, if the company can continue to grow its Internet business, the script will change as voice and video will be a smaller part of the equation.

Big money and big opportunity

One key benefit to Charter shareholders is the company’s commitment to retiring shares. Though Comcast’s business diversified with the acquisition of Sky, this action put Comcast’s repurchase plans on pause. In the meantime, Charter is aggressively buying back its stock.

One of the more notable quotes from the company’s last conference call was from CFO Chris Winfrey. He said, “since September of 2016, we’ve repurchased 21% of Charter’s equity at an average price of $330 per share.” Not only is this an impressive number of shares to retire, but with Charter stock north of $400, it also seems management is making a smart investment. In the last quarter alone, Charter repurchased 2.7 million shares at an average price of just under $370. Comcast pays a dividend that Charter does not, yet the company’s diluted shares are flat year-over-year.

In addition to retiring shares, Charter management said, “our target is to be the highest free cash flow growth (company) in the industry.” To achieve this goal, the company has some opportunities. First, in the most recent quarter, Charter’s Cable Adjusted EBITDA was 38.5%, which was better than last year’s number at 37.6%. However, Comcast’s Cable Adjusted EBITDA reached 40.5% during the same time frame.

Second, at present, Charter’s core free cash flow per $1 of revenue significantly lags Comcast. Over the last six months, Comcast generated $9 billion in core free cash flow, which works out to $0.25 per $1 of revenue. Charter produced $1.3 billion in core free cash flow over the last three months, which works out to $0.11 per $1 of revenue. Clearly Charter and Comcast aren’t playing in the same league when it comes to cash flow. However, we’ve seen Charter’s Internet business is far outpacing video and voice and this should only help its free cash flow production.

Time to buy?

We’ve seen that Charter is doing well in the small and medium business arena. The company relies less on the struggling voice and video segments, compared to Comcast, and is growing its Internet business fast. Charter is buying back shares at a furious pace and has a goal to increase its free cash flow significantly. On the surface it seems like the shares could be a decent value, but what do the analysts say?

Comcast pays a dividend yield of about 1.8%, and its 2020 estimated P/E is less than 14. Over the next five years, analysts expect annual EPS growth of a little over 10%. In addition, over the last 90 days, 2020 estimates have increased by just over 2%. On top of everything, Comcast beat earnings estimates each of the last four quarters. Between the dividend yield and the company’s expected earnings growth, investors could expect combined returns of right around 12%. For many investors, paying a forward P/E of 14 to get combined growth of about 12% seems like a decent proposition.

Where Charter is concerned, the stock is not cheap by traditional measures, with a 2020 projected P/E of about 33. There are two numbers also working against Charter. One, the company has missed analyst estimates in each of the last three quarters. However, investors should remember, over the last four quarters the company still beat estimates by a total of $0.08 per share. The second challenge is, in the last 90 days analysts have lowered Charter’s estimates for 2020 by about 2%.

The good news for investors, comes in the bottom-line growth expected from Charter over the next five years. Analysts expect an eye-popping 46% annual EPS growth over the next five years. With Charter folding in Time Warner Cable and BrightHouse, the company is expected to realize significant synergies and earnings growth. Charter did miss estimates by between 15% and 25% over the last three quarters. If we adjust analysts’ EPS growth estimates, we get a range of 35% to 39% EPS growth over the next few years. With a forward P/E of 33 and this adjusted range, the shares appear to represent a solid value. Though the stock is up significantly this year, strong Internet growth, huge share repurchases, and a focus on improved cash flow, are reasons for investors to expect continued gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.