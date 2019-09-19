UGAZ: Time To Sell The Molecule, Following The Return Of The Crude Oil Geopolitical Premium

Warmer-than-average temperatures should support UGAZ's shares in the near term, but the pattern is too weak to propel the complex on fresh grounds.

Speculators continue to support the complex, with a prolonged short covering sequence, yet the sentiment indicates that bearishness is near.

With gas injections into storage decelerating and crude oil markets skyrocketing, domestic natural gas supply is likely to strengthen.

Investment thesis

Since our last publication on the Velocity Shares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ), our bearish view on the ETF has not materialized, as the molecule market slightly tightened, following warmer-than-average temperatures that enhanced the U.S. gas demand.

Yet, in spite of that, we maintain our bearish view on UGAZ and believe that domestic gas supply is set to surge, with the return of the geopolitical oil premium.

Besides, the appreciation of the complex is mostly artificial and is propelled by a short-covering rally that is out of steam.

While the weather pattern is still supportive for the end of September, extreme temperatures are unlikely to develop, indicating that power needs will stabilize.

Source: TradingView

With gas injections into storage decelerating and crude oil markets skyrocketing, natural gas supply is likely to strengthen

The recent Middle East developments have sent crude oil futures to fresh highs, following Houthis' drone attacks on the largest crude oil processing facility in the world and on the major crude oil field in Saudi Arabia.

While this event seems to have a little impact on U.S. natural gas futures, the complex’s rebound is set to halt, as domestic gas supply is set to strengthen. Indeed, and given that natural gas is a by-product of crude oil, shale drillers will most probably step up production in an effort to benefit from the surging oil prices, destabilizing an already oversupplied natural gas market even more.

Concomitantly and in spite of weaker-than-anticipated natural gas injections into storage seen on the week ending September 6, up 2.65% (w/w) to 3,019 Bcf, storage seasonality tightens, establishing 14.6% or 374 Bcf below the 2018 threshold, and its five-year deficit eases to 2.5% or 76.4 Bcf, indicating that UGAZ's prices might be nearing their top.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Besides, the supply-demand equilibrium continues to support the complex, with aggregate supply declining slightly on the September 5-11 period, down 0.2% (w/w) to 96.5 Bcf/d, whilst demand advanced 0.7% (w/w) to 85.1 Bcf/d, following a moderate uptick in power needs, up 3.3% (w/w) to 37.5 Bcf/d.

Speculator positioning

According to the latest Commitment of Traders Report, published by the CFTC and covering the September 3-10 period, speculators lifted their bets on Nymex natural gas futures robustly, up 13.24% to negative 146,835 MMBtu. With this fourth consecutive weekly appreciation, net short strength decreased significantly in the past month, indicating that bulls are in control of the natural gas complex.

Source: Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Oleum Research

While this robust advance has been mostly attributable to a strong short covering, down 8.31% (w/w) to 341,639 contracts, long liquidations, down 4.2% (w/w) to 194,804 MMBtu, indicate that the sentiment on the flammable commodity is weakening.

With these developments, long open interest (15.29%) is now sitting close to its 20-week average of 16.5%, whereas recent natural gas price appreciation enabled short open interest to normalize (26.82%).

Since the start of 2019, net spec positioning on Nymex natural gas eased its (w/w) dip, down 18.4x, whereas UGAZ's YTD performance dips 44.8% to $22.1 per share.

Warmer-than-average temperatures should support UGAZ's shares in the near term, but the pattern is too weak to propel the complex on fresh grounds

The latest weather guidance covering the period of September 22-26 shows that warmer-than-average temperatures are expected to develop over the U.S., according to the National Weather Service. This very warm pattern is set to lend support on natural gas futures, given that it is likely to remain quite persistent over the Midwest, East and South.

Source: National Weather Service

Yet, temperatures are not expected to reach excessive values, with 80°F highs in a limited part of the South. Besides, given that temperatures are set to stand below 70°F in the rest of the country, cooling demand should remain weak for this time of the year.

Source: National Weather Service

In this context and in spite of the bullishness seen in the past weeks on the molecule, we maintain our bearish view on the complex. Indeed, and given that the geopolitical oil premium is back on, we expect that the rising aggregate U.S. gas supply will offset the bullish weather pattern that is developing for the end of September and that speculator bets are now out of steam.

We look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.