Roku's Impressive Revenue Growth Could Be Negated By Margin Pressure

Gross margin still a long-term concern for Roku because it does not own any content.

Roku (ROKU) has been on a tear lately. After its second quarter 2019 earnings, momentum continued to gain propelling its capitalization above $20 billion for the first time. While Roku's operating results surpassed Wall Street expectations, the company still lost money at the GAAP level. Upon closer examination into Roku's key operating metrics, little actually improved besides its active accounts, which drove its revenues higher.

Second Quarter Results Taken Into Perspective

While investors should take everything into perspective since Roku's current valuation already factors in a lot of good news, I do not want to understate the fact Roku reported a very good quarter. In terms of revenues, Roku reported $250.1 million for the second quarter, which easily beat analyst's expectations of $224.9 million. GAAP net loss also surpassed expectations by a wide margin at -$0.08 in EPS loss compared to the expected loss of -$0.21. Roku also upped its 2019 midpoint revenue forecast from $1040 million issued in its Q1 earnings report to $1085 million. The combination of these factors sent shares soaring by almost 21% the following day.

After dissecting Roku's earnings, many operating metrics were not as favorable as the company's reported headline revenues and EPS surprises. First and perhaps most important was that platform gross margins fell to 65.4%. This marked the first time since becoming a public company that Roku posted platform gross margins significantly below 70%. In addition, management guided for a continued decline in their second quarter earnings conference call:

For modeling purposes, you should continue to model full-year platform gross margins in the low 60s as a percentage of revenue driven by the continued mix shift to video advertising and the ramp up of premium subscription as the year progresses.

The vast majority of Roku's gross profits are derived from their high margin platform revenues. The company's hardware business normally averages gross margin in the high single digits and thus does not materially contribute to the company's overall profitability. Even for this low margin segment, management gave very low annual guidance which implied near zero margins during the holiday hardware selling period, compared to 7.5% average hardware gross margin reported in the first half of 2019:

We expect player gross margins to be in the low-single digits for 2019.

To compound gross margin pressure, the company's operating expenses as a percentage of revenues have not improved with scale. Revenues are expected to grow by over 46% in 2019 to over $1 billion. For most businesses with high levels of SaaS revenue, the billion dollar revenue mark has been typically where economies of scale start to kick in, causing operating expenses to drop meaningfully. Excluding seasonal Q4 quarter where hardware sales peak, Roku's operating expense percentage continued to hover around 50%.

(Data taken from Roku's quarterly earnings.)

As the chart above shows, the constant gap between platform gross margin and operating expense percentage caused Roku to post operating losses except for the seasonal Q4 holiday quarter. Even with the low 38.7% operating expense percentage in Q4 2018, Roku still managed to post just 2% operating margins since a large portion of that quarter's revenues were low margin(2.4%) hardware sales.

The following table shows Roku's implied second half 2019 expectations based on its revised annual guidance.

H1 2019 H2 2019 (High EST) Revenues $456.90 $638.10 Gross Profit $215.10 $274.90 Gross Margin 47.08% 43.08% Net Income -$21.10 -$39.90 Operating Expenses $236.20 $314.80 Operating Expenses/Total Revenues 51.70% 49.33%

(Data taken from Roku's Q2 earnings. H2 estimates based on the high end of Roku's 2019 annual guidance with already reported H1 results removed. All dollar values in millions of dollars.)

Again, what is implied for the second half is for continued gross margin contraction with relatively flat operating expense percentage hovering around the 50% level. Thus even as revenues continue to ramp higher at very respectable annual growth rates, Roku expects GAAP losses to accelerate.

Metrics Within Metrics

As I noted in my previous Roku article, the company gives a number of metrics which we can use to project its potential earnings power a number of years into the future. It's a good idea for investors to have some kind of indication what Roku could earn in the future since after all it's hard to value the company in its current money losing state. This section will revisit those calculations to determine if potential earnings went up or down after results posted in the second quarter.

Revenues per Streaming Hour

The first method I used was based on revenues per streaming hour. Although Roku's current revenue mix within its platform revenues do not current best fit this method, this metric should still be tracked and could have greater value in determining Roku's earnings power as ad revenue increases. As the table below shows, second quarter metrics were still within the ranges set in previous quarters.

Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Revenue/Active Account $3.611 $4.105 $4.206 $5.587 $4.612 $5.498 Revenue/Streaming Hour $0.015 $0.016 $0.016 $0.021 $0.015 $0.018 User Hours per Day 2.724 2.747 2.832 2.928 3.398 3.368

(Data taken from Roku's quarterly earnings.)

My forward quarterly revenue projections were based on generous assumptions using the formula below:

Quarterly Revenues = 60 million users x 3.5 hr/day x 91.5 days/quarter x $0.025/hr monetization

Since neither revenues per streaming hour nor average daily hours watched surpassed those generous assumptions, my previous earnings estimate do not require upward revision.

As I also noted, the average daily hours watched may not exceed 3.5 hours per day so this may be a fixed long term number. According to Statista, the average American watched about 3.44 hours of tv per day in 2018. Nielsen projected that this number was around five hours a day among adults. By comparison, recent analysis estimated that the average Netflix (NFLX) viewer watched just 71 minutes per day. It's worth keeping in mind that even if consumers use Roku devices, apps other than the Roku Channel could be used thus potentially bypassing the company's monetization.

Revenues per Active User

The second method that can be used to project future earnings is with ARPU [active revenue per user], which Roku uses a trailing twelve month value. This method is overall more accurate providing average daily hours watched remains fairly constant since it better takes into account the recurring nature of its subscription and referral revenues. While Roku's ARPU has been steadily increasing, its annual growth rate has been clearly decelerating as the table below shows.

Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 ARPU $15.07 $16.60 $17.34 $17.95 $19.09 $21.07 ARPU Annual Growth 50.10% 47.95% 36.75% 30.26% 26.68% 26.93%

(Data taken from Roku's quarterly earnings.)

The deceleration is important to note because Roku's ARPU is based on a trailing twelve month value and thus slowing growth could imply recent numbers are closer to a top. We are not there yet since 27% annual ARPU growth is still very strong but if growth rates drop below 10-15% it would be a red flag for investors.

The other metric needed to project future earnings from ARPU is Roku's active accounts which stood at 30.5 million at the end of the second quarter. As with ARPU, active account growth has been slowing as the chart below shows.

(Data taken from Roku's quarterly earnings. The blue line represents sequential growth while the orange line represents annual growth. Q4 2018 sequential growth spiked due to seasonal holiday additions.)

Since my theoretical future earnings projection assumes Roku will reach 60 million users, or roughly the level Netflix's US user base has stalled at, new additions would need to average about 8 million annually to hit this target by fiscal 2022. Despite annual growth rates slowing for this metric, Roku could still be on track to hit 60 million if annual additions maintain recent rates on an absolute level.

If we assume ARPU can still grow at the recent 27% annual clip for the rest of 2019, then at 22%, 17%, and 15% for the three succeeding years following, ARPU could still hit levels required to reach my fiscal 2022 revenue target used in my previous article.

Q3 2019 EST Q4 2019 EST FY 2020 EST FY 2021 EST FY 2022 EST ARPU $22.02 $22.80 $27.81 $32.54 $37.42

(Projected ARPU growth assuming annual growth rates of 27% in 2019, 22% in 2020, 17% in 2021, and 15% in 2022.)

Margins Still A Concern For Future Profitability

Despite revenues projections for each model still on track to hit my fiscal 2022 target, Roku's gross margins are in question. My original assumption used generous platform gross margin of 71%. With Roku already guiding gross margin for this segment below 65% with hardware gross margin below 5%(compared to my original 10% assumption), my original earnings power projection for Roku three years from now already seem overly generous.

While operating expense percentage hasn't improved and still hovered around 50%, my original 45% number could still be valid assuming Roku's expenses eventually decrease with scale in the next 2-3 years. Considering a large percentage of recent operating expenses(around 14-15%) has been share based compensation, the potential for operating expense percentage to eventually hit 40% wouldn't be inconceivable. Thus to project potential 'best case' forward estimates using generous assumptions, 40% operating expense percentage will be used in this theoretical example.

Finally, using the ARPU revenue model detailed above and assuming Roku hits fiscal 2022 ARPU of $37 with 60 million active users, we can update theoretical earnings at that point in time.

Annual Platform Revenues = ARPU x Active Users = $37 x 60,000,000 = $2.22 billion

Annual Player Revenues = $400 million

Potential Fiscal 2022 Earnings Estimate:

Total Annual Revenues: $2620 million

Platform Gross Profit(62.5% GM): $1388 million

Player Gross Profit(5% GM): $20 million

Total Gross Profit: $1408 million

Operating Expenses(40% of revenues): $1048 million

Operating Income: $360 million

Tax(25%): $90 million

Net Income: $270 million

Share Count: 145 million shares

GAAP EPS: $1.86

If we assume share based compensation eventually drops from 8-9% of revenues currently to 5%, non-GAAP EPS would be about $2.76. Thus Roku at $150 is currently trading at about 55x potential fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings.

This compares to three analysts who on average estimate fiscal 2022 revenues to be $2.73 billion and EPS to be $2.37. If this EPS estimate is GAAP based, then current expectations for fiscal 2022 call for margins to be slightly higher, operating expense percentage to be slightly lower, or a combination of the two compared to figures I used above.

Risk Factors Should Outweigh Growth Projections

While the above theoretical earnings projection may be generous, it is still probable assuming recent trends resume for the next few years. Of course should certain key growth metrics stop decelerating despite growing scale or even re-accelerate to the upside, the projected earnings above could even be conservative. However the contraction in margins highlighted by management in the company's latest earnings conference call has caused a reduction in potential earnings estimation three years out, compared to the rough extrapolation made in my previous Roku article.

Investors should keep in mind that while these theoretical earnings could be meaningful in three years, this time frame is an eternity in the tech universe. A lot can happen in three years considering Roku is competing with some of the biggest companies out there, such as Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Sony (SNE), Tizen, Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG), and Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) just to mention the streaming platform competitors named by Roku in its Q2 earnings:

The key risk for Roku is the lack of content ownership. Roku's platform entirely relies on content provided to its Roku Channel which needs to be renewed every 2-3 years, and on content subscription services which it can generate revenues through resale or referral. While Roku had a first mover advantage and became the most popular streaming platform thus giving it an initial advantage, its content providers hold the real long term leverage.

Providers who offer Roku content for its Roku Channel may want higher advertising revenue sharing ratios in the future. With so many competing platforms existing, these content providers hold the leverage to choose better terms after existing contracts expire. This may put pressure on Roku's platform gross margin in the future.

There is also a risk content could be pulled entirely for their own service similar to what happened with Netflix when Disney (DIS) announced its own streaming services. Since Netflix still produces its own content, the Disney loss was bad but not catastrophic. For Roku, it could mean a complete disintegration of its ad revenues if lost content can't be replaced. In addition, Roku would also need to continually find new content to keep its existing users base active on its own channel.

Prior to the introduction of its advertising business, Roku generated platform revenues through the resale and referral of subscriptions. The resale took the form of offering subscription services through a partnership with a content provider. For referral, Roku earned a 20% commission for subscriptions paid through its platform. Most likely referrals came from new first time Roku users who didn't already have streaming subscriptions and thus it was more convenient to add/pay for new services through Roku's platform than to sign up separately at the content provider's website for example.

Again content providers really hold the long term leverage regarding commissions Roku can extract. The choice is limited for smaller content providers since their goal may be to expand viewer base at whatever commission rates each platform demands. It could be a different story for larger branded content providers.

For example when Disney rolls out their Disney Channel at just $7 per month, it may seek much better terms than paying Roku 20% this subscription price. It could even force subscribers to pay directly to activate a new subscription instead of allowing Roku to collect the payment. It could even partner with an exclusive platform forcing users who want their service to switch platforms. As a result, Roku may have very little leverage in retaining revenues for popular in demand content.

For this reason, Roku's long term platform gross margin may continue to see pressure putting the above theoretical earnings projection at risk. Without a content leverage, Roku also runs the risk of being completely marginalized as a platform. These combined factors should discount any forward earnings projection instead of granting Roku the large market capitalization premium it current holds. Momentum may continue to favor Roku's stock in the short term, but longer term risks have not gone away for Roku.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ROKU, AAPL, NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.