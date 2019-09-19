U.S. Industrial Production Up 0.6% In August - A Welcome Surprise

This won't change immediate Federal Reserve policy but it makes a return to tightening more likely in the medium term.

It appears that the weaknesses in this part of the economy were indeed transitory in nature as The Fed thought they were.

U.S. industrial production has risen strongly in the past month taking the overall measure into positive territory for the past year.

We Were Worried There About Manufacturing And Industrial Production

We've been worrying about US industrial and manufacturing output for some time now. As I've pointed out in these pages:

According to the IHS Markit's Flash US PMI report, the Manufacturing PMI dropped below the 50 mark for the first time in nearly 10 years at 49.9 and missed the market expectation of 50.5.

And:

Don't forget, a PMI is deliberately set up so that a reading of less than 50 is contraction. So, manufacturing is contracting in the US.

It's not that manufacturing - or even industrial production which is that plus mining and energy - is a hugely important part of the economy. In the 10 to 12% of GDP range dependent upon how we want to count it. It's that manufacturing varies more than the whole economy, therefore we can and do use it as that canary in the coal mine.

But we've new figures showing that the worries might have been overdone.

The Fed's Industrial Production Numbers.

The Federal Reserve has released the actual out turn numbers for industrial production:

Industrial production rose 0.6 percent in August after declining 0.1 percent in July. Manufacturing production increased 0.5 percent, more than reversing its decrease in July. Factory output has increased 0.2 percent per month over the past four months after having decreased 0.5 percent per month during the first four months of the year. In August, the indexes for utilities and mining moved up 0.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. At 109.9 percent of its 2012 average, total industrial production was 0.4 percent higher in August than it was a year earlier.

Those falls earlier in the year have been more than made up. And the most important line could well be this:

Capacity utilization for the industrial sector increased 0.4 percentage point in August to 77.9 percent, a rate that is 1.9 percentage points below its long-run (1972–2018) average.

The basic numbers in chart form:

(US Industrial Production from Moody's Analytics)

The Importance Here

We've two things here. The first is that industrial production is indeed up, isn't continuing its fall. It's up enough that we're up over the twelvemonth too.

But we've also that last part. Capacity utilisation is still below average. This means that there's still room for more growth before we start to hit inflationary buffers. That is, one less constraint that might lead to significant tightening of monetary policy from the Fed.

As Others Say

Moody's Analytics has this to say about it:

Industrial production was broadly positive in August, marking its largest gain in a year. Mining led the top-line print, with the index rebounding after Hurricane Barry drove cuts to oil extraction in July. The volatile utilities segment also advanced as higher than average temperatures swept through the country. Additionally, manufacturing was encouraging, as it registered a solid 0.5% gain that more than reversed the decrease in the prior month.

That is, that canary in the coal mine isn't showing that we've some large problem looming. The one we thought we might be having seems to have calmed too.

My View

I have been somewhat gloomy about the US economy in recent months. We could see manufacturing actually shrinking. The varied PMIs also seemed to be showing contraction. And yet our actual out turn figures are showing a return to growth. Not just in this most recent month but also sufficient to catch up with output from before the falls.

I return to my view that there's not much wrong with the US economy at present. Certainly, to my view that the only major danger is whatever happens with trade rather than the thought that the expansion is simply going to die of old age.

The Investor View

The recent weakness in manufacturing and industrial output is one of the factors that has led to the Fed's loosening of monetary policy. Given the manner in which they don't like to surprise nor shock expectations we should assume that currently indicated rate cuts are going to continue. However, these most recent numbers tell us that such lower rates are unlikely to continue. For an economy that is still growing hardly needs stimulatory policy now, does it?

Expect the Fed to return to rates rises after the currently indicated cuts. So, toward the end of the year perhaps.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.