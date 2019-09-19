Adobe: Timely Buying Opportunity

Adobe remains one of the highest-margin software businesses in the market, and is undervalued relative to future earnings growth.

The primary driver behind this quarter's drop is a disappointing Q4 outlook, but Adobe has a history of guiding conservatively and later exceeding expectations.

Adobe has shown plenty of resilience in the past and has consistently been able to reclaim new all-time highs following a dip.

Over the past several years, Adobe (ADBE) has been one of my favorite long-term hold stocks, having performed the S&P 500 consistently by well over 4-5x during the past several years. Over that time span, the once-staid document editing company has transformed itself into a cloud services giant, hooking creatives and professionals into its monthly-subscription plans and creating a broad ecosystem of products that include its flagship Acrobat, Photoshop, and other tools.

As such, I view any dip in Adobe shares (that doesn't come with any news of heightened risk) as a chance to load back up on shares and wait for the rebound. Shares of Adobe have pulled back modestly after announcing third-quarter results, putting the stock in technical correction territory near 15% below recent highs:

Data by YCharts

Despite the appearance of weakness since mid-July from the stock chart above, Adobe's fundamentals have never been stronger, and its long-term thesis remains very much intact:

Mission-critical tools that have become necessities to creative professionals as well as at-home users, now packaged in an extremely sticky subscription offering

Expansion opportunity in tertiary products such as Document Cloud and Adobe Sign, which have relatively lower penetration than core Adobe products

Huge earnings growth that's undervalued against Adobe's current stock price

Let's touch on that last point a bit closer. I've always viewed Adobe's valuation from a PEG basis, because its quarterly earnings growth tends to clock in so much higher than a typical company. For FY20, analysts have a consensus EPS target of $9.75 for Adobe, per Yahoo Finance. That means its current forward P/E ratio is 28.2x, which doesn't necessarily scream cheap. That FY20 EPS estimate, however, represents 25% y/y growth over the current year's EPS estimate of $7.81 - meaning that Adobe trades at a PEG ratio of just about ~1x. When we add in the fact that Adobe typically outperforms investor expectations, we find a tremendous bargain in Adobe's current share prices.

Stay long here and buy the dip. Adobe has been one of the most consistent performers in the software market, and the dominance of its flagship products plus the high growth potential in newer offerings makes Adobe a solid choice for the long term.

Q3 download: diversified product growth story

Let's take a closer look at Adobe's third-quarter results:

Figure 1. Adobe Q3 earnings results Source: Adobe 3Q19 earnings release

Total revenues grew 24% y/y to $2.83 billion, ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $2.82 billion (+23% y/y). Subscription revenues, meanwhile, grew two points faster at 26% y/y to $2.55 billion. We note also that Adobe's mix of subscription revenues also notched a record high at 89.8%, 160bps higher than 88.2% in the year-ago quarter.

One of investors' primary concerns with Adobe coming out of Q3 was the fact that the company issued a relatively disappointing outlook for Q4. Wall Street had hoped for total revenues of $3.02 billion, about two points stronger than Adobe's actual guidance of $2.97 billion:

Figure 2. Adobe 4Q19 guidance outlook Source: Adobe 3Q19 earnings release

But we saw the same phenomenon play out in Q3. Back in Q2, when Adobe initially guided to Q3 revenues, the estimate was "~$2.80 billion". Wall Street, on the other hand, had expected $2.83 billion - which is exactly where Adobe landed this quarter. The key observation here: Adobe has regularly been a conservative guidance giver, but its performance almost always tops initial expectations.

Management reported that Adobe's strength in Q3 was broad-based. In particular, the company is counting on its smaller, newer products for growth. The company's newly-launched Adobe Experience Cloud, targeted at the CX (customer experience management) market, has been a strong performer that extends Adobe's total TAM by $70 billion. Per CEO Shantanu Narayen's prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

Earlier this year we introduced Adobe Experience Platform, the industry’s first real-time platform for Customer Experience Management. Adobe Experience Platform will solve a critical challenge every enterprise is facing, how to harness massive amounts of valuable customer data that is siloed and not easily accessible or actionable. [...] Adobe Experience Platform has been several years in the making and we’ve seen tremendous enthusiasm from customers for this solution with multiple pilot deployments already in market. We continue to be the leader in Customer Experience Management, which has a TAM of more than $70 billion by 2021. While we experienced some bookings delays in Q3, our robust product roadmap and customer pipeline positions us for multiple years of strong growth."

Similarly, Document Cloud continues to be another big winner for Adobe. The company landed some major wins this quarter from some of the world's largest global companies including Deutsche Bank, Saudi Aramco (yes, the world's largest company), Dell, as well as a huge public sector client: the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Management also commented that net new ARR for Document Cloud clocked in at $72 million this quarter, a record for the company. Adobe also noted that it just rolled out Adobe Sign for small and mid-market businesses with strong early customer traction.

As demonstrated by this quarter's results, multi-product growth continues to be a pillar of Adobe's growth story. We note that among the largest cloud titans - which include Salesforce.com (CRM) and Workday (WDAY) - each has had to grow beyond its traditional niche in order to succeed. Salesforce grew outside of Sales Cloud to offer marketing and platform tools, while Workday moved beyond HCM to offer finance and ERP solutions. Similarly, Adobe is using the branding power of its flagship Photoshop and Acrobat tools to achieve wins in Document Cloud and CX.

Adobe also made respectable gains in profitability this quarter, despite accelerating R&D spend to support new product rollouts (in addition to rolling out Adobe Sign for small businesses, Adobe also introduced the painting app Adobe Fresco in Q3). GAAP operating income grew 19% y/y to $853.8 million, representing a rich 30.1% GAAP operating margin. We note that despite being at a similar revenue scale, Salesforce.com (CRM) is still barely capable of producing positive GAAP operating margins - in its most recent quarter, Salesforce's operating margin clocked in at a mere 1%.

Meanwhile, Adobe's pro forma EPS of $2.05 also grew 18% y/y and smashed Wall Street's expectations of $1.97.

Key takeaways

There's a lot to like about Adobe, especially at 10-15% off recent highs. Though the company gave a lowball guidance outlook for Q3, history has shown that Adobe tends to achieve well ahead of its own plans. With category-leading applications across a variety of software niches with relatively little competition (unlike Salesforce and Workday in CRM and HCM respectively, Adobe isn't facing dozens of competitors for Photoshop), Adobe is still poised for long-term growth. Buy the dip and wait for the rebound.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADBE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.